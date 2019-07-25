Jesus Christ, Superstars: Flair For The Gold (September 12, 1992)

WWE Network

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: The SummerSlam You Thought You’d Never See™ came and went, and everything went wrong. The Ultimate Warrior’s plans got scrapped because he didn’t want to turn heel, Nailz got mad about his payout, and Road Warrior Hawk quit the company over having to hang out with a ventriloquist dummy.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for September 12, 1992.