WWE’s Main Roster Talent Know NXT Is Blowing Them Away, And They Aren’t Happy About It

“Man, I am going to make Kane vs. Ryback look so, so bad.”

If you’re a hardcore fan you know NXT has been blowing the mainline WWE product away for ages, but in the past it’s been kind of a secret wrestling nerd thing. Well, no more – NXT is now one of the most heavily promoted shows on the heavily promoted WWE Network, and their latest big event, NXT Takeover: R Evolution, has been widely hailed as one of the, if not the best pro wrestling show of the year.

So, how is the main roster responding to the rise of NXT? Not all that well according to reports from F4wonline. A lot of main roster talents are said to be frustrated by the quality of NXT, as they believe they’re as good or better than NXT talent, but are being hampered by poor writing and a lack of opportunity to perform. This frustration came to a head following R Evolution, with a lot of main roster guys getting all fired up and vowing to push the line at TLC (and S) in order to avoid being blown away by the NXT product. Well, uh, that didn’t turn out so well, did it? Sure, a lot of guys were half-killing themselves on the show, but even with all the plunder and violence, TLC was easily overshadowed by R Evolution. The general mood backstage at TLC was said to be overwhelmingly cranky, and I can only imagine it just got worse as the show progressed.

Don’t get me wrong, I can understand some main roster frustration, especially from the mid and lower-card talent, but on the other hand, most of the guys and gals in NXT are busting their humps in front of small crowds for not a lot of money (your average NXT star makes less than 30k per year) out of a love of wrestling. Yes, NXT booking is better (although it’s far from perfect) but it’s that passion from the roster that really sets the sub-promotion apart. If, say, your Kofi Kingstons and Rybacks want to be all jealous of NXT guys while they make 20-times more than them for working a fraction as hard, well, go for it, but I hope they’re not expecting a huge amount of sympathy. If you don’t think you’re getting an opportunity to shine, make that opportunity – even on the main roster it can be done, just ask Daniel Bryan or Damien Sandow.

What do you folks think? Think the main roster has a legit bone to pick, or should they put up or shut up?

via 24Wrestling & SEScoops