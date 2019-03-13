Jesus Christ, Superstars: Papa Don’t Preach (May 2, 1992)

WWE Network

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: Vince McMahon came up with like 15 jokes about incontinence to open the show, and it ended with a Viking trying to stab a zombie to death with a sword. Also, long before Ronda Rousey, we learned that Mike Freedom was a bad idea.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for May 2, 1992.