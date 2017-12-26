Vince McMahon is up to something. No one is really entirely sure what exactly it might be that he’s up to, but he’s certainly up to something. He has created a new, non-WWE company called Alpha Entertainment, and he’s selling off WWE stock to help fund that company.
Taking into account that the filing for the creation of Alpha Entertainment mentioned the possibility of being involved with professional football, and that company subsequently filing for an XFL trademark, and you have a whoooole lot of people who suddenly believe that a reboot of McMahon’s XFL league is a possibility … perhaps even an inevitability.
There’s no telling what a 2017 version of the XFL could look like, there has arguably never been a period of time that fans have been more turned off by what’s happening over in the NFL, whether it be social commentary or just the absolutely abysmal 2017 season we’ve all had to sit through.
But what if this isn’t about the XFL at all?
I doubt Vince would take over for a sexual harasser considering his history of allegations
Nice to see coach is still a wwe shill. The reality is vince cant afford an nfl franchise nearly all are valued in 2017 at at least 2 billion which Vince does not have. There is also a challenge of the other owners voting to accept you they have turned down Mark Cubin before and turned down Trump when he wanted to buy the bills
He could buy the Browns. He can’t do any worse than the guy who currently owns them.
That’s what we said about the last guy..
Every NFL game is either a blowout or a close game decided by the refs, replay or a brutal PI or roughing the passer call or some other BS. Never a close game just determined by the players. Ever. And the terrible replay/penalty almost always goes against the underdog and hands victory to one of the teams that wins all the time. When’s the last time the Jets got a late flag against the Pats or a controversial replay goes against the Steelers to give the Browns or bengals the win? So it all comes off as bad WWE-style booking. Keep Big Ben looking strong, etc.
And on top of all that, the whole season is just a five month exercise in futility for the patriots to win the super bowl. Awesome.
Called it