Jesus Christ, Superstars: Cop And A Half (July 18, 1992)

WWE Network

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: The Legion of Doom introduced us to “Rocco,” a Lovecraftian nightmare God unearthed from the uninhabitable rubble of Chicago. Also, Razor Ramon refused to tip the waitstaff at a restaurant because he’s famous.

If you’d like to watch this week’s episode, you can do that here, and you can support the column (so we’re allowed to keep writing it) by reading previous installments on our Jesus Christ, Superstars tag page.

If you like these, and our break from the normal Best and Worst format, make sure to share it around so it gets read and drop us a comment below.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for July 18, 1992.