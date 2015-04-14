WWE’s Handing Out Letter Grades To The Cities They Visit. Where Does Your Hometown Rank?

WWE

Last month, WWE filed a lawsuit in California to prevent outside vendors from selling unlicensed merchandise during WrestleMania 31. If you check out the lawsuit you’ll find a complete WWE schedule through March of next year, dates for upcoming NXT live specials and future pay-per-view locations. The Great Khali’s social security number’s probably in there somewhere.

One of the more interesting notes is that WWE is giving letter grades — A, B+, B or C — to the cities they visit on tour. Here’s the complete list, as compiled by Chris Harrington of Indeed Wrestling. Find your city, then go up a letter grade and get pissed at a city that beat it.

(San Antonio is two letter grades better than Austin? GO F*CK YOURSELF.)

Letter Grades

Starting 6/28/15, WWE also assigns letter codes to each city (A/B+/B/C).

It appears it’s an indication of the relative overall drawing power of the city based on the last visit.

(If we assume that the percentage is in relation to the overall building’s capacity.) A: 70 examples (minimum: 3,500; maximum 15,913) – average: 9,235

B+: 32 examples (minimum: 3,122; maximum 14,481) – average: 7,608

B: 48 examples (minimum: 2,626; maximum 12,717) – average: 6,496

C: 61 examples (minimum: 2,230; maximum 6,996) – average 4,546

Overall Average: 7,002 “A” Cities: Anaheim, CA, Atlanta, GA, Baltimore, MD, Boston, MA, Bridgeport, CT, Brooklyn, NY, Buffalo, NY, Chicago, IL, Cincinnati, OH, Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Detroit, MI, Hartford, CT, Hildalgo, TX, Houston, TX, Jackson, MS, Kansas City, MO, Los Angeles, CA, Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, Nashville, TN, New York, NY, Newark, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Phoenix, AZ, Pittsburgh, PA, Portland, OR, Providence, RI, San Antonio, TX, San Jose, CA – SAP Center, St. Louis, MO, Tampa, FL, Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre, Toronto, ON – Ricoh Coliseum, Washington, DC, White Plains, NY, Wildwood, NJ “B+” Cities: Albany, NY, Anaheim, CA, Anchorage, AK, Bangor, ME, Birmingham, AL, Bridgeport, CT, Calgary, AB, Cincinnati, OH, Corpus Christi, TX, Daytona Beach, FL – Ocean Center, Des Moines, IA, East Lansing, MI, Edmonton, AB, Fairbanks, AK, Fort Myers, FL, Fresno, CA, Greenville, SC, Hampton, VA, Hershey, PA, Jonesboro, AR, Lafayette, LA, Laredo, TX, Lincoln, NE, Little Rock, AR, Loveland, CO, Memphis, TN, Milwaukee, WI, Montreal, QC, Nashville, TN, Ontario, CA, Orlando, FL – Amway Center, Roanoke, VA, Rochester, NY, Sacramento, CA, Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center, San Juan, PR, Stockton, CA, Syracuse, NY, Tampa, FL, Tulsa, OK, Uncasville, CT, Wilkes Barre, PA, Winnipeg, MB “B” Cities: Austin, TX, Bakersfield, CA, Calgary, AB, Cleveland, OH, Dayton, OH, Edmonton, AB, Everett, WA, Fresno, CA, Hartford, CT, Indianapolis, IN, Knoxville, TN, Louisville, KY – YUM Center, Milwaukee, WI, Montreal, QC, New Orleans, LA, Oklahoma City, OK, Omaha, NE, Phoenix, AZ, Portland, OR, Rochester, NY, Sacramento, CA, San Diego, CA, San Jose, CA – SAP Center, Seattle, WA, St. Louis, MO, Trenton, NJ, Tulsa, OK, Winnipeg, MB “C” Cities: Amarillo, TX, Augusta, GA, Bakersfield, CA, Baton Rouge, LA, Beaumont, TX, Binghamton, NY, Bloomington, IL, Bossier City, LA, Bowling Green, KY, Canton, OH, Casper, WY, Cedar Rapids, IA, Charlotte, NC, Charlottesville, VA, Chattanooga, TN, Colorado Springs, CO, Columbia, SC, Columbus, GA, Daytona Beach, FL – Ocean Center, Erie, PA, Evansville, IN, Fairfax, VA, Fargo, ND, Fayetteville, NC, Fort Myers, FL, Green Bay, WI, Huntsville, AL, Jackson ,TN, Jacksonville, FL, Johnson City, TN, Jonesboro, AR, Kalamazoo, MI, Laredo, TX, Macon, GA, Mobile, AL, Montreal, QC, North Charleston, SC, Odessa, TX, Peoria, IL, Rockford, IL, Salisbury, MD, Savannah, GA, Sioux City, IA, Sioux Falls, SD, Springfield, IL, Syracuse, NY, Tallahassee, FL, Toledo, OH, Tupelo, MS, Vancouver, BC, Victoria, BC, Waco,TX, Wilkes Barre, PA, Worcester, MA (Same city may appear in more than category. This is because different letter grades are assigned on different trips – often because one time it’s a TV taping and another time it’s a house show.)

I’m hoping A+ is a special category for “wherever we’re having WrestleMania” and “Full Sail University.”

So, where does your hometown rank? Do you think your grade is fair? Let us know where and why in our comments section below. We’ll be forwarding the results to WWE PR, who will scream HOW DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH WE HATE WORCESTER before blocking us.