WWE Has Made Their WrestleMania 35 Location Officially Official

03.15.18

After weeks of speculation and rumors, WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 35 will return to MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019, for another New York – New Jersey showcase. It’s like a homecoming of sorts for the company and marks WrestleMania’s first time back since WrestleMania 29. WWE also confirmed that the Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Takeover, Raw, and Smackdown will all take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on WrestleMania weekend.

As we warned before, it is a good idea to bring your jacket along and think about your view when you purchase your tickets. It is very easy to drop into a spot where one of the ridiculous set props is blocking your view of the entire match. The 2013 show was highlighted by the second bout between The Rock and John Cena, The Undertaker’s battle with CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar’s No Holds Barred match with Triple H.

While the attractions for next year’s show aren’t known just yet, we’re sure to see a show that is far more stuffed than 2013. WrestleMania 34 will feature two battle royals and a few other matches that are sure to turn it into a 6-hour experience. WWE will reportedly also make an official announcement on Friday at a press conference, hinted at by a preliminary tease by the Giants about a “major event” coming to MetLife Stadium.

Still, there is plenty of time to speculate on all the tiny details of the show, including how Roman Reigns will likely ruin it for them.

