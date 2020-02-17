Even though Xavier Woods has been on the shelf since last October with an Achilles injury that required surgery, the man hasn’t slowed down one bit. In between his ongoing physical therapy and rehab sessions, Woods has launched a brand new podcast called Feel The Power alongside his fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E, and over the weekend, he was the host of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards .

We can now add “musician” to the list of Woods’ accolades, as he also used his downtime to collaborate with nerdcore rapper and huge pro wrestling fan Mega Ran on his new song called “The Sunset Flip.” Originally released as a Bandcamp-exclusive bonus track on Mega Ran’s 2019 album AGES, Vol. 1, the rapper has now made a full-fledged animated music video for the number, which features Ran and Woods (billed as his UpUpDownDown alter ego Austin Creed) debating over whether or not the MC should step inside the squared circle. Check it out:

The release of “The Sunset Flip” music video just so happens to coincide with Mega Ran appearing as a guest on the newest episode of the New Day’s podcast, which also released today. How’s that for synergy, everybody?

And in case for whatever reason you doubt Mega Ran’s wrestling fandom, here’s him laying down some bars inspired by the passing of “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson last month:

Wrote some bars this morning for the Soulman Rocky Johnson.. many know him as @TheRock’s pops but dude was legendary. RIP 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/F23tzz9BQK — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) January 16, 2020

Can we get the guy to rap the New Day to the ring at WrestleMania this year, please?