You’ll Never Believe What WCW’s Glacier Dressed Up As For Halloween

There was a lot of Pro Wrestling Win this Halloween, whether it was people dressing up as fannypack-and-turtleneck Rock or John Cena and Nikki Bella doing an Anchorman couples costume. We didn’t expect anything to induce more of a head tilt than those, and we certainly didn’t expect it to come from WCW’s Glacier.
Yes, that Glacier. The gym teacher dressed like a Mortal Kombat character who in the mid-90s had million-dollar ice machines installed in arenas across the country so he could do karate in the snow. @SenatorGiggity tweeted us about his 2014 Halloween costume, and we felt compelled to share it with the world.
A buddy of mine works with the guy who used to be the wrestler Glacier. Guess what he dressed up as?
Way to, uh, be creative, buddy.
We were really hoping he’d dressed up like Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller, but this is funny too. Is it cheating if you wrestled in a Halloween costume and just have it sitting around in a closet? How many times do you think Glacier’s popped his co-workers by showing up to the car dealership or insurance shack or whatever dressed like the love child of Sub Zero and Stryker?
Good thing he bought back his entrance attire from Kaz Hayashi.
Not gonna lie, I was totally hoping for Sub-Zero when I clicked the link. I guess this is the closest thing though.
Same here…
I have arrived!
Also agreed. Him just dressing as Glacier is admittedly disappointing.
You guys can suck it, Glaciers awesome.
– Signed, 13 year old me
Where is James Vandenberg?
I was thinking I’d click on this and somehow he would be wearing a costume that looks like Glacier only he’d be smaller and would clearly look like he has melted. You know, because Global Warming.
And his friend went as Chemo Chiklis
Now I wish *I’d* have dressed like Ernest The Cat Miller!
“I’m the baddest man in this building. Somebody lock all these doors. I’m gonna whup every chump in here today!!”
I always liked Glacier since he resembles….. ME! But sadly my gimmick doesn’t work in pro wrestling.
I try to hold up the Blue Clad Mantle as much as I can…
Not going to lie, I was more of Mortis kind of guy because I was a Reptile guy in Mortal Kombat.
Wait a minute, I’m almost positive he threw that costume away on an episode of Nitro. Did he go back later that night and dig it out of the dumpster? Did he make a new one? Did he buy back the one he threw away on ebay 15 years later?
Next year’s costume is Coach Buzz Stern, right?