You Probably Want To Listen To The Iron Sheik Reviewing Metal Bands

Go ahead and call it clickbait, I don’t care. If we type “The Iron Sheik is reviewing metal bands” somewhere on the Internet, you should be flailing wildly to click over and watch it.
Metal Injection sat down with Sheiky-Baby and asked him his thoughts on bands like Motorhead, KISS, Fozzy and more. Because it’s The Iron Sheik, it ends up being a shoot on Hulk Hogan. I don’t think Sheik can use the bathroom without the final 30 seconds of it including “Hulk Hogan no good son of a bitch.”
Anyway, enjoy. Hock, p’tooie.
Up next: Hulk Hogan gets really into alt-country.
I just assume Hogan listens to Miley Cyrus, but then talks over the music the whole time telling any bystanders (or just out loud to himself) how, “This Miley Cyrus has really got something, DUDE” over and over again.
He also adds: “And her album is only $9.99”.
So I’m thinking about getting smart with the Iron Sheik. Any advice?
His Twitter account is pure magic.
“WHAT MOVIE BETTER TOY STORY 4 OR MILEY CYRUS MUSHROOM TITS GO FUCK YOURSELF 5?”
I’m thinking GFY5 will be awesome.
it’s so amazing. someone who is “in the know” told me that he doesn’t actually write the tweets but whatever man I want to believe the lie, I mean that’s him here doing this so why can’t he tweet?
I’ve been saying for years that Metallica reminds me of Honky Tonk Man.
Why are they sitting on a bed? Is Sheik about to make him humble?
You know me too well With Spandex.
Fuck off with the drunken cripple hog-shit.
Did he say that if he gets in the ring with Chris Jericho that he’ll give him ebola? If so, I’m glad his verbal repertoire is expanding.
That is a spot-on comment on Ozzy Osbourne right there – couldn’t have put it better myself!