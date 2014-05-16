WWE’s Stock Is Crashing And Vince McMahon’s About To Become A Hundredaire

Remember when Vince McMahon was so rich he decided to give away money every week for no reason? Remember when he and Donald Trump had the “Battle Of The Billionaires?” Yeah, if WWE’s stock keeps going the way it’s gone since Thursday get ready for the BATTLE OF THE HUNDREDAIRES. Vince McMahon vs. … uh, me?
Here’s the quick version: WWE finally had a chance to renew their television rights after years of saying they were gonna double them. Everyone bought stock. Turns out WWE’s new deal with NBCUniversal only increased their percentage by a quarter — half of what they were asking/bragging for — and whoops, folks didn’t like that. Via Forbes:
“We estimate management negotiated a +50% increase on the Company’s domestic TV rights Fees with NBCUniversal, meaningfully below the guided multiple of 2X to 3X,” wrote Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey in a note Friday morning. Quoting Hulk Hogan – ”To all my little Hulkamaniacs, say your prayers, take your vitamins and you will never go wrong” — Hickey downgraded WWE’s rating from a buy to a hold and cut its price target from $29.12 to $19.96.
“The company’s valuation could take a heavy beating this morning, as the new domestic TV deal with NBCU likely disappointed investors over limited visibility and believability on the ultimate success of the network,” Hickey said.
On top of the underwhelming TV deal, WWE needs 1.3-1.4 million subscribers to the WWE Network and so far has only brought in about 670,000. Jerks like me signed up the second it was available, yeah, but how do you get average, non-wrestling-obsessive people interested in old Great American Bash pay-per-views? So far the Network’s big plays have been “a reality show about old wrestlers” and “recommend this to your friends and we’ll give you gift cards.”
So what does this mean for you, the person who watches wrestling but doesn’t necessarily care about the stock market? To put it in very visible wrestling character terms:
The stock’s losses have also had a body-blow impact to Vince McMahon’s personal wealth: according to the FORBES real time wealth tracker, McMahon has lost $357 million, nearly a third of his fortune, since Thursday’s closing bell.
In the words of the chairman himself:
Somehow this’ll get blamed on CM Punk.
“Millionaire that should be a billionaire”
Daniel Bryan, actually.
Vince and his retarded storylines. I didn’t buy in and I know a lot of other people didn’t too because of the direction the WWE decided to take. Fuck them, he deserves nothing but tasty tasty murder.
Is this bad news? It’s probably supposed to be, but I just keep giggling every time I see that $357 million.
It probably means that wonderful WWE Network is going to be 50 bucks a month or obliterated by the end of the year.
More likely means the PPVs will get pulled from the Network and put back into…well PPV. Maybe with some up-sell availability so its $30 if you are already a network subscriber.
Guess it’ll be back to “alternative means” of watching NXT/PPV’s for me.
“McMahon has lost $357 million, nearly a third of his fortune, since Thursday’s closing bell.”
Dang. Makes me happy as hell with the hundred some-odd dollars I’ve made since Thursday.
Insane market movement. Anyone who buys at $11 is going to be up at least 50% by the end of the year.
Agreed. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Vince plow as much of his money as he can get a hold of into buying more shares. Exactly what I would do.
ouch…
I just hope this doesn’t affect all our favourites and their salaries :( they didn’t deserve this. the current WWE roster is better than it’s been in forever, or very near that. nothing but bad booking prevents it from clearly being known as that.
You hit the nail on the head with the joke about getting people interested in old Great American Bash PPVs.
The WWE “Network” launched with effectively zero original programming. Their “studio show” shouldn’t be “coming soon” — it should have been Day 1 — and the severe lack of Raw + Smackdown is just awful. I’m a subscriber, but it’s only for the PPV events. Not only do I save $50+ a month by switching to the network, but I dropped DirecTV, too. If they want to attract anybody other than people like me or you, though, they need to put A LOT more effort into programming.
I like watching the old PPVs from when I was a youngster and follow along with the storylines in chronological order……I just wish they had the Raws from that time as well so I could bridge stuff between the PPVs. Hopefully soon.
That is my biggest complaint about the network. Wish they could show the Raws and Smackdowns a few days later. Then I wouldn’t need cable. Other than that I just watch NXT and the PPV on the network or the occasional rewind show or Legends show after NXT.
The Shield are going to exercise their put options and finally buy that helicopter.
Do we get to see them crash it into the side of the Staples Center?
Maybe this will finally persuade Vince that having Jerry Lawler slowly explain things to the camera and having the Bella Twins say things are hot are not the fool-proof sales techniques he seems to think they are. Neither is “All the Alex Riley you can eat!!”
But, yeah, I also bought the Network on day one. Honestly, the hassle-free (and legal) streaming of PPVs and NXT is worth $9.99 a month to me.
As a semi regular viewing who has yet to lay down 10 for the network, I almost feel a pang of guilt.
Almost
dude. wresting is for retards. it’s like asking people to pay to watch reality tv. no ones’ gonna do it. well some are, but you wouldn’t want them driving behind you is all i’m sayin.
Obvious troll is obvious.
Someone who uses the word “retards” in unconsidered opinion shocker.
This fine gentleman is really not a fan of forcibly pulling something from someone’s grasp, I guess. Either that, or he hates those keys used to tune stringer instruments like the piano or harp.
That Michael Valentine Smith, I call him Bryan Singer because the troll toll he’s paying to get into the boy’s hole is astronomical.
Well I feel better about my ability to insult strangers looking at you goobers.
After all those sly jabs HHH has been doing, now Punk’s the only one laughing.
Unless he still has friends and/or a girlfriend employed there, or if he’s a fan of wrestling, and doesn’t want to see the one major promotion in America have real problems.
So I hope he’s not laughing about it too much. Dude is kind of an asshole, though, so he may have gotten a chuckle.
@Pencil-Necked Geek Why would he care? Go make your own promotion instead of selling your soul to those awful people.
One big problem I see (with a lot of stuff they do) is that they’re a product marketed to kids now. That works well and good for toy sales and stuff, but when it comes to something like this where only fans with a valid credit card can sign up, suddenly the kids aren’t so useful. My nephew wanted the network, and my sister said “no I’m not paying for that”. Same with my cousin.
Every older fan I know has the network, but from what I’ve seen a lot of parents aren’t willing to pay a monthly fee for their kid to watch MORE wrestling (most think their kids watch too much to begin with) and.
Maybe they should include a free John Cena t-shirt every month with each subscription?
(Nah, too many would cancel and that would balance out.)
From an analyst’s perspective, this has to be even more troubling because the WWE’s stock dropped by nearly half while all three major markets closed several points up today.
I guess this deal…wasn’t best for business.
*puts on sunglasses, start The Who*
One big issue with the WWE Network, is that’s only available in a few countries.
Agreed! Considering how the WWE is globally enjoyed, missing out on the international dollar for Network sales must be rough…
Yeah you wanna make 1.3 to 1.4 million subscribers then have it be aired in all the countries how £1.50 a month isn’t that much (That’s $10.99 in pounds.)
Was that Keanu Reeves in the clip with McMahon? He shouldn’t be allowed to wrestle, he’ll use all of that Matrix stuff.
On the bright side, maybe this will make Vince hit the panic button and buy up all TNAs best wrestlers to infuse his product with life!
(reads online) …what?… Kurt Angles contract is up and already going to WWE? …I guess that’s all of em.
You make Danielle so angry with that comment.
Somewhere Ted Turner, the Marty Janetty of wrestling ownership, is cracking a big wide smile.
I feel like the solution to WWE Network problems would be if it was available in other countries…maybe a few of us Canadians and Europeans would enjoy it.
When you banked so much of your companies value on the success of that network, launching it before you had availability everywhere seems asinine…sure more subscriptions are coming when they sign those people up, but the damage is already being done.
Well yeah that’s because he doesn’t have the brains of a Rockstar Spud. If ONO JW2’s proved anything it’s that Rockstar Spud is the smartest person on the planet which is obvious seeing as he belongs to the Gods of the Universe, those which mere mortals call Brummies.
Spud is fantastic. He and EC3’s chemistry is the best thing about TNA…… maybe the only thing.
@wackazoa add sanada to that. Those 3 never disappointed since debuting. And maybe put roode in there with them… he’s the symbol of consistancy in TNA.
McMahon was hoping investors would take a page from Cena and not sell.
+1
I imagine that matters haven’t been helped by the fact they no longer have Corporate Kane crunching the numbers backstage.
*Wade Barret quote*
*appeal for decorum*
If the stock keeps dropping, I might have to get into buynig a share and make some money when it bounces back.
If the WWE wants more subscribers, make it available to more than one country. It’s not available in Canada, Ireland, Britain, Australia or any Asian countries. Make it available to them, and they’d easily get 1.4 million.
The day after Daniel Bryan won the title, WWE Stock dropped. Now that he is champion, WWE stock has plummeted.
Coincidence? Or the problem with having a B+ player as the face of the franchise?
If they brought that into a storyline….. and made someone like Bo Dallas the corporate champ……… my brain would maybe explode.
However, I’m sure that 1.4 million goal is based off US alone. When they open up to world, I’m sure they’ll be aiming for 5+ million.
Daniel Bryan hasn’t been gone for 3 days and we’re already having the biggest WWE stock crash since 1929!
Obviously they’d make the Network available in other countries if there wasn’t some legal reason related to either the rights of the MLB-owned software (or whatever it is) they are using or something along those lines.
Considering Vince only became a billionaire again thanks to the CRAZY boost in the stock with the Network hype, I don’t see this drop as that big of a deal. I think investors were a little crazy in overestimating how quickly the Network would take off and inflated the price, and now they’re panicking and have tanked the price. Give it some time and the Network will keep building slowly and the stock will do the same.
The only thing I’ve seen fall faster is Owen Hart in 1999.
/Too soon?
No it was perfect, Owen Hart deserved to die because he was a Meany.
Biggest problem about publicly traded companies. Their “worth” is always valued more by their peripherals than by their actual product.
So which attitude era star do they bring back to increase value now?
Get the WWE network and see Brock Lesnar matches from ten years ago, cause he sure as shit won’t be in any PPVs soon.
The problem with bubbles is that they eventually burst.
This is relevant to the article:
[www.mcvuk.com]
The 2K deal has resulted in far lower royalties for the WWE, which in turn is bringing the wrestler’s royalties way down. Real bummer for those guys, as for many of them it’s a significant part of their income.
“but how do you get average, non-wrestling-obsessive people interested in old Great American Bash pay-per-views?”
Well, you don’t. Because wrestling is fake. And only the tools that believe that it’s not fake signed up on day 1. The rest of us could seriously not care less. It’s a bunch of muscled-up actors. Period. Perhaps the most idiotic form of “entertainment” ever. It plays well in the trailer parks, but beyond that? Yeah, not so much, unless you’re 12.
what? wrestling is fake? This is BS, I’m cancelling my subscription right now!
lol oh boo hoo this old bastard doesnt deserve all that money anyways smh i feel bad for any gorwn man that still watches this soap opera on steroids
+10
YEAH I MOVED ON TO THE NFL. AT LEAST THOSE HUGE GROWN MEN ACTUALLY TRY TO MURDER EACHOTHER
+GORWN MAN
Don’t feel too bad for Vince, he let his Wife Linda spend nearly $100 million dollars on two failed US Senate bids: [www.businessweek.com]
I know it’s hard to call someone who is still worth $714 Million an idiot, but Vince is an idiot. WWE saw all these sports get massive TV deals, some completely unprecedented like the ones NBC Sports signed with the English Premier League and NASCAR, and thought it was a sign of the times.
What he failed to realize is that there is an arms race going on between Fox and NBC which have a brand new and fledgling sports network respectively and are trying to compete in an unfair playing ground with ESPN. They needed content and live sports is the best content ratings wise for sports network.
Vince can call it SPORTS entertainment all he wants, but it’s wrasslin. ESPN, FS1 and NBC Sports ain’t coming through that door with a bidding war so you’re going to take what you can get. Yes, your TV rights are worth more today than they were several years ago, but you aren’t exactly in high demand.
He is still worth 750,000,000 it’s not like he is homeless! He’s been their before, he’ll bounce back. That’ s what happens in entertainment and let’s face it that is what WWE is. Wrestling is what they do in college it ‘s not scripted their are no storylines like WWE. So please don’t call it a Sport you will ruin the only thing I enjoy watching that’s entertaining on TV , besides Diner’s dive-ins , and drives on Food Network. I ordered the Network to the first day I love it . I watch it while I’m watching Raw and Smackdown. Forget the cable company’s they jacked their prices up to 60.00 dollars for the Pay Per views now . I’ve already watched 2 for 20.00. They just have to sell it better . To be honest I’ve never watched one Episode of Legend’s House. I got it for the matches and the different Pay Per Views . It’s nobody’s fault . Entertainment is a rough business.
I wonder which guy in developmental gets the gimmick “The Stock Analyst.”
This is not a repeat from every other time Vince McMahon tries to expand his stupid empire.
Hope all you “real fans” are ready to re-live the attitude era.
If they were able to put up Smackdown and Raw on the network the subscribers would go up. If I were Vince. I’d make it 15 monthly, have the 8 minor ppvs free , but offer the major 4 ppvs to subscribers at a discounted price.
Maybe Vince can hit up Ted DiBiase for a loan.
Lana was right all along…
Remember that time when the Mega Millions was up to just under a billion dollars and I said “I will buy WWE and then I’ll fix things”. Well I didn’t win the lottery, but at this rate WWE value is going down to my price range.
Great up dates.
Hundreds of dollars! Hundreds of dollars! Hundreds of dollars! Hundreds of dollars!