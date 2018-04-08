WWE WrestleMania 34 Open Discussion Thread

Pro Wrestling Editor
04.08.18

WWE

WWE WrestleMania 34 airs this Sunday, April 8, live on WWE Network. If you’re on a wrestling blog looking at this sentence, you know what WrestleMania is and when it’s happening. This is where we talk about it.

WrestleMania 34 Card:

1. WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
2. WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
3. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka
4. Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
5. Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
6. Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
7. United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev
8. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
9. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. Braun Strowman and TBD
10. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
11. Kickoff Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali
12. Kickoff Match: WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
13. Kickoff Match: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
14. John Cena definitely not having some kind of confrontation with the Undertaker

Read our predictions and analysis here, and +1 your favorite comments because 10 of the best are going in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WrestleMania 34 column. Enjoy the biggest show of the year, literally and figuratively!

