Watch Curt Hawkins Break His Losing Streak At WrestleMania 35

04.07.19 1 hour ago

WWE

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder were very much the underdogs going into their WrestleMania kickoff show match for the Raw Tag Team Championships against The Revival. Their last tag title win was in 2007, back in their Edgehead days, and Hawkins was in the midst of a record-breaking streak of 269 losses in a row. Also, Dash Wilder just beat up that guy who attacked Bret Hart at the Hall of Fame the previous, so we’d just seen “No Flips, Just Fists” proven to be very effective.

However, Hawkins did have the power of wearing Jets colors in MetLife Stadium on his side, which may or may not have helped him get the pin for his team to defeat the Revival and become the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

You can watch the surprising end of the Raw Tag Team Championship match here:

