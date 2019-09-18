The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 9/28/98: Stone Cold On Ice

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: The World Wrestling Federation had a complete Breakdown as Kane and The Undertaker pinned Stone Cold Steve Austin simultaneously, leaving the state of the WWF Championship unclear. Oh, also, The Rock is suddenly the biggest star in the company. Huh!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for September 28, 1998.