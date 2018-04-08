WWE WrestleMania 34 Open Discussion Thread

WWE WrestleMania 34 airs this Sunday, April 8, live on WWE Network. If you’re on a wrestling blog looking at this sentence, you know what WrestleMania is and when it’s happening. This is where we talk about it.
WrestleMania 34 Card:
1. WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
2. WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
3. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka
4. Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
5. Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
6. Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor
7. United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev
8. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
9. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar vs. Braun Strowman and TBD
10. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
11. Kickoff Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali
12. Kickoff Match: WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
13. Kickoff Match: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
14. John Cena definitely not having some kind of confrontation with the Undertaker
Read our predictions and analysis here, and +1 your favorite comments because 10 of the best are going in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WrestleMania 34 column. Enjoy the biggest show of the year, literally and figuratively!
Time for the Annual Tradition, convince me why I should give Vince McMahan less than a hours wage to watch WrestleMania without using the following words:
A.J., Styles, Shinsuke, Nakamura, Asuka, Braun, Strowman, Flipping, Set, Daniel, Bryan, Danielson, Undertaker, Not, Showing, Up, John, Cena, Reaction, Antidisestablishmentarianism, Roman, Reigns, Crowd, Shitting, On
Go!
The Official CommentMania Rules and Lineup
First note, this is not an attempt to hijack the comment board and in no way should it restrict anyone from commenting whatever or whenever they want. Treat the board like you would during any other open discussion.
Rules are somewhat simple, each match runs it’s allotted time and any comments made by the competitors will be counted only during the specified time of their match. I am including a ten minute grace period for +1s to count (except in the case of the HARDCORE Title). So if your match runs from 8pm-830pm, any comment you make before 8:30 can be used to win the match, but only +1s posted before 8:40 will count towards your total. Simple, right? You can +1 your own comment but it will not count except in the Hardcore Match.
Most matches will be decided by the comment gaining the most +1s (stipulation matches will be clarified below). 1st tiebreaker is which comment gained all their +1s in the shortest time, 2nd Tiebreaker is which participant gained the most +1s throughout the match (only one comment counts for the win, but multiple comments will be used to break ties). 3rd tiebreaker is if either comment makes the top 10. After that, I’ll flip a coin.
Now the card and the competitors (all times are EST in the US and begin with the start of the Main Card, preshow is not included in this event)
________________________
Daniel Valentin Puerto Rico Watch Battle Royal (top comment wins) 7:00-7:30
Entrants: Any commenter (that’s means any, you do not have to have made a top 10 appearance to enter) not already assigned a match
_______________________
Cruiserweight Classic (top comment wins) 7:30-8:00
Entrants: Sinclair, Nippopatamus, SHough, MuchSarcasm, NotACrook, CaptainFram, Cyniclone, and KlausKink
___________________
Tag Team Championship 8:00-8:30
Top Comment wins but the first participant to +1 the winning comment will be considered the winner’s tag partner and can ride his coattails to victory, or he can also comment on the post and any spirit +1s will count towards the total +1s.
Entrants: Clay Quartermain, AwkwardLoser, Luni_Tunz, Amaterasu’s Son, Dave MJ, Voice of Raisin, FeltLuke and MulkeyMania…..Mulkey was originally declared as a cruiser, but upon review, he is in the tag
______________________
HardCore Title 8:30-9:00
This is a time limit battle that ends exactly at 9:00 and could see the championship change hands multiple times. Any comment posted and scoring a pinfall (3 +1s) before 9:00 wins the championship, but if another comment is posted after that and also gets three +1s, they become the new champion. Hardcore Rules state that illegal objects can be used so you can +1 your own comment and it will count. If you post at 8:59 but it doesn’t get it’s 3rd +1 until 9:00, too bad, so sad. No grace period.
Entrants: AshBlue, Ja-Gi Kyung Moon, RedShirt, Blade222, Spitty, Ryse. Shockabra and Mark Siletti
__________________________
Uproxx Spandex Title Match (top comment wins) 9:00-9:45
Entrants: Cami, BruteFarce, BigSexy and AddMayne
__________________
InterCommental Title Ladder Match 9:45-10:30
A Ladder Match means every single +1 the entrant receives during the allotted time counts towards their win total, you can hijack other people’s comments and gain spirit +1s that will count, spam the board, this is quantity, not necessarily quality. Each +1 counts as a wrung on your ladder and the biggest ladder wins
Entrants: Baron Von Raschke, Mr. Bliss, Endy_Mion, Troi and PDragon
________________
Main Event for the World CommentWeight Championship (top comment wins) 10:30 – End of Show
The Real Birdman vs Harry Longabaugh
Good Luck to All, See you Sunday on the Grandest Stage of them All!
Jeez, you make one “art film” in college and then suddenly you into Hardcore!
I will not be scoring the matches during the show, I kind of want to see the show, but I will make every effort to post the match description again shortly before the start of each match
Should be a great night. Expect a shocking twist in the Universal Championship match, and of course we’re getting Biker Taker which will be fun