You Probably Want To Listen To The Iron Sheik Reviewing Metal Bands

Go ahead and call it clickbait, I don’t care. If we type “The Iron Sheik is reviewing metal bands” somewhere on the Internet, you should be flailing wildly to click over and watch it.

Metal Injection sat down with Sheiky-Baby and asked him his thoughts on bands like Motorhead, KISS, Fozzy and more. Because it’s The Iron Sheik, it ends up being a shoot on Hulk Hogan. I don’t think Sheik can use the bathroom without the final 30 seconds of it including “Hulk Hogan no good son of a bitch.”

Anyway, enjoy. Hock, p’tooie.

Up next: Hulk Hogan gets really into alt-country.

