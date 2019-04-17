Jesus Christ, Superstars: A Little Elbow Grease (June 6, 1992)

WWE Network

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: Papa Shango set a jobber’s feet on fire, and Big Bossman got beaten within an inch of his life by an ex-convict with a voice changer who hasn’t changed clothes since getting out of prison, except to put lifts on his shoes.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for June 6, 1992.