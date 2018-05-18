The Young Bucks Think It Would Be ‘Dumb’ To Sign With WWE At This Point In Their Careers

Things are going pretty well for Matt and Nick Jackson right about now. In addition to the success The Young Bucks have had inside the squared circle, the brothers have the highly-anticipated event All In coming up a little later this year. It sold out in less than an hour and will feature appearances by [insert name of pro wrestler or, perhaps, CM Punk here].

Basically, the Bucks are on fire right now, which means it’s time for the latest edition of “Hey, When Are The Young Bucks Going To End Up In WWE?” Right now, the answer appears to be “not any time soon.”

The pair appeared on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, and Matt made it clear that they don’t see the upside to signing a deal with WWE any time soon. In fact, he went as far as to call it “dumb” for them to do that.

