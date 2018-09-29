WWE Announced That Evolution Will Reunite At SmackDown 1000

#Ric Flair #WWE
09.28.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Who doesn’t love a little reunion tour? That’s what WWE is hoping for, anyway, as the wrestling Goliath is putting one of its legendary wrestling foursomes back together for one of its largest shows.

One of the biggest surprises of the 1,000th episode of WWE SmackDown is apparently out of the bag already, as Cageside Seats reported on Friday that Revolution — Triple H, Randy Orton, Ric Flair and would be reuniting for the event. The October 16 show in Washington, D.C. promises to be a big one, but having that many WWE champions come back together for a special night of grappling should be fun.

WWE later confirmed it themselves with a video they tweeted out Friday night, officially setting the stage for the wrestling group to come back together and give the fans a show.

