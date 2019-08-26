The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 9/21/98: Head For A Breakdown

WWE Network

Previously on WWF Raw Is War: The Rock, Ken Shamrock, and Mankind formed a loose coalition of babyfaces to help Stone Cold Steve Austin battle the evil forces of Mr. McMahon and the Brothers of Destruction. Also, Val Venis is sleeping with Dustin Runnels’ wife and Lord Steven Regal is sleeping in the forest.

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Those stories continued, plus Sgt. Slaughter trying to put a Cobra Clutch on a guy with his arms handcuffed behind his back. It looked great!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Saturday Night from September 21, 1998.