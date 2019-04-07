WWE WrestleMania 35 Open Discussion Thread

04.07.19 6 mins ago

It’s WrestleMania.

WWE WrestleMania 35 Card:

1. Winner Takes All Raw & Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)
2. WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
3. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
4. No Holds Barred Match w/ Triple H’s Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H
5. Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
6. WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor (The Demon King)
8. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Boss-n-Hug Connection (c) vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. The IIconics
9. Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
10. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
11. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
12. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.
13. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese
14. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA
15. WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, More TBA
16. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

You can read our predictions and analysis for the show here.

Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, because we’ll include ten of the best, funniest, or most insightful in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WrestleMania 35 column. Fip your comments to “newest” in the drop-down menu, and enjoy the show!

