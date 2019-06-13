Heat Of The Moment: Sunday Night Heat, Episode 4 (August 23, 1998)

WWE Network

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Bite Club enthusiast Gangrel debuted, Stone Cold Steve Austin announced that he’s “bad to the bonz” (whatever those are), and Shane McMahon introduced Jim Ross to FRIEND.

Previously on WWF Raw Is War: Bill Clinton made some very real phone calls to let the Raw announce team know what he thinks about Monica Lewinsky, and the fact that WWF pre-taped Raw sent WCW Monday Nitro into a tailspin of insanity.

Here’s what you missed 21 years ago on WWF Sunday Night Heat, episode three, originally aired on August 23, 1998.