Watch The Lucha Brothers Appear To Join All Elite Wrestling

02.02.19 2 hours ago

Impact Wrestling

The slowly growing All Elite Wrestling roster appeared to gain two huge names at an indie show last night, Lucha Brothers Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fenix.

Those keeping up with the Young Bucks and SCU on social media could tell in advance that the Jacksons were going to show up unscheduled at the McAloon Productions Come Hell Or High Water on February 1 in Atlanta, Georgia. For the past few weeks, AEW performers have been on a guerrilla marketing campaign of unannounced (or unofficially announced) appearances across the country, starting with Bar Wrestling in Los Angeles, then DEFY Wrestling in Seattle, then Northeast Wrestling in Waterbury, Connecticut. All of these friendly invasions were hinted at beforehand, and the Bucks showing up at Come Hell Or High Water was no different.

TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingFENIXPENTAGON JRTHE YOUNG BUCKS

