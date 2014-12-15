WWE’s Main Roster Talent Know NXT Is Blowing Them Away, And They Aren’t Happy About It

“Man, I am going to make Kane vs. Ryback look so, so bad.”
If you’re a hardcore fan you know NXT has been blowing the mainline WWE product away for ages, but in the past it’s been kind of a secret wrestling nerd thing. Well, no more – NXT is now one of the most heavily promoted shows on the heavily promoted WWE Network, and their latest big event, NXT Takeover: R Evolution, has been widely hailed as one of the, if not the best pro wrestling show of the year.
So, how is the main roster responding to the rise of NXT? Not all that well according to reports from F4wonline. A lot of main roster talents are said to be frustrated by the quality of NXT, as they believe they’re as good or better than NXT talent, but are being hampered by poor writing and a lack of opportunity to perform. This frustration came to a head following R Evolution, with a lot of main roster guys getting all fired up and vowing to push the line at TLC (and S) in order to avoid being blown away by the NXT product. Well, uh, that didn’t turn out so well, did it? Sure, a lot of guys were half-killing themselves on the show, but even with all the plunder and violence, TLC was easily overshadowed by R Evolution. The general mood backstage at TLC was said to be overwhelmingly cranky, and I can only imagine it just got worse as the show progressed.
Don’t get me wrong, I can understand some main roster frustration, especially from the mid and lower-card talent, but on the other hand, most of the guys and gals in NXT are busting their humps in front of small crowds for not a lot of money (your average NXT star makes less than 30k per year) out of a love of wrestling. Yes, NXT booking is better (although it’s far from perfect) but it’s that passion from the roster that really sets the sub-promotion apart. If, say, your Kofi Kingstons and Rybacks want to be all jealous of NXT guys while they make 20-times more than them for working a fraction as hard, well, go for it, but I hope they’re not expecting a huge amount of sympathy. If you don’t think you’re getting an opportunity to shine, make that opportunity – even on the main roster it can be done, just ask Daniel Bryan or Damien Sandow.
What do you folks think? Think the main roster has a legit bone to pick, or should they put up or shut up?
via 24Wrestling & SEScoops
I think you’re putting too much on the main roster guys. If they bust their humps and give 110% in the service of crap, at the end of the day it’s still crap, just passionate crap. Passionate crap is much better than apathetic crap, that’s true, but it’s not as good as not-crap. You can only put so much lipstick on that pig.
Yeah, it’s hard to blame Ambrose/Wyatt for the exploding TV last night. No matter how well you perform, you’re still boxed in by the writing.
Agreed. I also think it’s a mistake to assume it’s the Rybacks and Kofis of the roster who are frustrated, rather than the Wyatts or Rusevs.
“Yes, NXT booking is better (although it’s far from perfect) ”
Nate, you know I’m a frequent reader of yours and appreciate your work, so remember that when I say you have never written anything stupider.
Do you literally think NXT booking is perfect? They created Mojo Rawley.
Bull Dempsey.
Are the Vaudevillains heel or face again?
No, just not “far” from perfect.
Bayley is acting like face Nikki Bella.
Not being 100% perfect is not the same a “far from perfect”, so to try and turn that around on someone else isn’t really being fair.
NXT booking is not perfect, but it’s as close as a televised wrestling promotion has come in the last decade at least.
Perfect adjace?
It’s somewhere in between. Yeah, there’s some legitimacy to the “make your own opportunity” idea, but the writing/booking on the main roster is just so bad. I can understand they’d be frustrated when they’re given non-sensical, history-ignoring, time-filling drivel, and the NXT folks get storylines that make sense, and time to tell those stories in the ring.
Unless the matches are choreographed move for move by the agent, there’s no excuse for a lack of continuity in the ring.
Based on the CM Punk interviews it sounds like the agents are pretty influential on bell-to-bell stuff.
That’s a reasonable point, Covar. As Brandon has noted many times, the NXT matches (and especially rematches) often call back to previous encounters and generally make sense in a storytelling way, whereas main roster ones seem to be in a little bubble of ignorance, and that is absolutely on the talent/agents.
The agents get their marching orders from on high as well, though. WWE is micromanaged at every level.
Whatever it is, I just hope it doesn’t lead to an NXT “invasion” storyline that ends with them getting crushed by the mains and sent packing en masse.
In the meanwhile, don’t complain about it, use it as motivation and GRAB THAT BRASS RING!
That’s the thing! How can they grab the brass ring when Cena has a firm grip on it and won’t let it go until Vince says otherwise?
The in ring must be supported by REASONS. TLC had very little in terms of me caring about any of the outcomes. NXT makes you care. If WWE fixes that it will be a step in the right direction. Monday night wars are over stop booking that way
I don’t know if you’ve seen Vince McMahon on Stone Cold’s podcast or not but he said that every single match that happens on the main shows has a reason why it happens. ARE YOU CALLING VINCE MCMAHON A LIAR?
@Stupendous Silver Hard-on and I’m willing to bet that 90% of the time, that reason is Vince looked at the script, said “Why the fuck is this happening? Do THIS instead!” 5 minutes before airtime.
Tell em stop bitchin! Making way more money to do half the work in front of 10 times the audience. No one feels bad for you. In fact I think you owe us an apology.
Well, that’s just nonsense. Plenty of people feel bad for them… that’s half the comments sections of IWC sites, right there – people who’re commiserating on behalf of (wasted) WWE talent for the almighty gastroenteritis that passes for booking there.
Don’t feel bad for them then, feel bad for the fans. The writers and executives are under utilizing the talent on the roster with poor stories and giving the fans a bad product. They do owe us an apology, but not for the reasons you think.
“A real man makes his own luck.” -Billy Zane, Titanic.
You should listen to your man Billy Zane, he’s a cool dude.
Shut it, Zane.
Put a cork in it, Zane!
I seriously doubt Kofi and Ryback are pulling down $500K. And apparently these guys pay for their own travel and medical, so whatever the midcarders are making they’re maybe seeing half of it.
And what was the story about main-roster wrestlers not being allowed to do certain moves, but more of this is allowed in NXT?
Kofi has a 250k downside and has a ton of merch. I don’t think 500k is out of the question for him. Ryback probably makes about the same I’d wager.
there’s literally zero chance Kofi takes home a 250k downside. [www.wrestlinginc.com]
@joeiscool: You’re right, it’s actually $254,000. [www.facebook.com]
@codemonkey42
Jesus, Michael Cole makes more than Cody Rhodes?
Those ‘leaked’ salary details are almost certain to be whole cloth. Every few months, someone ‘leaks’ WWE payscale info, and it’s always different figures. It’s far more likely that none of them are real than that one of them is. In this case, @codemonkey42 has linked to one that claims that CM Punk’s last contract was for seven years. It was a three year contract, as everyone knows.
It’s fairly common knowledge that unless you’re in or around the main event, WWE don’t pay nearly as much as people think they do. No way in heaven that Kingston has a quarter of a million dollar downside. The idea is laughable.
Dude, the NXT guys may get paid less but they’re not working anywhere near as many shows and don’t have the gruelling travel schedule that the main roster guys have.
they earn about a tenth. I’m sure they’re working more than a tenth. AND they bust their ass.
NXT dudes may travel mostly around Florida but they do almost as many house shows as the main roster guys. Check the NXT schedule on the WWE website. They’re busting their asses.
also guys like zayn and neville travel with the main show as well. don’t know how that goes with their pay rates.
If you gain any kind of momentum on the main roster, you get put with Cena, either to have a “strong showing” where you lose after throwing literally everything you have at him, or as his “little buddy”. Either way, next PPV, you’re getting cooled down while Cena’s in the main event.
Why would you even TRY to get any momentum, when the vampire Cena is just going to eat all your heat?
Come on. Tha only happened to Cesaro, Bray, Ziggler, Ryder, Seth, Nexus, hey wait a minute…
WWE doesn’t understand the difference between John Cena being the MOST important thing and John Cena being the ONLY important thing.
I can live with him being the most important. He sells a lot of merch, yadda yadda yadda, and like it or not, he’s got a huge following. So, I get that. But for god’s sake, somebody please tell them that there are other people on the roster that you can make look cool without fear of one child wanting to trade in his John Cena shirt for a Cesaro one
What Dave M J said, that’s a HUGE part of the problem here.
I have no idea why the WWE doesn’t remember when it had more that one star at a time. There was a time when you had Stone Cold, The Rock, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, HHH, Jericho, Kane, Mankind all in the company at the same time all going after one title. Dave M J hit it on the head. The WWE might make more money if it had more than one major star.
NXT had one of them… what are they called?…. oh yea… TITLE MATCHES to close the show. Immediate winning status goes to the show whose champion actually shows up.
Lesnar wouldn’t have made TLC better than R-Evolution and you know it; not even the biggest Lesnar marks would think so.
Pretty sure that’s not what he meant…
NXT is wrestling without all the exposition. We do not need Regal coming out and talking for 30 mins about how Sami Zayn is not a main event player and will never win the big one because he will always choose to do what is right. We get to see that in the ring. Wrestling at its best is storytelling through physical action. NXT from writers to performers seem to get that. It also helps that the commentators are there to see the matches and make them better instead of prattling on about twerking and imagining what Cena was doing.
Can you imagine the Owens and Zayn ending on Raw it would have been in the middle of the show and the main event would have been Owens spending 30 mins about how he is jealous bu simply repeating that word every sentence. Then Zayn would poop in his car after eating poutine because Canada.
A tenth of the time spent talking and yet NXT actually has multiple plots progressing at the same time.
The funny thing is that NXT does the promos better two. The two promos leading up to the title match with Sami Zayn and Adrian Neville were spot the hell on
*too! GODDAMMIT I CANNOT TYPE
It’s so weird to me that the main roster completely down play the wrestling part of wrestling. Telling stories in ring. RAW could still be entertaining if the matches were good. Just a bunch of ppl going through the motions waiting for their que to get rolled up. Plus they fight the same person 8 weeks straight.
Exactly how important would Sami Zayn’s win be if he had already beaten Neville 7 times in non title matches. NXT gets the idea that Wrestling is the entertainment part not the talking about wrestling. Zayn slapped Neville in the face and told him that he would end him and never once did it seem patronizing or flat like all of Cena’s promos.
Dead on. Owens was on REvolution for what, 12 minutes total? They relied on progressively interesting promo videos, the announcers, and the physical actions of the wrestlers themselves to tell the story between Owens and Zayn, and it was compelling as HELL.
Amen, @Theo The Giant, that is spot on about the Zayn vs Neville point.
I imagine that the WWE brass will react to this news in a way that is completely unproductive.
I remember when the same kind of rumours came out when the Divas division was starting to get pretty good. The talent got replaced and it became a dumpster fire that is still trying to recover
I don’t think it’s remotely fair to say “oh you get paid so much more, quit bitching”. It’s not like anyone outside of the main event scene gets take-home pay dramatically better than a decent desk job. These people are performers, and they’re not being given the opportunity to perform.
The writing on NXT is not just “better” than on Raw, it is DRAMATICALLY better. Raw is top-to-bottom garbage right now. Even the stars getting exposure are getting *lousy* exposure that’s making everyone involved look like a putz in ways that would take months to recover from *if the show suddenly got really good right now*, which it won’t. Everyone involved in Raw creative right now should be absolutely embarrassed by how much they’re being outclassed by a junior promotion in their own company running on a fraction of their budget. I can’t imagine how frustrating it must be as a performer to want to put on a good show, to be *capable* of putting on a good show, and then being handed a pile of garbage to work with.
I am jealous of your desk job then.
If you’re a midcarder making $150k / year and you have to cover your own travel and medical you’re taking home like $50-60k.
So maybe change will come to the main-never mind, can’t finish the sentence, because I know it’s not gonna happen. #LOLCenawins
I don’t think the NXT guys (and gals) work harder than the main roster ones, especially when we are talking about number of days and travel, etc.
And truthfully, I think it depends on the person we are talking about when it comes to legitimacy of the gripe. Could someone like Wyatt, or Ambrose, or Cesaro make the comment and have a legitimate complaint, I say so. We know those people can excel under the right situations like what is done in NXT. Would Kingston and Ryback, probably not.
Part of me still feels this is a round peg in a square hole type of thing though. NXT works the way it does with the style it does cause it is a niche product for a niche audience. I am not sure it is simply a matter of “Do what they do on NXT on Raw” and it would work as well. But that’s just my perspective on it.
In some ways, yeah, it’s a niche thing. But if by “do what they do on NXT” you mean “tell good stories through wrestling, build on things that happened before (like cause and effect), and never have 30 minutes of talking”, then I’m pretty sure that would work on Raw just fine.
Vince is gonna shit all over nxt in order to make the main roster look good
this wont end well for NXT… :(
Are you afraid you’ve got some…bad news?
Seriously, we all kind of need to chill out with the NXT praise. I remember about 10 years ago the Women’s division was starting to get really good and you know what they did to it? They gutted the shit out of it.
But honestly, I wonder if the main roster guys ever say no to Vince? I sometimes think Vince needs to be told no and then you negotiate with him about what you do.
In Punk’s podcast with Colt Cabana on Thanksgiving, he said that most of the wrestlers don’t say anything. They have their dream jobs and seem to be content with that.
this is what I’ve been worried about since R Evolution. WWE is just backwards enugh to punish them for putting on an awesome show.
I think it’s a legit beef. Take a look at some of the people from NXT to WWE
Big E: Had a really cool thing to do, got to bust ass in the ring, looked like an actual tough dude. On RAW, he was a personalityless bodyguard (albeit adorable sometimes) and now is in a gospel choir
Bo Dallas: KINGSHIT HEEL on NXT. Comes up to RAW, does a few cool things, then goes into limbo. Gets hurt, and probably won’t be able to rebound
Cesaro: BOSS OF THE WORLD. On RAW: Not.
Tyson Kidd: Revived his career by giving him a character to play as in the ring. On the main, he still gets to do some fun stuff, but it’s mostly him just jumping in front of Natalya to celebrate
Natalya: God Tier match with Charlotte. Literally nothing even close to that level since.
Paige: Anti-Diva, killer instinct, super popular. Gets made to be a meek underdog, then turns to a fangirl and maybe lesbian, and is now ersatz AJ. Has zero direction.
Emma: I’m not even going to touch it.
Summer Rae: Goes from the First Lady of NXT to the Not First Lady of getting rolled up.
Almost everyone looks so much cooler on NXT. There’s an effort, people actually care. But on RAW…no one cares. It’s all about whatever guest star is on, or putting a bunch of filler matches for a 3 hour show, or what John Cena’s going to do. There’s no heart, no effort, nothing. These people are legit good at doing things; the writers and creative have every tool in the box they need. All they have to do is TRY.
the wyatts were shit on for everything before the Shield rivalry and after….
Adam Rose…
it all comes down to Vince “not getting it”
Oh yeah, if you’re only looking at Main Roster talent that used to be NXT talent, then they have a huge legit reason to be upset.
I would be scared to death of people like Tyler Breeze and Enzo and Big Cass getting called up…. they are perfect for NXT. Raw crowds and booking will eat them alive.
Enzo and Cass exist in their NXT form kind of in a bubble… they’re being prepped for the main shows and I doubt very little would change when they come up. I don’t even want to speculate on how green they’d appear now if they weren’t given a TV-ready gimmick.
I think Enzo and Big Cass would be ok-ish eventually. They’d just need to get people on board with their promos, and their NAO speech, which I feel they could do.
Tyler Breeze though? Nope, guy needs to stay on NXT forever and be wonderful.
Vince feels he has to make more room and time for Cena. I think Bo Dallas could have been the 2nd coming of Kurt Angle. Not in the ring but as a cocky, motivational type that could have been a massive heel that people enjoyed. On the main roster you don’t have time to build your character as The Rock did and SCSA did. Vince just expects you to debut big and maintain it. If you don’t they give up on you and if you do they feed you to Cena. For the most part they kept The Rock and SCSA separate because there were so many other quality superstars to feud with.
Enzo and Big Cass will be fine. I could see Big Cass ending up a main eventer eventually, and Enzo will slot nicely into Santino’s former top comedy guy spot. Breeze is going to bomb hard.
@Nate Birch Breeze could be the WWE’s next Shawn Michaels-type cocky pretty-boy heel. The problem is, we already have Dolph Ziggler on the main roster, and while he’s a babyface, that’s basically his gimmick.
@Dave M J Agreed. If there’s anyone on NXT with an awesome gimmick who I fear would be ruined on the main roster it’s Prince Pretty Tyler Breeze. Same for Bayley.
It got to the point a while ago (probably even as far back as WWE f*cking up Emma’s promotion to the main roster) that I settled into the mind-set that I don’t want any of them called up now. For every one that has made it, the rest have been shat on from a great height.
“I think Bo Dallas could have been the 2nd coming of Kurt Angle. Not in the ring but as a cocky, motivational type that could have been a massive heel that people enjoyed.”
With this, I really, really, REALLY, wanted him to develop a submission finisher and after he’s clamped it on, he yells at his opponent to NOT give up in the hold as he Bo-lieves in him.
Bayley being corrupted and destroyed by RAW is going to be my breaking point
Isnt it strange that the WWE managed to create the best “Indy” fed in the world as their own developmental.
I’m sure there is no way to know this for sure, but does Vince have zero input into NXT?
i would say he doesnt. This seems to be HHH’s baby
I have a theory that it might be a double play. Like Vince is making RAW/SD bad on purpose to promote NXT to those who are interested but I haven’t worked out all the details yet. But I think the consensus on the web is HHH is king in NXT
No worries, Vince will start seeing NXT as competition to Cena and start to bury it.
Whoa, let’s pump the brakes on the “best indy fed in the world” talk…
It’s very good. It’s up there, definitely. But best overall? Come on.
They may get paid more, but they have less– if that’s even possible– in terms of leverage, especially if the higher-paid guys have a lifestyle to match.
I just don’t understand what they wanted to supposedly accomplish. Watching the ladder match, I was like, “oh, look blood” and then there were close-ups on welts, etc. I was thinking, “this can’t be it, right?”. I’m still not sure– after watching the damn thing– what it was exactly that they brought that they won’t be bringing tonight to Raw. Legitimately flummoxed, but maybe I’m just stupid because I took “we’re PISSSSSSSSED that NXT is good and different” to mean “I’m going to run this blade across my forehead until Vince himself comes out to tell me to stop, which would earn him a stomping for disrespecting me” because it’s not like the writing backing up this card was strong enough and it’s not like Kane, Ryback, Show, and Cena are capable of bringing new stuff to the table.
Was it the exploding TV? Was that it? Fuck this company.
I feel like the exploding TV wouldn’t have happened if not for this.
I think you’re putting too much on the main roster guys. IF the main shows were putting on NXT quality on a regular basis it would mean more eyeballs meaning more money for them.
Is it just me or does the NXT title have more cache right now than either secondary title on the Main Roster?
Main Roster guys are FINALLY thinking what all wrestling fans are thinking.
Maybe it’s naive, but think they could alleviate some of their issues by splitting RAW and Smackdown up again. They are taking the storylines with the people in them, and it’ll be the same story stretched 8 days a week. The end result is that nothing really moves and when it does they’ll spend a month reminding you that it did until the next big moment. The story just drifts from spot to spot. By splitting it up a bit more, you could give more screen time to each story on a show, have more stories in general because you have a whole second show, and it would seemingly progress faster because you can spread that content over half as many shows.
I think that might honestly be NXT’s best quality. By only needing to worry about 1 episode a week, they can afford to move the story ahead each time. For the main roster, they seem to be afraid about doing anything major outside of PPVs, so it seems sometimes that the show just slogs ahead.
that would be perfect…. make Smackdown live on thursdays
This.
“For the main roster, they seem to be afraid about doing anything major outside of PPVs, so it seems sometimes that the show just slogs ahead.”
This is true, which is odd, because they ALSO seem to want to wait for Raw to do anything noteworthy because they don’t want people to miss it and feel left out.
I think that’s having the opposite consequence. We know that nothing happens outside of RAW and PPVs so I don’t feel like I even need to catch up most days. If SmackDown wasn’t just b-roll I’d be more inclined to watch it.
Separating the brands again would be a great way to stop Smackdown from being the Raw recap all the dang time. They’d prolly have to divide the unified title again though, and there isn’t any really easy way to do that atm, without making some sort of TV title for smackdown…
Speaking for casual wrestling fans, all the attention NXT has been getting as of late is really weird.
I’ll admit I haven’t watched it, but when I picture it all I can think about is Tough Enough caliber wrestlers that only appeals to the hardcoreist of fans. If these guys are main event material, why are they still in developmental?
I guess I’ll have to watch this NXT R Evolution thing tonight and see what all the fuss is about. But I’ll be honest, think a lot of those NXT guys that got bumped up like Ryback, Big E, and Co. are utter garbage.
Big E’s NXT run was infinitely times better then what he has been given in WWE. In NXt he was a super athletic, unbeatable champion beating guys so badly he had the ref count to 5 instead. On raw hes….I dunno.
The follow up to this is going to be hysterical.
Right, and I’ve never listened to Kendrick Lamar but I think he’s a crap rapper that needs to stop rapping about bitchez n hoez and using autotune.
Please do come back with your opinion on R Evolution.
@Jim Bradfield @BRBRCK …do I need to know anything special going into it? Who’s their main event guy? And who should I look out for?
OH… and any good storylines I should know before hand?
this is where guys go to clean up things either in the ring or on the mic. They learn to connect with the audience and fine tune their ring work, entrances, movements.
Most of the guys are new to the WWE. So, instead of having a guy just show up… they let them develop and then bring them up when its time.
The best wrestler on NXT (and in the company) is Sami Zayn. Hes the new NXT champ.
Adrian Neville is an incredible athlete and really good wrestler.
Finn Balor is going to be a world champ at some point. AMAZING charisma and presence.
Hideo Itami is going amazing as well.
The Lucha Dragons are Sin Cara 2.0 and Kalisto (who is Sin Cara but great, and botch free)
Tyler Breeze is male model who wears lots of pink and purple and can do no wrong.
etc etc…
the womens division is just as good
Just watch it cold, honestly. They do an okay job of summing up the big feuds in the pre-match packages, and you’re not going to get the emotional investment from reading our summaries here. Just evaluate it on the quality of the show, which is phenomenal even in a vacuum.
Honestly, I think the program itself did a good job of catching people up on the characters and their stories throughout the course of the program without beating you over the head with them.
I’m the casual-est wrestling fan I can think of. I’ve watched Summerslam and a few Raws this year. A lot of this has to do with people I enjoy watching being mired in stuff I don’t enjoy watching. I read the B&Ws here regularly, though.
I watched Revolution because Brandon was going out of his mind with joy on Twitter. Then I watched it again. And again. I may watch it again tonight. It was amazing. It blew my mind.
And I didn’t really know anything about anyone going in. The stuff they did, especially the men’s and women’s title matches, was just so good. I was tearing up at the end of the men’s match, and I didn’t even know who Sami Zayn was before that night.
But, as someone who’s never watched NXT before, Sin Cara kinda sucked and the Ascension are boring as whale poop. Dunno if that’s a regular thing or not.
@macomeau – The Ascension were fantastic for over a year as tag-champs, but since Otami and later Balor debuted, they’ve lost the titles and been used to get the newer guys over before they go to the main roster (which is how it should be).
At the moment, The Ascension are treading water and I fear for them once they get to RAW/Smackdown after that awful Kratoses of Doom promo vignette which aired on Smackdown.
Thanks for input everybody!
The HYPE is approaching critical mass… I’ll watch it when I get home and report back!
Though, I have serious reservations about NXT, so don’t get mad at me if I don’t become a bo-liever instantaneously.
Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro, Bray Wyatt… all former NXT guys.
Being in NXT doesn’t mean you’re not good enough to be at the top. It just means you need some polish to fit into the WWE mold. Most of these guys come from the indy scene and Japan, where the wrestling is way different from the homogenized crap you see on Raw or Smackdown, and guys are given much more freedom in the ring.
NXT has a lot in common with the indys and Japan in that regard, but it’s also teaching them the WWE style in the process.
The core NXT group right now of Sami Zayn, Adrian Neville, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Hideo Itami are maybe the strongest group of guys to come out of the indie scene in a very fucking long time, IMO.
Itami, I worry about, just because of the language barrier and because his english sucks and I don’t trust Vince to not make him a joke in the WWE… but the rest all have the potential to be solid gold.
If you like what Rollins and Ambrose are doing in the WWE right now, just think that they were in the same position just a few years ago.
@DravenCage Yeah, I think part of it was that their story seems to be coming to an end, as it were.
Part of it is also just that they’re the sort of guys, physically, who are singularly unappealing to me in wrestling.
And part of it was that they gave a sort of ‘APA’ we-have-a-gimmick-that-we-don’t-even-buy vibe. They seem to have this supposed mystical thing going on, but really they just look like a couple of big, wet, metalheads (relates back to the last part). That may have been exacerbated by Bálor doing mystical so well for that match. And also that the Lucha Dragons and -especially- the Vaudevillains sold their gimmicks much better.
Like, I had to stop myself from immediately buying a Vaudevillains shirt after seeing them one time.
@Jim Bradfield @BRBRCK @Baltimore Dan @welcome to battledome @macomeau
Here’s some notes I jotted down during NXT R Evolution:
-Alex Riley commentator? Peace I’m out! (turns off ppv)
-WTF… Kevin Owens looks like the cashier at 7-11
-WTF… Kevin Owens is my new favorite wrestler
-Nappy dreads dude = all my NXT preconceptions: average sized, lame entrance, ugly ring attire (basically a bunch of Heath Slaters)
Owen’s no brainer RAW gimmick: “Son of Bray”
-Vaudevillains entrance was kinda cool
-The Luchas need to be bumped up to main roster like yesterday
-Sasha Banks has Christina Ricci fivehead.
-Barron Corbin = CM Punk Lite
-Ascension fits the WWE mold, but those new promos blow goats
-I’m getting a strong ECW vibe from this match
-Surprise Royal Rumble winner: Finn Balor
-Roman Reigns! 100 bucks says he wins that Slammy.
-Charlotte’s only flaw = Ric Flair’s face. Too bad David Flair wasn’t as genetically gifted as her, but he did bang Stacy Keibler, so there’s that.
-So refreshing to actually hear wrestling commentation during a wrestling match
-I usually pee or google “bella twins nude” during Divas matches, but that was the BEST match of the night!
-Is Zayn’s entrance music the Mighty Might Bosstones?!
-They have a cool frenemy dynamic, I like it
-Holy shit! Gotta rewind that! Neville did a super kick into a reverse hurricanrana?!
-That diving DDT thru the ropes is SICK!!! It’s In-Zayn!
-No Sammy! Don’t use the belt! You can’t come back from that!
-Zayn wins! That was great. Been a while since I watched a story told thru an actual wrestling match.
SO… yeah, I really enjoyed it! In particular Kevin Owens (surprisingly), Finn Balor, Charlotte, and Zayn. Was it the greatest PPV I’ve ever seen? Not quite. Was it better than what the main roster has been doing? Totally.
I feel like these current NXT guys, no matter how good they are, will never fit the WWE mold though. Can anybody picture a feud between Neville and Orton? Hideo Atami versus Sheamus? My boy KO against Ryback?
I think the general consensus is that they are better off as seperate products anyway. I think RAW is where NXT stars go to die. Still, I’d like to see Zayn get promoted. He’d have great matches with Ziggler and Rollins. He could bring KO along as his bodygaurd (I think they’re real life BFFs too!).
Anyway, I’ll be tuning in to NXT this week! Am I converted, idk, but I’m definitely interested…
Glad you liked the show, and are willing to continue watching NXT. It’s interesting to get opinions outside the echo chamber. I often wonder how much of the love is based around the investment. Good to know it’s solid to new viewers.
When I tried watching ROH a few years ago, I was pretty meh about their talent with the exception of this one guy who was feuding with Jim Cornette. Owens (then Steen) has a difficult to describe “it” factor.
Actually….at NXT you get one day off a week, Sunday. Monday-Wednesday is training all day long & promo class in the evening, Thursday-Saturday is training in the morning then driving to towns around Florida to work shows and driving either back home to Orlando or the next town if it’s kind of far ( like when they run in Jacksonville ).
I wouldn’t blame the Divas for being frustrated. Really frustrated. Really, really REEEEEAAAAAALLY frustrated. NXT is the only place the women (for the most part) get to be actual people, have real storylines that make sense, and get to actually go (and for more than two minutes ). Also, they get to have a belt that doesn’t look like a stupid tramp stamp. Everything about women’s wrestling is better on NXT.
Paige and Emma in particular probably want to rip someone’s face off
Paige signed up for Total Divas…. she is probably over this “wrestling thing”
Getting moved to the main roster as a woman from NXT is a step down in everything but salary and media appearances. You get tons more exposure, but your skills (in-ring and acting) suffer terribly.
I’m looking forward to when Paul and Stephanie get divorced. Maybe Trips will get NXT and Steph will get the palettes of Creatine.
I dunno why, but this amused me. Good show.
I’ll admit – I was not a big NXT guy. I would skim the B&W columns, but only for items I’d recognize. When I pulled up Brandon’s B&W for REvolution, his very first sentence was ‘If you didn’t watch this, do it now.’ So I did. And I was floored at the quality of…everything. Sweet baby Jesus, it was so very, very, very, very good. Compare that to last night’s 150 minute dismissive wanking motion PPV and it’s easy to see why such a rift may exist.
do what I did and go back and watch as many old episodes as you can. It’s worth it.
The harsh reality is this: WWE pays NXT guys as “wrestlers”, and pays the main roster guys as “entertainers”.
If you watch the two shows, you know they are selling two completely different things. NXT is a wrestling show, RAW et all are sports entertainment. I don’t have any solid proof of this, but I’m guessing this is completely intentional. NXT was created, and is booked the way it is, to supplement their audience.
They have the “kids, women, and dumb babies” crowd that are going to watch and love RAW. It appeals to a much wider audience, and it’s never going to change, because it makes them money, and casts a much wider net.
NXT is for people who grew out of that, and have lost interest in it, but still love the wrestling part of the show. Rather than lose those viewers (a sizeable, but much smaller audience), WWE created something that’s more in their wheelhouse, so that they stick around and continue to give them money for something.
In WWE’s eyes (and, let’s face it, society’s), entertainers are deserving of big money, while wrestlers are not. The entertainers are reaching a much wider audience, and bring in more money, while the wrestlers are serving a much smaller demographic, and thus, making them less money, and are paid accordingly.
NXT R-Evolution was a far superior WRESTLING show. That’s not up for debate. But the vast majority of people who are watching RAW aren’t watching it for wrestling. They’re watching it for the larger than life characters doing feats of strength that kinda-sorta resemble wrestling. There is a reason that guys like Itami, Balor, Owens, and Zayn are all still on NXT, while ROMAN REIGNS is staring blankly into the camera and forgetting where he is on Earth and is going to be our next world champion. NXT is considered “developmental”, yet consists largely of guys who have been honing and refining their craft for YEARS on the independent circuit. Do Zayn, Balor, Owens, or Itami need to DEVELOP anymore as wrestlers? Of course not. But they are far more valuable to the company as WRESTLERS on a WRESTLING show than they are on the main roster, where they’re going to be asked to be something they simply aren’t, and that’s set pieces in a show that appeals to people who prefer wrestling as a motif, rather than actually being wrestling.
Vince McMahon and his cronies are the only motherfuckers on this planet that even pretend like sports entertainment and wrestling are two different things. Read ANY article written about WWE in newspapers, magazines, on blogs, etc. Tell me how many times you see anyone refer to the product as “sports entertainment.” Tell me how many times they refer to the performers as “sports entertainers.” It’s always “pro wrestling” and “pro wrestler.” Why? Because “sports entertainment” makes Vince feel less ashamed to be some crooked carny asshole. Unfortunately for Vince, the outside world is never gonna stop thinking about it as wrestling, no matter how hard he tries to change our minds.
how do you really feel Jim
For the record, I’m not defending the standpoint. I think it’s stupid as fuck. I think they should be pushing wrestling, making the midcard important, letting women actually wrestle instead of putting on shitty “Divas matches”, and focusing on telling great stories in the ring. And while I don’t think it’ll result in anything as extreme as them going out of business, I DO believe that at some point, the way they do business now will eventually wear thin, and force change. I’m just trying to understand their thinking.
I’ll use this analogy. I went to a small college in Virginia that has reputation as having an incredibly good music program. The conservatory was, at the time, one of the top in the nation (outside of the big ones like Julliard and Berkley). For a long time, the school didn’t have a football team, because it wasn’t deemed necessary.
My freshman year, however, they added a football team. The music department took a hit, as a lot of the funds they used to see were not being given over to the football team, and to making the campus itself more appealing to student athletes. We’re talking about a crappy, Division 3 team that has never really been any good, but because football, no matter how awful, brings in more money than music, they continue to factor heavily in the direction of the school, while the fine arts program takes a back seat.
In this analogy, “sports entertainment” is football, and what you and I would call “wrestling” is the fine arts program.
What I’m saying is, I don’t LOVE the variety show they put on every week. I don’t think it’s the best use of the resources they have available to them. But until the mass populace starts walking out, there’s no reason for them to make a change.
That analogy doesn’t work for me, though. Football and music are two completely different things. “Sports entertainment” and wrestling are the exact same thing. Chikara, CZW, New Japan, PWG, WWE, it doesn’t matter. It’s all pro wrestling. They’ve always had a little something for everyone. Back in the day you could go to a wrestling show and watch classic mat wrestling, women’s wrestling, a little bit of blood & guts and finish up with a guy wrestling a shoot bear. Steve by God Austin — “sports entertainment’s” all-time biggest draw — doesn’t see any distinction. Why in the world should anyone else?
It’s always been about telling stories. The big problem is that in the current WWE the stories are atrocious. They’ve got a super talented roster filled with men and women that can tell stories in and out of the ring. Unfortunately the machine behind them is run by a guy so worried about branding, investor returns and what to call the product that he’s forgotten the most important aspect of wrestling (and entertainment): just make it good.
Can you HONESTLY watch NXT, and then watch RAW, and say that their priorities are the same? That they’re trying to put on shows that are even CLOSE to being the same thing?
Look, I want DESPERATELY for things to go back to the way they were. I want “sports entertainment” to be the exact same thing as “wrestling”. But it’s not. It COULD be. It SHOULD be. But it’s not. Would you ever see Kathie Lee and Hoda, or Larry the Cable Guy show up on NXT and waste an entire segment on something that has NOTHING to do with guys fighting each other, simply because the celebrity name they carry might bring in a few extra revenue dollars? You absolutely would not.
There is a difference between the product that WWE puts on RAW, and the product they put on NXT. Keep in mind, I’m not saying that every person on the main roster can’t wrestle, and is only capable of being some kind of nebulous entertainer. That’s not the case at all. I’m simply saying that when it comes to RAW, there are different things that go in to their decision making process, and “ability to put on a great match” isn’t the #1 thing. “Being marketable to the widest group of people possible” is.
The main difference between WWE and the other companies you mentioned is that RAW uses wrestling as a way to tell their stories, while all the other companies tell stories so that the wrestling matters. There’s a big difference between the two.
You’re exactly right, that WWE’s storytelling lately has been absolute garbage. But when you look at WHY, you see the fundamental differences between “sports entertainment” (which is a moniker Vince coined to describe the product he puts on, and ONLY Vince uses that moniker) and “wrestling”.
RIP EMMA
*does Emma dance while softly weeping*
why do you say such things?
In terms of guys on NXT that aren’t quite there yet, they only show up about once a month. I have hope that one day I will like Bull Dempsey. Whereas your Big E Langstons or Kofi Kingstons don’t get to win shit because they made someone backstage mad once, or whatever other stupid reason we’ll never know. There are guys on RAW with so much charisma or talent, but weird politics mean the product has to suffer.
Here’s one theory that I’m not too sure if it’s that far off. Raw is BAD. REALLY BAD right now. NXT is now getting talked about big time in the press. Which one of these shows is on a network starving for subscribers? In Vince’s mind (maybe, and that’s giving it a little too much credit) “Let’s have network shows suffer a little so we can say “Hey, don’t like what you see on USA or SyFy, subsribe to our network to see the superstars of the future.” Numbers for the network go up and the idea of seeing those wrestlers eventually Raw, ratings go up for that.
Either way, nobody in that company should be bitching about anything IN that company getting any lress coverage. It could eventually work out for EVERYBODY.
Your free product being trash isn’t a great advertisement for your subscription product.
1. Yes
2. At least change the style. Always having them talk about something besides the match just devalues the hell out of it. Yes Vince, it is possible to hit someone with a move disrespectfully, make sure the announce team is mentioning stuff like that. Lawler should go at the very least, he’s funny on occasion but rarely adds to the match.
3. Every belt needs air time at least. Always odd when WWE forgets that someone’s been champ. Constant non-title losses by champs kill it too.
4. On the fence on this at least at face value. You obviously can’t make everyone happy. But little things like “hey, don’t do this exact match up more than two times or something” and “Where the heck is Cesaro” would be things they should be picking up on.
Your (4) is sort of a subset of what I think the real problem crippling Raw is. It should really be:
4) One head writer for the entire show, who isn’t Vince McMahon.
If the rumors about the way NXT is run are true, the show is written almost entirely by a single person with minor creative input from other sources. That means the show has a more-or-less singular creative vision behind it, and the story that results is continuous and internally consistent.
Raw has a team a hojillion bazillion writers, all throwing ideas at the wall and seeing what sticks, and all living under the capricious and arbitrary thumb of Vince McMahon. Pushes start and stop on a dime, plot points get endlessly rehashed with no payoff, nobody remembers what happened two months ago. If one writer’s idea gets through, he might be paying attention to the reaction, but everyone else is already working on how to undermine that idea and get theirs through in its place. It’s a mess, and it shows in every minute of the show.
I’d like to believe this could bring some much needed change and force them to improve the writing and allow the wrestlers to put on boss-ass matches.
But then I remember it’s WWE, they’ll “fit it” by making NXT just as lame instead
I don’t know why I’m annoyed when people shit on the “writers”, but I kind of am.
When was it that the lead writers for NXT and SD were swapped? At least a few months ago. I think it was for the taping cycle after the September Takeover. Each show stayed the same– SD is inconsequential but has a few gems here and there like the Trick or Street Fight, or the Dusts-Usos cage match. A few fun matches with a little bit of thought behind them submerged with house show-level stuff and highlight packages.
NXT actually might have gotten BETTER. The Neville-Zayn feud was brilliantly written, and then you had stuff like the Owens vignettes and the fuckin’ Vaudevillains’ movies.
So excluding the few Vince cronies who still tolerate his bullshit (Dunn, Gewirtz, Hayes, Laurinaitis. I think that Patterson has given up on trying to reason with McMahon. I’d say that the photo of him with Dusty/Flair/Trips from R-Evolution was pretty telling, and Pat’s one of the most important backstage figures in company history.), the majority of the writers are held hostage in just as much as the wrestlers. How fucked is that?
Hey maybe it’s the fact that Big E Langston is in a racist IM A BLACK MAN group
Maybe it’s the fact the Adam Rose is selling Twisted Tea and feuding with a bunny and not on the magical acid trip he was before.
Maybe it’s the fact that Charlotte is portrayed as an irrelevant diva from the B show
Maybe it’s the fact they rely on the tired trope of AMERICA DUMB, RUSSIA SMART for heat
Maybe Paige can do more than just face AJ
Maybe Bray Wyatt used to have a message…. he wasn’t just spooky man from spookyville. He was broken out in LOVE, not FEAR – and if you understand that little detail you understand almost everything wrong with the main roster
Maybe Roman Reigns was never really taken seriously in NXT
Maybe Emma used to exist
Sorry… forgot someone
Maybe Cesaro was a man among men
And that, if evidenced by the lack of differences in quality after the NXT/SD swap, is ALL VINCE. Everything that the rank & file writers do is done to placate Vince. The writers are seemingly interchangeable– some have awesome ideas, some have bad ideas, some don’t have any ideas. They can be shuffled around the shows and we see no real distinction between RAW as written by X and NXT as written by X.
*as compared to RAW as written by Y and NXT as written by Y.
Does this come down to the main roster just saying “No” to the constant awful writing. Raw is live. Do whatever the fuck you want if you honestly feel your ideas are stronger. The talent needs to have SOME impact on story direction but it seems that everyone (sans “I can win a table match multiple times in one night against whats supposed to be a huge heel” Cena) has complaints but just bitches about it quietly and not as a group aloud and to Vince.
Here’s the thing about that though. If you go out on Raw and purposely ignore what was booked for you to do and do something else, I feel like they (read: Vince) are going to take you off of TV until you prove you can play nice, if not permanently, even if what you decide to do ends up working.
I think the WWE’s main problem is over exposure that is exacerbated by the 3 hour RAW. NXT benefits from only having one hour a week to tell it’s stories (They also benefit from being pre-recorded and edited down) so naturally the worse ideas get cut out.
Now as much as we’d like RAW to go back to 2 hours, USA network isn’t going to let that happen while they are under their current contract with WWE. I like Jim Ross’s idea of airing NXT(still recorded at Full Sail) in the first hour on Monday night and then showing a live RAW the next two hours. This would keep RAW from having to fill up three hours every week, NXT would get more exposure, and the casual fans who only want to watch Cena & Co. will just assume that RAW starts an hour later now.
They can rebrand the show NXT Warzone.
1. The biggest problem that the main roster faces is that WWE will not let them go “all out” at a PPV. They have always worried about crowd fatigue before the main event.
2. John Cena is talented but he has wrestled nearly the same match for 10 years
3. Big Show, Mark Henry & Kane are not going to give exciting matches at this point in their careers.
4. Bad ideas: Exploding TV, Ziggler in the Ladder Match. I have an idea for that last ppv, Throw ziggler in the Rollins/Cena match and if Ziggler wins he gets the title shot. You can still have Cena win but it would have been a better match. Have Luke Harper beat Adam Rose and boil the bunny.
To be fair, some of the main roster guys/girls have a point. Emphasis on ‘some’.
I’m thinking the writers and agents are just doing things out of complacency at this point. As a writer, you’re getting paid whether the end product is gold or shit. I highly doubt they’re on any sort of pay for performance/commission scale based on how the matches turn out. Plus, from what it sounds like, even if they come up with something solid, it gets fucked with 5 minutes before showtime anyway. At that point, I could see it being hard to even want to put a lot of time and effort into trying to create. Really, they don’t have to care for the most part if they don’t want to. TV ratings, merch sales, ticket sales – WWE is way ahead of everyone else and they know it. If the writers and agents know they can just sit dicks in hand and phone it in while still collecting a check at the end of the day, why put any effort into it?
I would be interested to see how many writers from the Raw and Smackdown shows also work on the NXT writing though. If it was an entirely different team, the quality differences would make a lot more sense. If it’s the same group that works on Raw? Then I’m really confused by the difference and will completely buy into the “Vince changes everything anyway, so who cares?” logic as a totally viable explanation. For me, and I’m guessing a lot of others, that’s where the primary frustration in the main show comes from. I know the WWE can put out a good, well written, product, but for whatever reason, they choose not to.