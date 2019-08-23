Heat Of The Moment: Slaughter’s Sense Of Snow (September 20, 1998)

WWE Network

Previously on Sunday Night Heat: Sable cut a promo on Jacqueline while in the middle of filming a sexy lesbian prison fight for Pacific Blue, the Brothers of Destruction continued brothering destruction, and Ken Shamrock challenged the WWF Champion.

Previously on WWF Raw Is War: Raw returned to Mondays with the budding friendship of The Rock and Mankind, the show’s first evening gown match, and Vince McMahon trying to eat Stone Cold Steve Austin’s face.

Here’s what you missed 21 years ago on WWF Sunday Night Heat, originally aired on September 20, 1998.