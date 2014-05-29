Your Official NXT Takeover Predictions And Open Discussion Thread

The best show WWE produces is back with another live, 2-hour special: NXT Takeover. We’ll be watching the show and making jokes with the funniest fans on the Internet, so hang out with us, share some laughs and speak candidly about how little Natalya deserves to be contended for a championship on the developmental show.

Here’s your announced card, as it stands:

1. NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Tyson Kidd

2. NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Charlotte (with Ric Flair) vs. Natalya (with Bret Hart)

3. #1 Contender Match: Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze

4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Ascension (c) vs. El Local and Kalisto

5. Adam Rose vs. Camacho

If we can get a big crowd going, I’ll include tonight’s 10 best comments in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT Takeover column. Reply to a comment you like with +1 to nominate it for consideration. If we don’t get enough of them, I’ll write three paragraphs about Corey Graves, whether he’s on the show or not*.

*Don’t hold me to that.

For full thoughts and predictions, click over to page two.

