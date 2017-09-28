There’s arguably no act that fans want to see in WWE more than the Young Bucks. While WWE has reportedly had interest in some time, last year the Bucks opted to instead sign a two-year deal with Ring of Honor and New Japan. Since then, the Southern California tag team has pretty much redefined (along with their Bullet Club compatriots) what it’s possible to achieve as an independent wrestler.
The Bucks and Bullet Club have shirts in every Hot Topic in the nation, and few items in those Hot Topic stores are more popular. They have made a cottage industry out of Young Bucks merch, they are able to get hundreds of fans to show up for signings at a moment’s notice, and they can even inspire a massive gaggle of fans to invade Raw.
And they’ve done it all (and likely made just as much, if not more money than they would have on a WWE contract) while not having to be on the road 250 to 300 days a year like your average WWE main roster act. Oh yeah, and they’ve also re-popularized both the “Suck It” catchphrase and the Kliq and nWo “Too Sweet” had gesture. The reason people scream a high-pitched “SWEET” after every two-count at every wrestling event in the world? That’s not because of Hall and Nash. It’s because of Nick and Matt.
Dick Move WWE. You’re not even using the old nWo stuff.
The Club, Balor and (sometimes) AJ use it on WWE programming.
Didn’t the wwe already try to trademark the hand gesture and get stopped by a college football team?
I couldn’t find anything with a basic google search, but Texas has been using a very similar (but not exactly the same) gesture for about a hundred years. North Carolina State (whose teams are called the Wolfpack) also uses the gesture.
I believe Kevin Nash said they got the sign from a soccer team in Germany or something.
That particular symbol goes all the way back to Hinduism and Buddism, so I’d imagine they’d have a tough time copyrighting it in a broad sense.
But since the Young Bucks are in the same business as the WWE, perhaps they have some specific protections there.
@Gutterpanda I think it was the hand gesture in combination with too sweet, but I could be wrong.
@ColeND28 Texas does the hook ’em horns (the too sweet but with the bottom of the thumb on the top of the middle and ring finger rather than the bottom of the middle and ring finger) and NCSU adopted the hand gesture after the nWo. Nash said that they got it from the Turkish Mafia. It’s the Turkish Wolf.
As for the protections… The WWE had to choose to enforce it. They also had to go up against someone who didn’t have the resources to fight them.
Right, that’s what I meant by “very similar but not exactly the same.” College football is my favorite sport (although as a Notre Dame alumnus it hasn’t been very fun the last few years), so I’m well aware of Hook ‘Em (and Gig ’em, and Guns Up, and, well, Texas is very weird about their football teams)
The UT “hook ’em horns” is different. If not, the Wolfpac would have been ridden hard and put away wet. UT has been using their sign since at least the 50’s and has more f**k money than the WWE and Ted Turner’s entire combined worth.
UT has like 100 billion dollars in gold reserves, much less their actual cash available. It’s absurd.
I believe you guys are mixing up Uproxx headlines. I’m pretty sure you’re thinking of Gene Simmons attempting to trademark the “rock horns” hand gesture, and people from University of Texas laughing in his general direction. The trademark failed, and everyone laughed at KISS (more than they usually do), and Gene Simmons laughed back, from atop a giant pile of money.
I don’t think WWE ever tried to do anything to Texas, and they wouldn’t, because Texas is making bull’s horns, and WWE is making little wolf kissy faces. TOTALLY different.
This hand gesture was around wayyyyy before the NWO. Go the fuck home, Vince. You’re drunk.
But Vince also coined the term “Hulk” to describe a large, violent man. He’s a genius, obviously.
The issue is that you can trademark something for a specific criteria, in this case the Two Sweet gesture as it relates to pro-wrestling.
Doesn’t stop it being a shit move on WWE’s part though.
True story: Terry Bollea had to pay Marvel for the rights to use the name Hulk Hogan, but not because of the Incredible Hulk. But because of a character named “Hulk Hogan” that was a minor villain in a Gunsmoke comic from back in the 60s
@specialkaos it goes back, literally, thousands of years.
The Apan Mudra is a hand gesture used in yoga
[1.bp.blogspot.com]
@ColeND28 holy hell i always thought it was because of the green guy. Damn, dude.
This is great. Vince landed a superkick on these morons, and unlike their’s it worked.
shut the fuck up
I mean, good for them on making a pile of money using other people’s slogans and hand gestures. Just because it’s cutesy and some people like it doesn’t mean that the people who own the copyright are gonna let you use it.
This is nowhere as f’d up as Vince stopping Cody from using “Rhodes”
The Young Bucks are lame as hell. This isn’t going to help them any.
Lot of Young Bucks hate in these comments, next y’all are going to try telling me they didn’t also come up with the Suck It crotch chop on their own. Bunch of WWE shills!