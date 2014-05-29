Your Official NXT Takeover Predictions And Open Discussion Thread

Here’s your announced card, as it stands:
1. NXT Championship Match: Adrian Neville (c) vs. Tyson Kidd
2. NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Charlotte (with Ric Flair) vs. Natalya (with Bret Hart)
3. #1 Contender Match: Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze
4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Ascension (c) vs. El Local and Kalisto
5. Adam Rose vs. Camacho
If we can get a big crowd going, I’ll include tonight’s 10 best comments in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT Takeover column. Reply to a comment you like with +1 to nominate it for consideration. If we don’t get enough of them, I’ll write three paragraphs about Corey Graves, whether he’s on the show or not*.
*Don’t hold me to that.
seriously loved takeover (trying to watch it with a newborn – YES! this is why i’ve been off and on these threads, i gave birth last week to a healthy baby boy. born on daniel bryan’s birthday too! – made it lots of fun. he’s already a wrestling fan.) and i thought the breeze-zayn match was perfect. i just hate that as good as zayn is, having him lose a lot isn’t the best thing – don’t get me wrong, he looks fantastic in the ring and i see great things for him (at least a future WWE champ down the line), but i understand he’s there to be a powerhouse, but he’s always losing. still, a minor gripe. (and tyler breeze’s new theme music: YES PLEASE.)
the divas match was great too. i’m happy charlotte won the title. she’s going to be a great champ. (i was kinda worried they would give it to nattie, but that’s another rant i have: it’s one thing to be an ESTABLISHED WWE superstar/diva and make the OCCASIONAL visit to NXT and help put over the new talent. it is another thing if you are using the developmental system as your own personal playground. nattie and tyson have already been champs before, have had ‘mania moments and have a reality show (amid a cast of others) on E!. what the hell are they doing down in NXT? at least i’m glad they’re there to help put over the younger talent, but competing for titles that really should be on developmental talent? nope. at least tyson has his new lucha gimmick coming up soon. that’ll send him back on the main roster.)
and can we not, mojo rawley? i was laughing so hard at how he CAN’T wave an american flag. the thing was wrapped up on the pole and he’s just waving it like it’s a big stick. amazing.
I’m catching up late, too, and I’ve been spotty ’round here myself since ‘mania..
Number one: Congratulations on your healthy baby boy! I imagine he’ll be dishing out Shining Wizards before he’s 3. I’m training my 18 month old god-son for the same thing. :)
Takeover so far has been awesome. I’m in the middle of the Breeze/Zayn match right now. Sami is just..the best, and I’ve got a sneaking suspicion that he’s going to eventually do a heel run in NXT before his main roster debut, but Tyler Breeze reminds me so much of a young, post-Rockers, pre-Diesel Shawn Michaels.
I think The Ascension should be the next Heyman guys. They’re kinda wasting away down here and definitely need a mouthpiece.
Oh wow. Can I be the first mate because I’m totally on board.
NXT ArRival: John Cena in attendance
NXT Takeover: Cesaro and Christian in attendance
NXt August 2014: Carlito, Chuck Palumbo, and Crowbar
So that Fallout fell off hard when Neville came out.
Define fall off
Yeah, I tuned in over to Straight Shoot
As did the PPV, really.
So, does Natalya get $1000 every time she says the word “heart” or…?
Must be.
The women come out looking battle worn. Tyler Breeze comes out with a refreshed look.
And his personal makeup artist.
TYLER BREEZE HAS A TRAVELLING MAKEUP ARTIST. THIS.
Paul Heyman is a national fucking treasure.
He’s better at his job than everyone else!
Brock Lesnar reference, drink!
It’s awesome to see these women all sweaty with their hair and make-up all mussed from their fight. They seem infinitely more bad-ass like this than when they’re perfectly coiffed.
I love Paul encouraging violence.
“Her back is turned, hit her!”
HAHAHAHAHA I LOVE YOU, PAUL HEYMAN
Charlotte’s smile glows like the freaking sun.
Can we just have…NO…DEMAND a Renee/ Heyman WWE Network talk show
This is the best Fallout they’ve ever done. Paul’s reaction to Renee saying Sami is an amazing dancer XD Holy crap.
And here’s Natalya. Oh well. :(
PAUL HEYMAN DEATH STARE
MAKE THAT HEYMAN FACE A MEME!
This Fallout is better than your average Raw.
This is correct.
Rosebud Skank FTW!!!
Reluctant Rosebud Sami Zayn is incredible
Dirt Sheets: Sami Zayn debuts on Raw Monday, new Rosebud.
YOU GUYS. SAMI ZAYN DANCING. INFINITE GIGGLES.
I love NXT Triple H. I want to stay in the NXT universe forever.
Triple H just left Renee hanging. Heel turn.
It’s legit fun to watch Trips have a good time, and be proud of what just happened.
Heyman: I’m trying to think of who the star of the show is, and it’s Mike Lient
Renee: Who is Mike…
HHH: No Renee, DON’T
“We have some social media tweets!”
Did Renee just transmorph into an 80 year old man?
I admire Triple H’s restraint from accosting Heyman, forcibly removing his shirt, and slapping his exposed breasts.
Probably a sexual harassment suit…and an appreciative audience.
Do it to Paul, he get’s cheered. Do it to Renee…
End of that title match was truly The Man That Gravity Forgot vs. The Man That Forgot Etiquette.
In an amazing display of technology, Blue Dot Christian has been replaced on this panel by Invisible Christian.
I don’t think I could ever get tired of listening to Heyman. The man is a god.
I really do hope Tyson Kidd becomes the next Paul Heyman guy. He needs a mouthpiece BADLY and with this obvious coming heel turn, it would be perfect.
Yay, more Renee and Paul E!
The show is over and I am not depressed or ashamed of being a wrestling fan, thank you NXT, I shall return.
Have people REALLY compared Neville to Kidd? Like really?
Probably along the lines of- Neville and Kidd are the worst on the mic!
“I hate to be cliche but NXT TOOK OVER TONIGHT”
LIAR.
Aww, They cut away from Legends House… I’m so disappoint.
Great job at being great, NXT. That was a ton of fun.
Regal says noone could kick out of Neville’s finisher..
John Cena’s ears are ringing.
LOL, agreed
Zayn v Breeze MOTY candiate. Natalya-Charlotte was good. Neville-Kidd was decent. Camacho and Tag matches were forgettable. Still better than Payback tho.
Ooh, nice touch.
Kidd heel turn?
That was actually a very sinister way of putting that Tom
Good show overall, but if these are going to be quarterly things then I hope they do more interesting wins/title changes on the next one. This was basically chalk the whole way through.
I think it’s interesting that they are treating an event like Tyson slightly turning heel as an actual show ender. I like it.
I’m sooo worried about them getting Devitt… So much potential there…
I would be down. I also want a Devitt/Neville/Zayn super juniors spectacular at some point
I say you have Neville drop the belt to Breeze BEFORE the next one, and set up a 3way with Zayn for the next big show…
Neville is so good the belt knows when he wants to pose with it as opposed to wear it..
Did I miss the angle where Haku’s son denounced Polyneaseanism and started pointing to a Che photo on the titantron along with Rosa Mendes?
You’re all gonna think I’m crazy and maybe I am but for me, Charlotte/Natalya was the match of the night.
I think if Zayn that hadn’t had that botch, I could of given it a quarter more of a star.
/Sarcasm
I know, I’m having a hard time saying it was better than Zayn/Breeze but I dunno…Zayn/Breeze had way more/way cooler spots and near-falls but Nattie/Charlotte was as good of a *wrestling* match as I’ve seen all year.
it’s a tie between zayn/breeze and nattie/charlotte for me
Zayn/Breeze, Charlotte/Nattie and Rusev/Mojo were all great.
I stand corrected.
dude….Zayn vs. Breeze was amazing
Rusev/Rawley
Nope, I’m right there with you, sir.
Now kiss.
How was the tag match?
Yeah, that made zero sense. I figured the whole point of that match was to show everyone how nuts Kallisto is
not great. For some reason Ricardo got the hot tag instead of Kalisto
Great match. Great show.