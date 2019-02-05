Xavier Woods Bet His WWE Career On The New Day’s Heel Turn

02.05.19 58 mins ago

Corridor Cast on YouTube

The New Day has come a long way since they debuted as a group in 2014. As you may remember, they were originally babyfaces who were meant to be like stereotypical black preachers, and basically nobody was into that. Now they’re wildly popular and have their own cereal. The shift happened in 2015, when they turned heel, enabling them to develop an edge that they retain to this day, despite not being heels anymore. Comicbook.com, of all places, pointed us to a great interview with Xavier Woods on the Corridor Cast podcast, in which he explains that he literally told Vince McMahon to go ahead and fire him if he couldn’t get the New Day over as heels. It’s a pretty great story:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#WWE
TAGSTHE NEW DAYvince mcmahonWWEXAVIER WOODS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 24 mins ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 8 hours ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 19 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 1 day ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP