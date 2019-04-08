What’s Reportedly Going On With The Weird WrestleMania Main Event Finish

04.08.19 2 hours ago

WWE

Becky Lynch won the Winner-Takes-All Triple Threat match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the Main Event of WrestleMania 35, so now Becky’s both the Raw Women’s Champion and the Smackdown Women’s Champion. However, the finish of the match looked off in a way that some viewers have been concerned might have storyline implications, as Ronda’s shoulders popped up during the 3-count, and the ref kept counting anyway. According to Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer, that wasn’t actually a storyline choice.

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHRONDA ROUSEYWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE
