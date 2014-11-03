You’ll Never Believe What WCW’s Glacier Dressed Up As For Halloween

There was a lot of Pro Wrestling Win this Halloween, whether it was people dressing up as fannypack-and-turtleneck Rock or John Cena and Nikki Bella doing an Anchorman couples costume. We didn’t expect anything to induce more of a head tilt than those, and we certainly didn’t expect it to come from WCW’s Glacier.

Yes, that Glacier. The gym teacher dressed like a Mortal Kombat character who in the mid-90s had million-dollar ice machines installed in arenas across the country so he could do karate in the snow. @SenatorGiggity tweeted us about his 2014 Halloween costume, and we felt compelled to share it with the world.

A buddy of mine works with the guy who used to be the wrestler Glacier. Guess what he dressed up as?

Way to, uh, be creative, buddy.

We were really hoping he’d dressed up like Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller, but this is funny too. Is it cheating if you wrestled in a Halloween costume and just have it sitting around in a closet? How many times do you think Glacier’s popped his co-workers by showing up to the car dealership or insurance shack or whatever dressed like the love child of Sub Zero and Stryker?

Good thing he bought back his entrance attire from Kaz Hayashi.