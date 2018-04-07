WWE’s Aiden English Has Important Advice For The Yodeling Walmart Kid

YouTube

If you’ve been on the Internet this week, you’ve probably run across the “yodeling Walmart kid.” If not, it’s what it sounds like. It’s a kid who looks like a cross between Woody from Toy Story and Junior from Problem Child warbling his way through a pretty solid cover of Hank Williams’ ‘Lovesick Blues.’ If you haven’t, or you’ve been busy getting ready for, say, an enormous sports-entertainment extravaganza in New Orleans, here’s the clip.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We were live at WrestleMania Axxess this week, and we couldn’t resist soliciting an opinion from WWE’s resident Shakespeare of Song, The Artiste Aiden English. English hadn’t seen the meme yet, so after watching him listen with a smile on his face and dance around in place, the Rusev Day hype man gave us his thoughts. Honestly, it’s good advice for anybody who just puts themselves out there and does their thing, whether you’re in a concert hall or the home improvement section of a Walmart.