WWE WrestleMania 34: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

WWE WrestleMania 34 airs this Sunday, April 8, live on WWE Network and … pay-per-view, somewhere, probably? The Showcase of the Immortals™, Granddaddy of Them All® and Ultimate Thrill Ride™ heads back to New Orleans for a 7-hour, possibly 14-match card featuring Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut, Brock Lesnar’s final match for a while (maybe), the return of Daniel Bryan and so much more we should just get to the card part. Here’s the full card as we know it, with a bonus “John Cena?”
WWE WrestleMania 34 Card:
WrestleMania 34 card
1. WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
2. WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
3. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka
4. Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
5. Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
6. Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
7. United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev
8. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
9. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. Braun Strowman and TBD
10. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
11. Kickoff Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali
12. Kickoff Match: WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
13. Kickoff Match: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
BONUS: Whatever John Cena does with his “fan” experience.
We’ll be here on Sunday with an open discussion thread, results and more. Until then, scroll down and check out our full rundown of the event card, featuring analysis and predictions for all 13+ announced matches. Be sure to drop a comment in our comments section to let us know who you think will win, as well.
And now, Additional Nickname For WrestleMania™, brought to you by Snickers®.
Carmella for the win!
Ellsworth telegraphed his appearance on instagram. Check the pic of he and Carmella from last year.
Alright folks- you know my deal by now right? The man that predicted the Rumble correctly and predicted the entire Eliminations chamber show correctly with money on the line. I offered $25 to all of you if I was wrong about the chamber matches. Well it’s wrestlemania, so you know I’m stepping up the offer. If anyone, and I mean anyone, can predict this show better than me in the comments on this article, I will give you $25 to every person with better predictions than me. additionally, if I don’t have the best predictions in this comment section, I will give $5 to every person that replies to this comment entering themselves in. That’s how confident poop is.
First of all, undertaker vs Cena is definitely happening. It will be an actual match. The only thing I’m not sure of here is Strowmans partner. Official predictions:
Roman Reigns
Shinsuke Nakamura
Asuka
Nia Jax
Rousey & Angle
The Miz
Jinder Mahal
The Usos
Strowman & ???
Daniel Bryan & Shane
Cedric Alexander
the Undertaker
Samoa Joe wins battle royale
Becky Lynch wins battle royale
Once again – anyone who predicts better than me I will give $25. Everyone that replies to this comment I will give $5 if I did not have the best predictions.
— poop, the Uproxx Official WWEInsider
What I will win if I have the most correct predictions is the entire uproxx universe acknowledging my knowledge and I will become WithSpandex Champion
Roman
AJ
Asuka
Nia
Rousey & Angle
Finn
Jinder
Bludgeon Broz
Strowman and Partner (I’ll say Bray)
Sami & KO
Mustafa Ali
Undertaker
Big Cass wins Battle Royale
Bayley wins Battle Royale
Good luck!
Big Cass was my 2nd pick for the battle royale. Good one
I’m glad most we share most of the same thoughts, (ali/ced on main card, bludgeons get lost in the woods, Rusev…)
Seriously though, on the one hand, Ru-Ru is the only guy I care about in that fatal 4 way. Which, as a glass half full kind of guy, thank you WWE for containing Randy Orton, babyface Roode and Jinder Mahal into just one match. They might be the 3 most boring wrestlers in terms of their actual in-ring wrestling in the entire company
Roman
Shinsuke
Asuka
Nia Jax
Miz
Rusev
New day
The Bar (yep)
Owens and Zane (Shane is taking the pin, KO and Sami are going nowhere)
Cedric Alexander
Matt Hardy to win Battle Royale (Wonderful!)
Becky to win Battle Royale
***WRESTLEMANIA CHALLENGE***
Vote on the categories below to compete with The WithSpandex Community for Wrassling Mania on Sunday. Score the most points and win a trophy resembling any reproductive organ of your choosing and Ultimate Bragging Rights. Picks need to be before the pre-show on Sunday.
BATTLE ROYALS:
Pick one (1) winner from the men’s & women’s matches. 5 points awarded for accurately predicting the winner and an additional point for every person those picks eliminate.
Also pick who will be eliminated first in each match. 1 point each.
CONFIDENCE PICKS:
There are 13 scheduled matches currently for Mania. Pick five (5) matches and who you are most confident will win each match, ranking them from one to five. You will score 5 points if your first pick wins, 4 points if your second pick wins, etc. NOTE: Roman Reigns & Angle/Rousey are NOT ALLOWED as it’s almost a lock they’ll win. You can pick Lesnar or The Authority if you’re feeling brave.
MULTI-PERSON MATCH OUTCOMES:
There are six matches with multiple wrestlers not including the Battle Royals (U.S., IC, Both tags titles, Authority vs Rousey/Angle & Authority 2.0 vs KO/Zayn). Pick how that match will be won and who will be involved in the decision (Wrestler X pins/submits Wrestler Y or a dq/countount). 3 points each.
MISCELLANEOUS:
How many titles will change hands (Out of a possible 8) – 5 pts
Who will Braun Strowman’s partner be (can pick “no one”) – 4 pts
How many tables will be destroyed throughout the night? – 3 pts
Will Carmella cash in? – 2 pts
Will Cena & Taker actually have a match? – 2 pts
Assuming Elias does a music segment, who will interrupt? – 1 pt
Good luck & remember, WrestleMania is THIS SUNDAY!!
Here are my picks. Your submission should look like this:
Men’s BR – Ziggler. Epico first out
Women’s BR – Becky Lynch. Lana first out
1. Asuka
2. Team Braun
3. Nia Jax
4. Nakamura
5. The Miz
US Title – Orton pins Jinder
IC Title – Miz pins Balor
Raw Tag – Braun pins Sheamus
SDL Tag – Harper pins Jey Uso
Raw Authority – Rousey submits Steph
SDL Authority – KO pins Shane
6 titles will change hands
Bray Wyatt for Braun’s partner
4 tables overall
Yes on the cash in
No on the Taker match
The Rock will interrupt Elias
Men’s BR – Big Cass.
Women’s BR – Bayley. Mandy Rose out first.
1. Team Braun
2. Asuka
3. Nia
4. KO & Sami
5. Jinder
US Title – Jinder pins Roode
IC Title – Balor pins Rollins
Raw Tag – Braun pins Cesaro
SDL Tag – Harper pins Jim Uso
Raw Authority – Rousey submits Steph
SDL Authority – KO pins Shane
6 titles will change hands
Bray Wyatt for Braun’s partner
2 tables overall
Yes on the cash in
Yes on the Taker match
The Rock will interrupt Elias
Oh, and for the Men’s BR, Hawkins first out. My bad.
You forgot cruiserweight title match
@poop There is no current CW Champ, therefore the title can’t change hands
Men’s BR – Ziggler. Apollo first out
Women’s BR – Natalya. Becky first out
1. Asuka
2. Finn Balor
3. Nakamura
4. Team Besties (Sami/KO)
5. Bludgeon Brothers
US Title – Roode pins Jinder
IC Title – Balor pins Miz
Raw Tag – Show pins Cesaro
SDL Tag – Harper pins Woods
Raw Authority – Rousey submits Steph
SDL Authority – KO pins Daniel Bryan
7 titles will change hands
Big Show for Braun’s partner
3 tables overall
Yes on the cash in
No on the Taker match
Austin interrupts Elias
@Birdman ah gotcha. Good point. I’ll be submitting my thing for this later.
Men’s BR – Ziggler. Ryder first out.
Women’s BR – Becky Lynch. Liv Morgan first out
1. Asuka
2. Nia Jax
3. Finn Balor
4. Nakamura
5. Jinder
US Title – Jinder pins Roode
IC Title – Balor pins Miz
Raw Tag – Braun pins Sheamus
SDL Tag – Big E pins Jey Uso
Raw Authority – Rousey submits Steph
SDL Authority – KO pins Shane
7 titles will change hands
Big Show for Braun’s partner (Team Get These Big Hands)
5 tables overall
No on the cash in
No on the Taker match
The Rock will interrupt Elias
@The Real Birdman thanks for putting this together.
I don’t think y’all had enough people do a prediction
I predict that the vintage NWA recaps will continue to not appear on this site for the foreseeable future.
Did someone piss in Brian’s cheerio’s (Booty O’s, considering where we’re at) before he made his picks today?
Yeah, what’s up with Brian? Cheer up, miseryguts.
-John Cena has had enough and rushes the ring and screams one last time for the Undertaker. Taker comes out, gives John the “respect speech” and politely tells him he’s retired. John calms down, raises his hand but as Taker goes to leave…HE BEATS THE EVER LIVING FUCK OUT OF HIM
-The theme of this card for me is “Everything Sounds Cool, but a lot of the Results Will Disappoint You” so let’s start with the Battle Royal and give it to Dolph Ziggler because of course
-Continuing that trend, Natalya wins the Andrea the Giantess battle royal. Bayley and Sasha argue, they get tossed by…oh let’s say Lana, and then they fight all the way back up the ramp. Becky gets tossed first because of course
-The Cruisers probably won’t disappoint even if Mustafa doesn’t win, but damn, I feel like he’s the guy. With this hard reboot of 205, you want the title going on the guy who’s gonna be your top babyface, and while Cedric Alexander is pretty decent at it, Ali is next level. Pull the trigger on the dude; he’s fantastic in every way. Likely though, Cedric wins it, and we get a Cedric/Buddy Murphy match that’s gonna be BONKERS.
-Team Besties win due to Shane. Turning Daniel Bryan would be beyond stupid, so don’t be surprised if that happens
-I got Braun Show taking out the Bar. Can this just be 20 minutes of Cesaro and Braun showing off their strength?
-…Bludgeon Brothers, I guess. Would be really nice to have another face tag team though.
-Bob Roode takes it back. Randy just needed it for the Grand Slam accolade, please don’t kill the crowd by putting it on Jinder, and Rusev should be next in line for the WWE Title. Bob’s the best call
-We’re likely getting Demon Finn, so he wins the IC
-Ronda and Kurt take it. There’s the underlying dread that Steph and Hunter go over because winning matches they shouldn’t is a Triple H family tradition, but I don’t think they’re that dense. Ronda breaks Steph’s arm and hopefully things get better with her. And speaking of winning when you shouldn’t…
-BLISS WINS LOL. How fitting Uproxx had an article about Booker T losing to Triple H in a baffling decision, because we’re getting the women version of it here. Alexa has been that Triple H for the last year; making everyone look bad, damn near burying them, and basically being awful at every facet of pro wrestling. She wins, the reign of terror continues, Nia Jax is officially irrelevant, and the women’s division continues to sink into the abyss because WWE continues to push Alexa because ZOMG TEH ASS. Tune in two PPVs from now when she kicks out of two Eclipses and beats Ember Moon with a punch.
-…gotta be Asuka, right? Someone might actually die in that match. My money’s on Carmella
-I kinda want Nakamura to just straight wreck AJ Styles. Like I know we want the super competitive match they had at Wrestle Kingdom, and that’d be great, but nah, give me 15-20 of Nakamura kicking AJ around like a rag doll while his hair just flies around everywhere. Either way, this is Shinsuke’s moment.
-Worried Roman/Brock’s gonna try to be a 25 minute thing to “match” AJ/Nak, but I agree with the whole “let it be 5-10 where they get their stuff in” sentiment. It won’t sadly. Roman wins, arena boos…who knows, maybe TUE or Psycho John Cena show up and beat his ass after the match? Regardless, can we PLEASE stop trying to micromanage Roman Reigns anymore? All you have to do is STOP.
(Y’all need to proof-read this stuff better.)
Men’s BR – Elias
Women’s BR – Nikki Bella (Becky will be out in first five mins, she never wins. Search your feelings, you know it to be true)
Cedric Al over Al Mustafa
Bryan & Shane win, no turns, KO & Zayn go to Raw.
Braun wins on his own.
Bludgeons win, Usos to Raw (this match will be biggest letdown of the night)
US – Roode, turns heel.
Int – Balor, turns heel.
*Obviously* RRR will win. Match will be at least 10 mins too long, not counting entrances.
Nia over Bliss, Bliss to SD.
Shinsuke over Styles, Styles to Raw.
Reigns wins, everyone boos and rushes to tweet how shit mania was.
also just want to say despite how WWE fans love to be really negative/jaded etc this is one of the best PPV cards they have ever put together
I need to finish reading this (I’m at work), but before I do, I just want to say:
YES I HOPE NEVILLE RETURNS NOW THAT 205 IS WHAT IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN!!
And I can totally see Shane and Bryan losing. Sami and Owens will “keep their jobs” until… Shane fires them anyway. Seeing this injustice, I’m predicting D-Bry will be all, “WTF??” After an un-mic’d argument, Shane will do something hella condescending and try to walk away, Bryan will spin him back to meet him face-to-face, and then BOOM. D-Bry fights a McMahon.
My pick for the lady’s battle royale is the Iconic Duo to co-win and make their main roster debut.
Dang, I expected this Friday, so here’s what I have so far…..will post times for matches by Sunday
WHC champion is one comment to rule them all (post all you want but only the comment that gets the most +1s will count)
Harry vs Birdman for the WHC
Ladder Match for IC title….all comments count and winner is the one who accumulates the most +1s during their alloted time
Bliss vs Baron vs Endy vs Troi vs PDragon for the IC
US Title is again just one comment to rule them all
Cami vs BruteFarce vs BigSexy vs AddMayne for the US Title
Hardcore Title rules is any comment receiving a 3 count (3 +1s) counts as a pin but the champion will be the last comment scoring a 3 count before time expires, hardcover rules means you can +1 your own comment
All the 5s are in the Hardcore
Tag rules, first competitor to +1 another competitor’s post becomes that entrant’s tag partner and if they post a funny reply on the same comment and also get +1s, those +1’s count towards the victory.
All the 4s and 3s are in the tag title match
Cruiserweight is one comment to rule them all as is the Daniel Valentin Puerto Rico Watch Battle Royal.
Cruiserweght Title is all the 2s
1. Final Count on the road to CommentMania
Birdman – 25
Bliss – 11
Baron – 11
Endy_Mion – 10
Troi – 10
PDragon – 9
Cami – 7
BruteFarce – 7
BigSexy75 – 6
AddMayne – 6
5______
Ashblue
Ja-Gi Kyung Moon
Redshirt
Blade222
Spitty
Ryse
Shockabra
Mark Siletti
4_______
Clay Quartermain
AwkwardLoser
Luni_Tunz
Ameratusa’s Son
3___________
Dave MJ
MulkeyMania
Voice of Raisin
FeltLuke
2___________
Sinclair
Nippopatamus
SHough
MuchSarcasm
NotACrook
CaptainFram
Cyniclone
KlausKink
26 entrants in BR
Your days are numbered @Harry Longabaugh!
To be the man, you gotta beat the (Bird)Man! Woooooooooo!
Shame about the CW championship being a kickoff. And I’ll only accept a Liberty Belle win if Zoya the Destroyer comes out in a Cold War era tank to punish her capitalist ass.
I don’t know if I’m confident in this prediction, but: Asuka and Charlotte have the match of the night. Asuka ekes it out, Carmella runs in, briefcase to the head, cashes in, breaks the streak (without making Asuka look weak!), and gives Asuka a storyline to take part in that isn’t just “will Asuka win yet again?”
I would love it if Lesnar retained. I’m new enough to WWE that I don’t have any Roman fatigue and I don’t think it’s the end of the world if he gets the strap, but that’d be a great swerve to a story that has otherwise played out exactly as we’d expect.
I feel *somewhat* confident that they won’t pull a HHH-beats-Booker swerve with the Nia-Alexa match. I hope it’s short and brutal.
The rest I don’t feel strongly enough about to have a prediction or a hope. But I think this is going to be a great show!
Ok, how about this idea for the DB return match, Bryan makes the hot tag to Shane who then turns on him for bla bla, BUT, in an shocking twist, Sami And KO cant actually go through with it, beating up their old friend of 15 years again. So they have now established Shane as the piece of shit McMahon he really is, expecting Sami and KO to have his back, but they TURN ON SHANE, protect DB from the beatdown, pop up powerbomb Shane right off of tv and ride out of the arena as they deserve to be, being YES! cheered by 75000 people!! Thoughts?
The finish for the Rousey mixed tag match is HHH hitting Rousey with the Pedigree and pinning her clean after, like, 30 seconds.
Bliss vs. Jax ends the same way, by which I mean Trips Pedigrees and pins Nia.
Amazing – can’t believe we’re here again – live in the UK so this will start about 10PM – am watching live til about 5 in the morning then working the next day!
Wish they’d held off on Asuka-Charlotte til next year (Asuka with another year undefeated as raw champ & Charlotte as rumble winner) as with that extra build & restraint, would be undeniable to go on last
KO & Sami losing is a good way to get El Generico on SD – as you mentioned Hogan, Kevin can do some Mr. Canada schtick
Great card though – going to be a long, crazy weekend
If Braun’s partner is not a masked wrestler named TBD, this was a giant waste.
Or Mark Henry’s son so they can do some Get These Hands stuff…