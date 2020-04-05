WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two Open Discussion Thread

Remaining WrestleMania 36 Card:

(advertised as of Saturday, April 5)

1. WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

3. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza

4. Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

5. Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

6. Firefly Funhouse Match: Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

7. Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis

8. Kickoff Show Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

Presumably still hosted by Rob Gronkowski