Heat Of The Moment: Shamrock For My Real Friends (September 13, 1998)

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Vince McMahon revealed his master plan for Breakdown; Kane and The Undertaker will face Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWF Championship in a triple threat match. Future master plans involve more kidnapping.

Previously on WWF Raw Saturday Night: USA Network is still giving primetime Monday priority to the U.S. Open tennis tournament, so Raw’s on Saturday night spinning its wheels.

