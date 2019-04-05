The Title Matches Asuka Could Have Had At WrestleMania 35

WWE

I’m not here to be angry today. Even though Asuka lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair in an unadvertised match last week, which not only robbed Asuka of her WrestleMania 35 Moment, it robbed all of us of another great women’s match that could have been on the card. But again, I’m not here to be mad about that, I’m here to imagine what could have been. If WWE gave Asuka half the respect she deserves as one of the best wrestlers in the world, here are some singles matches she could have had at WrestleMania 35, if only WWE could be bothered to build them.

Mandy Rose

WWE

Prior to Asuka losing the title, there had been rumors that she’d face Mandy again for the title, even though Asuka put away Mandy pretty quickly at Fastlane. Still, Rose was in the announced Fatal Four-Way for the Number One Contendership, so it wouldn’t have been difficult to book her back into the match. If that had happened, the obvious story to tell would be less about Asuka and more about the hinted break-up between Mandy and her best friend and tag partner Sonya Deville. At Fastlane Sonya accidentally caused Mandy lose when she left the ring apron flipped up while looking for a kendo stick to help Mandy cheat, causing her to trip in the ring. That led to Mandy deliberately doing the same to Sonya on Smackdown. So in the Mania match you could have Sonya at ringside, and have Mandy expect her friend to help her cheat, only for Sonya to stand and watch as Asuka defeats her in a fair match to retain the title.