Jesus Christ, Superstars: Flair For The Gold (September 12, 1992)

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.25.19

WWE Network

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: The SummerSlam You Thought You’d Never See™ came and went, and everything went wrong. The Ultimate Warrior’s plans got scrapped because he didn’t want to turn heel, Nailz got mad about his payout, and Road Warrior Hawk quit the company over having to hang out with a ventriloquist dummy.

If you’d like to watch this week’s episode, you can do that here, and you can support the column (so we’re allowed to keep writing it) by reading previous installments on our Jesus Christ, Superstars tag page.

If you like these, and our break from the normal Best and Worst format, make sure to share it around so it gets read and drop us a comment below.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for September 12, 1992.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTARSWWEWWFWWF SUPERSTARS
