WWE

With TLC coming up on Sunday, we’re basically on the road to the Road to WrestleMania, and that means it’s WrestleMania 35 rumor time! Joe Peisich, Giancarlo Aulino, and Steve Carney’s Barnburner podcast, No Holds Barred, recently delivered some interesting tidbits from inside sources.

According to Peisich (via Ringside News), AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton is currently in the cards for the Grandest Stage Of Them All, which I’m guessing would have the dynamic of seeing if this Southern boy with a farmer’s strength was man enough to feel the pain caused by the recently super-sadistic Viper. Triple H is also expected to wrestle a big match against an unknown opponent.

The plans for the United States Championship match are still vague, but sound promising.