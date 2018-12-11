With TLC coming up on Sunday, we’re basically on the road to the Road to WrestleMania, and that means it’s WrestleMania 35 rumor time! Joe Peisich, Giancarlo Aulino, and Steve Carney’s Barnburner podcast, No Holds Barred, recently delivered some interesting tidbits from inside sources.
According to Peisich (via Ringside News), AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton is currently in the cards for the Grandest Stage Of Them All, which I’m guessing would have the dynamic of seeing if this Southern boy with a farmer’s strength was man enough to feel the pain caused by the recently super-sadistic Viper. Triple H is also expected to wrestle a big match against an unknown opponent.
The plans for the United States Championship match are still vague, but sound promising.
So Orton is going to win the championship at the end of a terrible match by countering a phenomenal forearm into an RKO? Blech.
Who do you think is champion right now bud?
Aj isn’t champ. And, I don’t see them cutting the title from Bryan already.
Can NXT Dad HHH wrestle Bury Everyone HHH from his early 2000s run on the Main Roster?
+1 (or Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs. Horrible Hulk Hogan)