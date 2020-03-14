Despite council meetings to decide on its fate and the Governor of Florida’s recommendation to ban all mass gatherings in the state until the global pandemic of COVID-19 is under control, the current plan from WWE is to put on WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium as planned.

The most recent development, however, comes from Hillsborough County commissioner Les Miller, who says he’ll “probably” have to cancel the April 5 show if WWE doesn’t make the decision itself. Via ESPN: