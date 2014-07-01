WWE’s Emma Missed Raw Because She Was Being Arrested For Shoplifting At Walmart

Sounds pretty emma-barrassing.
If you watched last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw, you saw Santino Marella and Adam Rose awkwardly shill Twisted Tea from a phony “backyard barbecue” set. The joke was that nobody came to Santino’s barbecue, not even Emma, his on-screen girlfriend. The real life joke is that Emma wasn’t at Santino’s barbecue because she was busy being arrested for sixth-degree larceny. WHOOPS.
The rumor going around is that Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, was arrested and taken into custody for trying to shoplift an iPod case from a Hartford, Connecticut, Walmart. That hasn’t been confirmed yet, but what CAN be confirmed is that it is super sad to be a lady with a national TV job and still be trying to yank cheap products from America’s least expensive store.
Here’s a copy of the police record from the Hartford.gov website. I hope her excuse was, “when I put a snake puppet on my arm it becomes a living creature.”
I hope the followup to this is Adam Rose telling Hartford police to “be a rosebud” and getting tased within an inch of his life.
This makes me sad.
Son of ma-gun.
If they tase Adam Rose, I will buy the network. Immediately.
yeah but that pun tho
At least she wasn’t em-carcerated.
+1
Guess her behavior is not to be Emma-lated.
the only way to redeem herself is to make an insta video with paige making fun of herself for this
Welp, She is Australian…
I wonder if she tried to dance her way out of the store.
I was sure I saw her talking with Santino & Layla in the background of Dean’s interview w/Renee on Raw Backstage Pass.
Vince has reportedly argued her sentence down to 1 kick, through a gate, with a regular shoe.
I believe it’s a wingtip.
+clockwise 1
I’ll only accept an excuse of her spending her entire salary on Foster’s oilcans
*sniff* We’ll always have NXT, darling. *wipes away tear*
Maybe she was trying to get it for Paige as a gift to cheer her up once she found out she was losing the Divas title last night
She really didn’t want to be part of that segment last night, did she?
I’d laugh forever if security footage came out of here carrying the iPod out the door of the Walmart screaming “I AM STEALING THIS IPOD PLEASE ARREST ME”
God, that would be glorious.
Being arrested at Wal-Mart would be far more dignified than participating in that segment.
I would also be pleased if she did the Emma dance before they tried to cuff her —
seriously though I just came to check if B&W was up. Wasn’t expecting this post at all.
:( emma….
I’ve just realised her Advanced Shopping Trolley dance from NXT was a horrible foreshadowing. She just can’t stop taking everything off the shelves.
I hope the Snake tried to poison and bite ghee officers. Make it a Mr. Hat like evil gimmick.
Wonder what her TNA Knockout name is going to be soon…
Tenay:” what’s Gemma doing in the impact arena Taz?”
TAZ: “tomata! ( fart noise), double entendre, blah blah, long burp”
For what it’s worth she was live tweeting all night during Raw and I’m pretty sure she was at the show so I don’t think she’s in too much trouble. Hopefully.
You don’t think this is grounds for termination from WWE, do you?
(Randy Orton, between bong rips)
“Totally, bro.”
Jack Swagger would agree.
If it’s not just a dumb misunderstanding what do you think the odds are that the punishment\humiliation they put her through is at least as bad as what men who’ve done way worse (Wellness violations, DUIs, etc.) get?
Well this breaks my heart. What’s next? Renee Youngs a serial arsonist!?
I would love her even more. But I have an unhealthy relationship with fire… I
Huh.
@CMDrunk In the background of the picture. Does kind of look like her.
Report says she was released at 2:14pm.
And they seemingly broke up with Paige too
For what it’s worth, Cameron once tried to bribe a police officer and a bunch of talents have been arrested for DUIs. She should be fine.
Wait…Walmart employees care when Walmart’s getting ripped off?
Was keeping her out of that horrible commercial with Santino and Adam Rose supposed to be her punishment? If you look at the picture of the arrest report you’ll see she was arrested at 1 pm local time and released an hour and thirteen minutes later, so she was at RAW last night.
Vince must have really cut those salaries
Hope she doesn’t go to prison. I hear it can be really emma-sculating.
So people are saying, eh it’s just shoplifting and bringing up DUIs from other talent. Emma is Australian, I’m assuming not an American citizen (could be but for sake of arguement I’m saying not) could this affect work visa status in America? I’m not really sharp on immigration laws but it could be an issue.
I kind of assumed that if it’s not a felony (which this obviously isn’t), it’s not going to be a Visa issue.
If my super basic understanding of the issue is valid (haha it’s the internet so I’m probably wrong) it shouldn’t affect her current visa but might flag a problem with future visas.
She weighs 132lbs?
Well, she is considerably *ahem* top heavy
You realize this is going to be her new gimmick now. The girl who steals random crap from the locker room. And also farts. Because jokes.
Whatever beings back JTG.
Reddit says hello.
No one gives a fuck about reddit.
“Emmafraid I’ve got some bad news (for ya).”
+ sad 1
Rioght yeah yeah rioght bad news yeah rioght.
You think she was doing the Advanced Shopping Trolley?
[youtu.be]
EMMA-ncipate!
I’m pretty sure she didn’t try to steal it on purpose. Sometimes you just accidentally grab things when you’re in the zone and you do the Emma dance.
[images.bidnessetc.com]
Gonna be a tough case. On one hand, fingerprints were inconclusive. On the other hand, wearing two pink puppets on her hands made her pretty easy to ID.
I hope it’s rumor and that’s she’s really not a CrEmmanal.
Even though I love her theme song, I’d be okay with this, too: [youtu.be]
To her credit… that Walmart is pretty easy to steal from. I live almost literally around the block from it, and they really don’t seem to care there. I’m just kinda mad I wasnt there yesterday to see her
what an odd thing to say. Do you know what Walmart’s are difficult to steal from?
I’ll be her sugar daddy. I can definitely afford an Ipod case…I might even spring for some new earbuds!
Let’s be honest. It’s not like she was gonna be on Raw anyway.
Did Ambrose steal his “two months in a Mexican jail” story from her before giving his interview last night?
Apparently her lawyer is saying the problem came from Emma using the self-checkout kiosk, but forgetting to scan one of the items.
Seems reasonable. Unless she’s a legit kleptomaniac, she’d have to be straight-up stupid to jeopardize her career over what people are saying was an iPod case.
KleptEmmania is runnin’ wild!
[imgur.com]
What a dilEMMA!!!!
I don’t care if theres a Russian tank on Flatbush Avenue, I ain’t fightin’ !
Apparently she was using a self checkout machine, paid for like $30 worth of stuff and forgot to scan the case.
Not nearly as fun as her using her arm snake and slowly walking out of the store backwards screaming “BACKUP! DON’T COME ANY CLOSER!”
I can see how she made a mistake if she was in the self checkout line. It seems more embarrassing than anything.
Maybe the… dingo… didn’t eat, but stole… the iPod case… damnit, I had something for this.