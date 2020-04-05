WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two Open Discussion Thread

Night two of WWE WrestleMania 36 airs tonight, Sunday, April 5, live on tape on WWE Network and pay-per-view. Remaining matches include Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, a Firefly Funhouse Match, the Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton, and more.
Make sure to click here to read about night one, and here to check out Saturday’s open thread for night one.
Remaining WrestleMania 36 Card:
(advertised as of Saturday, April 5)
1. WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
3. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza
4. Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
5. Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
6. Firefly Funhouse Match: Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
7. Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis
8. Kickoff Show Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan
Presumably still hosted by Rob Gronkowski
Make sure to give your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion a thumbs up, because as always we’re including ten of the best, funniest, and most insightful in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WrestleMania 36 Night Two column. Be sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop-down menu, and enjoy the second night of the show!