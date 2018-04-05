WWE WrestleMania 34: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis

WWE Promotional Image

WWE WrestleMania 34 airs this Sunday, April 8, live on WWE Network and … pay-per-view, somewhere, probably? The Showcase of the Immortals™, Granddaddy of Them All® and Ultimate Thrill Ride™ heads back to New Orleans for a 7-hour, possibly 14-match card featuring Ronda Rousey’s in-ring debut, Brock Lesnar’s final match for a while (maybe), the return of Daniel Bryan and so much more we should just get to the card part. Here’s the full card as we know it, with a bonus “John Cena?”

WWE WrestleMania 34 Card:

1. WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

2. WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

3. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

4. Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

5. Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

6. Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

7. United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev

8. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

9. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. Braun Strowman and TBD

10. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

11. Kickoff Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

12. Kickoff Match: WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

13. Kickoff Match: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal BONUS: Whatever John Cena does with his “fan” experience.

We’ll be here on Sunday with an open discussion thread, results and more. Until then, scroll down and check out our full rundown of the event card, featuring analysis and predictions for all 13+ announced matches. Be sure to drop a comment in our comments section to let us know who you think will win, as well.

And now, Additional Nickname For WrestleMania™, brought to you by Snickers®.