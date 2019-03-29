WWE Announced Who’ll Be Singing ‘America The Beautiful’ At This Year’s WrestleMania

03.29.19

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE announced that Grammy Award-winning Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, also known as the “first lady of modern gospel,” will perform ‘America the Beautiful’ to kick off WrestleMania 35 on April 7. The song, which kicks off sports-entertainment’s biggest night of the year in place of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ has been performed by who’s who of musical legends, including Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Willie Nelson, Gladys Knight, Little Richard, and Boyz II Men.

Here’s a clip of John Legend performing the song at WrestleMania XXIV, if you’re new to this and want to witness the very American occasion of a celebrity singing about the greatness of America in a stadium full of wrestling fans.

More on the announcement:

