Jesus Christ, Superstars: For Want Of Nailz (June 13, 1992)

04.24.19 27 mins ago

WWE Network

up next, Frank Gotch telegraphs George Hackenschmidt

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: Papa Shango showed off the magnitude of his dark magicks by making Mean Gene Okerlund’s armpit leak motor oil. Also, fans are loving Crush!

If you’d like to watch this week’s episode, you can do that here, and you can support the column (so we’re allowed to keep writing it) by reading previous installments on our Jesus Christ, Superstars tag page. If you like these, and our break from the normal Best and Worst format, make sure to share it around so it gets read and drop us a comment below.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for June 6, 1992.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARSWWEWWFWWF SUPERSTARS
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP