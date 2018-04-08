WWE WrestleMania 34 Open Discussion Thread

WWE

WWE WrestleMania 34 airs this Sunday, April 8, live on WWE Network. If you’re on a wrestling blog looking at this sentence, you know what WrestleMania is and when it’s happening. This is where we talk about it.

WrestleMania 34 Card:

1. WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

2. WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

3. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

4. Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

5. Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

6. Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

7. United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev

8. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

9. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. Braun Strowman and TBD

10. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

11. Kickoff Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

12. Kickoff Match: WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

13. Kickoff Match: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

14. John Cena definitely not having some kind of confrontation with the Undertaker

Read our predictions and analysis here. Enjoy the biggest show of the year, literally and figuratively!