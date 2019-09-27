The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 10/5/98: Bedpan Delivery

Previously on WWF Raw Is War: Following a controversial Breakdown: In Your House, Stone Cold Steve Austin summoned a zamboni and attacked Vince McMahon for trying to award the WWF Championship to either Kane or The Undertaker. When they failed to protect him, Vince scheduled Kane VERSUS Taker for the next pay-per-view, called them “handicapped,” and then got his ankle broken.

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Mr. McMahon appeared live via satellite from a Local Medical Facility, and rational adult man Stone Cold Steve Austin got so pissed about it he attacked a bunch of TV wires with an axe.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for October 5, 1998.