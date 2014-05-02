Your Official With Leather WWE Extreme Rules 2014 Predictions

Here are your official, damning predictions for Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules 2014 event, airing live on the WWE Network and on whichever weird pay-per-view networks haven’t let go. The show is headlined by some mild extremities, and also some rules.
Here’s your full card, followed by your official staff (Brandon) predictions:
– Pre-show “WeeLC” Match: El Torito vs. Hornswoggle
1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Bad News Barrett
2. Steel Cage Match: John Cena defeats Bray Wyatt
3. WWE Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Tamina Snuka
4. Evolution (Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton) vs. The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns)
5. Handicap Match: Alexander Rusev vs. Xavier Woods and R-Truth
6. Triple Threat Match: Jack Swagger vs. Cesaro vs. Rob Van Dam
7. Extreme Rules Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kane
Predictions:
– Pre-show “WeeLC” Match: El Torito vs. Hornswoggle
What Should Happen: This is the most “what should happen” of them all. What should happen is we should be able to enjoy this ridiculous, absurd happenstance with an undercurrent of shame for pro wrestling’s less than stellar representation of little people. Enjoy the performers, you know. A leprechaun with seniority who is suddenly a brawler in a rock band (?) against a luchador who dresses and acts like a bull. It should be a lot of fun.
What Will Happen: LOOK AT THESE FREAKS MAGGLE, CAN YOU BELIEVE THEY AIN’T FULLY GROWN, UNBELIEVABLE
Bonus points if Sheamus gives up his seat at the pre-show commentary table and mauls both little dudes and all their friends, cementing his position as the biggest dick in the world. Sheamus vs. Daniel Bryan at the next pay-per-view, I don’t care how we get there. Even if we have to go through wee-LC.
1. Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Bad News Barrett
What Should Happen: BAHBAHBAHBAHBAHBAHBAHBAH BAOOOOMMMMMM
What Will Happen: I honestly don’t see a reason to build an entire, mostly-amazing tournament around crowning a number one contender to a belt that never gets defended unless you want that contender to win the belt and make it relevant. I don’t have faith in WWE’s ability to make their secondary titles mean anything, nor do I think Wade Barrett needs to recapture the curse that dragged him down in the first place here at his greatest-ever surge of popularity, but if this match ends any other way than a Dog Boner to the jaw, they’re stupid.
Just treat this like an extension of the tournament. Have Barrett and Big E go out and beat each other up. That’s all you have to do. Nothing overbooked, nothing crazy, just two big dudes throwing bombs and hammerblows at one another until one of them drops. Give me fifteen minutes of something like this at every pay-per-view and your secondary title will mean something in half a year.
2. Steel Cage Match: John Cena defeats Bray Wyatt
What Should Happen: What’s there to say? The things that should happen are impossibilities. John Cena making a permanent change of some kind. Being altered in some way by Bray’s mission statement. Certainly not “I have to pin this guy I already pinned to keep his message out, because time isn’t linear and sound can’t travel through cage mesh.” Worst case scenario, Bray should get a strong, emphatic win. Cena’s not changed by wins and losses, and we’d like Bray to seem important at some point during the remainder of his career.
What Will Happen: Cena puts a sheep mask on Bray, does the “you can’t see me” gesture in front of his own crotch and then Attitude Adjustments Bray so hard the four walls of the cage collapse in onto him, crushing him and silencing him forever. An hour later, a confused Husky Harris crawls out from under the ring, wondering what’s happened to the New Nexus.
3. WWE Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Tamina Snuka
What Should Happen: Paige should win by utilizing her full moveset, hitting a Paige Turner and locking in the Scorpion Crosslock. Then, we should move away from running garbage Divas against her in matches and let her run with the people on the roster who can go.
What Will Happen: Hopefully that. Tamina is really pretty bad, and the farther away we can get from her top rope splash, the better. Paige’s story has just begun, and establishing her as a legit champion seems to be the point of all these one-on-one victories.
4. Evolution (Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton) vs. The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns)
What Should Happen: This is going to sound weird, and I can’t believe I’m typing it. Evolution should win. Think about it … over the last few months, what have Triple H, Batista or Randy Orton done other than eat shit? Everything post-Alberto Del Rio flailing helplessly in the company of Batista has been at the Authority’s expense. Everything since … well, their debut pretty much has been The Shield being dominant. I think Evolution should get the duke here, maybe setting up a rematch for later. The Shield can take a loss, especially if it’s to three multi-time WWE Champions, and Triple H gets to continue his issue with someone not named Daniel Bryan. Keep those three away from Bryan’s title reign at all costs, please and thank you.
What Will Happen: A great match, I hope, full of Batista standing on the ring apron. Or maybe they do what I suggested last month and have one of The Shield break away to be the new “Randy Orton” in the new Evolution. Dean’s the obvious choice, but Roman’s the good one.
5. Handicap Match: Alexander Rusev vs. Xavier Woods and R-Truth
What Should Happen: Woods and Truth winning, because it’s 2-on-1. Only in WWE is a numerical disadvantage your best chance of winning a match.
What Will Happen: RUSEV CRUSH. Also, we get to see if Lana has special pay-per-view dresses.
6. Triple Threat Match: Jack Swagger vs. Cesaro vs. Rob Van Dam
What Should Happen: Cesaro should absolutely obliterate these dudes. Leave them stinky smears on the canvas. This should be a total spotlight for him, allowing him to do everything cool he can think of between moments when RVD gets his shit in on Swagger. If we can have Cesaro swing both of them at the same time, I’d be all for it. I imagine a Neutralizer on Swagger is the finish. End that story definitively. Van Dam can just kinda exist, as he’s been doing.
What Will Happen: Honestly? I think Van Dam will win. If he’s only around part time and didn’t get the win in the IC title tournament, he can win this to give him a high profile victory without having to pin Cesaro. Swagger can take the loss, because that’s Swagger’s job description. Cesaro can remain strong by being cool during the match.
7. Extreme Rules Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kane
What Should Happen: I still don’t know if Bryan should be wrestling after the month he’s had, but it wouldn’t be the WrestleMania XX push if he wasn’t immediately shuffled into a feud with Kane. A strong win possibly accompanied by a cool visual is the way to go here for Bryan, whether it’s a Yes Lock with a kendo stick or something more creative. As long as he doesn’t say “burn in hell you BASTARD” and toss Kane into a burning dumpster or whatever, we should be good. Let Bryan be a superstar.
What Will Happen: Oh man, if Kane won it would be amazing. The Internet would rage bubble so hard it’d break your computer screen.
That won’t happen, though. Bryan retains, and goes on to face Sheamus in a weeLC at Over The Limit, or whatever.
I like how you put the match as “2. Steel Cage Match: John Cena defeats Bray Wyatt” since, we unfortunately know that’s how it’ll play out
Imagine how great it would have been if they had saved the Wyatt-Bryan plot twists for Wyatt-Cena. Imagine if a Raw ended with Cena agreeing to join the Wyatt Family and a few weeks of Cena dressed up like a Wyatt?
I guess the internet would have been pissed when it turned out Cena was just pretending, but still…imagine all the freaked out little kids crying cause Cena got brainwashed by the cult?
@Uncle Joey Oughta Know I’m still pissed at WWE for going the stupid “cena-route” in that feud, especially with bryan…
Soooo at Extreme Rules, 2 and a half of the matches on the PPV have “extreme” stipulations? (I’m counting WeeLC as half a match because it’s on the preshow, not because “lol little people”)
I still think they should make RVD/Swagger/Cesaro a ladder match with Cesaro’s chocolate Andre the Giant hanging from the rafters
Ok. The picture didn’t load the first time I looked at this.
‘sup Paige
I’d sure like to turn her pages. What?
“As long as he doesn’t say “burn in hell you BASTARD” and toss Kane into a burning dumpster or whatever, we should be good. ”
I laughed at this BEFORE remembering this actually happened. Then I got a little sad.
If the WeeLC match doesn’t use stepladders, children’s school desks and the little chairs that go with them, I will be sorely disappointed.
Just noticed that Shamus has nothing. Maybe a chance that Batista gets “injured” while he films or promotes or whatever he has to do and Shamus joins Evolution. It’d also help with the color spectrum of that team.
“SHEAMUS IN A SUIT, MAGGLE! I NEVER THOUGH I’D SEE THE DAY!”: [images.starpulse.com]
He certainly fits the “be triple h’s friend” criteria
It would be really, really great to see Bray win. Which makes me all the more pissed that I’ll be watching and get that slightest bit of hope only to be crushed in the end by what I already KNEW was going to happen. Yes!
If WWE Creative wanted to blow people’s minds, they’d have one of two things happen at Extreme Rules:
The Wyatt Family totally overwhelms Cena and does the craziest stuff we’ve seen in a long time. Maybe they dismantled the cage and leave Cena buried in the centre of the ring under all the steel. Or maybe they hang Cena (like, noose and e’rythang) from one of the cage walls. But it’s gotta be something so wicked awesome that Bray feels like a real threat and Cena feels vulnerable.
Or they have Cena turn into a rage-fuelled monster who lays waste to a shit-ton of sheep’s mask wearing kids (picture Anakin Skywalker killing the younglings) before absolutely shoot-murdering Bray. He doesn’t have to join the Wyatt Family, but he just has to evolve into this bad-ass grey-area killer who his regular fans (i.e. kids and idiot adults) have absolutely zero connection to.
Either one of those outcomes would be a huge win for creative.
Under no circumstance will the WWE have anyone hang from a noose, nor should they.
Seriously, why do you say that? There are these things called ‘props’, you know. Unless your suggesting that they won’t do something like it the present PG-era WWE (in which case, I totally agree).
Unless your suggesting that they won’t do something like it the present PG-era WWE
Bingo. Even if it wasn’t the PG Era, I’d still be against it. I’ve never been a fan of suggesting legit attempted murder in rasslin’, like when JBL tried to murder John Cena with a car. Beatdowns and blood are fine, I draw the line at attempted murder.
Yeah Big Boss Man getting hung by a noose from the cage is pretty gross and uncomfortable if you go back and watch it. Worked-attempted murder should probably stay in the past with Russo.
I think the Benoit situation precludes anyone from ever hanging by a noose in WWE. Ever.
I do love the thought of Cena being crucified on the side of the cage, Hannibal Lector style.
Well, fuck, alright you bunch of wimpy-ass wimps. You’ve totally won my over with your logic re: why there shouldn’t be worked hangings. But the point remains that they need to have Bray doing something really out-there and never-before-seen otherwise this storyline will be pointless and entirely underwhelming.
@IronMikeSharpie I’m down for a good ole fashioned crucifixion
A crucifixion would be pretty amazing. I’m still surprised what they got away with with the Undertaker and his symbol. Especially since even Raven felt compelled to apologize after what he did to Sandman.
It’s weird that there has been zero mention of Team Hell No in the build of this main event. They have ~2 years of quality history to mine from just sitting there.
Because they think we’re stupid, same reason the spelling of Shamus’s name was changed from the more gaelic-ly accurate “Seamus.” The infuriating part is the double-standard that they’re using Kane’s history as a monster and that his “father” is dead but not employing anything from the last 2-3 years. They want us to remember a storyline from 1998, but forget everything that happened in 2013.
If they want to sell Kane as a demon who is a grave threat to Bryan, and who probably wants to rape Brie in hell, it’s probably not in their best interest to remind the audience that Kane and Bryan used to be friends.
@Pencil-Necked Geek But doesn’t it make even more emotional? I mean, back when it seemed like they were setting up a Kane vs Bryan match at WM or something like that, they both talked about their time in Hell No with Bryan saying how he didn’t like Kane back then because he was “cooler as the Big Red Machine” or whatever, but because he was his friend who helped him in one of the toughest moments of his career, with Kane responding that he was just using Bryan and that they were never really friends (or something). That shit was cool.
In the current situation, they just should’ve had Bryan say that, while him & Kane were best friends, and he wishes they could be that again, he realizes that Kane is beyond help and the only cure for his rage is a knee to the face. (but still have him win with the Yes! Lock)
Also, they did mention the Team Hell No connection on the WWE.com a few times during this feud, but I guess that doesn’t count.
@DenseMan1 Sheamus was called “SHeamus O’Shaunessy” since he started wrestling on the indies, so it isn’t really WWE’s fault, they didn’t add the H, they just shortened his indie ring name.
Dear Paige,
I JUST fell in love with Sasha Banks last night on NXT and here you show up today with a barbed wire wrapped baseball bat and making me question my decision to give my heart to Sasha…
BTG
Those aren’t dresses, they are suits. Business Lana means business.
Damn straight. How you gonna call a power suit a dress? Brandon, I am disappoint.
BRANDON IS A SEXIST.
TOTALLY RACIST AGAINST WOMEN’S POWER SUITS!!!1
BRANDON STROUD IS A SEXIST RACIST AGEIST COMMUNIST SOCIALIST. DEPORT BRANDON STROUD BACK TO AWFUL HUMAN BEING LAND.
I hope Bryan finds that wrench again, and just wails on Kane for several minutes, getting himself disqualified. Picture the Lesnar/Show match from earlier this year. Also, if they’re going to make a big deal out of Kane’s mask, I hope Bryan eventually rips it off of him, and like, burns it or something. That’d be a cool way to end the feud– stop Kane by destroying the source of his power.
I don’t see any way Evolution loses. Certainly not cleanly. If they lose, the feud is over, and the heels just have to shuffle away with their tails between their legs. Not going to happen.
I love it how nobodies noticed that Swagger/ Van Dam/ Cesaro is an ELIMINATION triple threat.
What should happen:
RVD sees he’s outnumbered with Swagger having Coulter and Cesaro having Heyman in his corner, so he brings out Bill Alfonso to even the odds! Or he passes Ricardo Rodriguez in the back and realizes he was sort of managing him.
I’d say there’s like a 4% chance Fonzie is still alive today.
Solid predictions. I think RVD wins but only because the Swagger/Cesaro war should continue and a win for either would not be satisfying with a third dude in the ring.
Also, my crazy prediction is Orton turns face, joins The Shield.
No more face Randy. Dude is a killer heel.
Nah, he’s been The Authority’s whipping boy for months now, Batista and Trips have grown exponentially as heels, Randy’s lost his belt teaming with them. why WOULDNT he join the raddest team in the business right now?
This almost seems too obvious, so it might not happen, but I gotta believe Naich will either come out with The Shield or come down to the ring at some point during the match to be in The Shield’s corner, only to later turn on them, screw them over, and cost them the match.
I don’t think Naich is medically cleared to take part in matches (or any scenarios that might result in him even accidentally taking a bump).
I was thinking along the lines of throwing a low blow or two or three, nothing more. I doubt he’d have to be medically cleared to do that.
Alas, all reports are saying that Flair won’t be at Extreme Rules because he has prior engagement elsewhere. And we all know Ric Flair would never break prior engagements…
I would love it if Cena defeated the vessel of Bray Wyatt, leaving a confused Husky Harris, if only so the spirit could then posses like, Sheamus and he has to give a bunch of weird promos.
*Sheamus in his underpants by lantern light
“You’ve been lied to by you’re false Idols fella! Your heroes have strayed from the path and mislead you. I WILL LEAD YOU THROUGH this darkness and then have a pint of the black.”
“Cena puts a sheep mask on Bray, does the “you can’t see me” gesture in front of his own crotch and then Attitude Adjustments Bray so hard the four walls of the cage collapse in onto him, crushing him and silencing him forever. An hour later, a confused Husky Harris crawls out from under the ring, wondering what’s happened to the New Nexus.”
That’s fucking beautiful.
I’d actually want to see that. Other than losing a possible neat character , it’d be sweat as hell.
Sweet…………. motherf@#&*€£% edit button
No you’re right. It would be sweat as hell. The sweat on my forehead that is. I’d hyperventilate like crazy. Especially the part where Cena does the “You can’t see me” in front of his balls. Shit would send me over the edge.
Anyone else develop an S&M fetish after seeing that picture of Paige?
You’re way late to the Suicide Girls party, dude.
I’m in Portland Or. Every girl here looks like a Suicide Girls and it sucks.
Have you thought of vacationing in beautiful Boise, Idaho?
I’ve had a ton of fun in Boise. A friend of mine fell off the staircase while trying to slide down it at Humpin’ Hannah’s and went through one of their thick tables. We ended up streaking and jumped in a fountain. I was kinda wild when I was younger.
Well, Twinkie The Kid had to become Twinkie The Adult sooner or later.
“Every girl here looks like a Suicide Girls and it sucks.”
This statement does not compute.
Iron Mike clearly hasn’t been to Portland. It’s a terrible place to find a “suicide girl”
Mainly dropped in to read and say ‘Sup, Paige picture. Tell any Lana pictures lurking around I said ‘sup as well.
I’m predicting a Bryan win via barb-wired kneepad assisted busaiku knee.
Also: BnB, Evolution, Cesaro, Lana & Co, Paige and El Torito.
Cami that barbwire idea is the best ever. DB just finding it at ringside and throwing it into the ring along side a chair. Then it pays off like ten minutes later when he’s in the corner calling for yes chants and ties it around his knee. Awesome
Kane might be too big for it to work, but I would love it if Daniel Bryan dusted off and broke out Cattle Mutilation,
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer Barbwired assisted cattle mutilation?
That could work. It would have to involve a board covered in barbed wire with Kane lying atop it while in the Cattle Mutilation submission hold. Kane could slide out the barbed wire covered board from under the ring and put it in the ring then attempt to either chokeslam or tombstone D-Bry into it, D-Bry gets out of it, then eventually slaps on Cattle Mutilation while Kane is face down on the board (drop kicked into it?)
Even better!
Dude, these guys aren’t allowed to blade, there’s no way they get to use barbed wire.
My own predictions:
Cesaro triumphs out of the Swagger/RVD field. He’s the only one of these guys really going anywhere right now, and I could see them giving him both eliminations just to make it that much more dominant.
I’m going against popular opinion and picking Big E to retain the IC belt on this night. What point is there in building up a tournament challenger for the title other than to try to re-legitimize the title by giving it to said tournament winner? How about having the current champion just beat that guy? Seems to do just as much for the legitimacy and makes holding a title mean something other than “going to drop it to whoever looks like they’re on their way up.”
Torito wins the WeeLC just because I believe he can climb a ladder. I’m not so sure about ‘Swoggle.
Also going against popular opinion and picking Bray to win the cage match. Will anything interesting come of it? Probably not. But it seems like this would be their way to try to give Bray some heat back after losing at Mania, but not really accomplishing it ’cause this is a show that far less people will be watching (kinda like Brandon has been saying all along, but I’m not hedging the bet) and as always Cena will just Cena the loss away. Then again, I bet against Cena a lot in these things. It’s probably a combination of hoping he’d lose more often and the hope that if I’m wrong, oh well, but if I’m right, I’ll look that much more brilliant for making a pick nobody else did.
Evolution takes it against the Shield, somehow. I’m just praying against a Shield breakup being the cause.
Paige defeats Tamina, in what is probably the most obvious call on the card. There’s no way Paige, our new sensation women’s champion who’s actually been getting time to wrestling matches and knee the stuffing out of the other ladies on the roster is losing her first title defense to AJ’s enforcer.
And of course, Bryan defeats Kane, in what is hopefully the most violent, memorable match of the night. I just have a feeling that Bryan’s real life trauma and maybe just a little bit of indignation at being immediately shunted off into this feud with Kane might put a chip on his shoulder, and cause Kane to respond in kind. Not necessarily out of spite, I can just see Bryan really trying to outperform here to show that he cannot be pushed down the card after fans were given their moment.
Oh, and Rusev beats Truth and Woods, because he’s Alexander Rusev, and they are R-Truth and Xavier Woods.
*special event dresses
Maybe you should get a refund for whatever it was you paid to read this.
I’ll be there and it’ll be my first live pay-per-view. After Mania was so good, I have pretty high expectations going in, but after all these years of watching wrestling, I should’ve learned by now that high expectations=disappointment.
Have fun, man!
I know a lot of y’all would rather like to see something like “Daniel Bryan loses lol imagine the outrage hehe”, but I enjoy being a “mark” in this case and hoping for Bryan and Kane to have a great match (or at least Bryan to get out as much as possible out of Kane in what will surely be a heavily diluted “extreme” match), go back and forth and in the end win and let the feud vs a true heel dickbag brawler Sheamus kick off on the following Monday Night RAW.
Oh, and one more thing. WWE? PLEASE don’t fuck up Barrett again. PLEASE.
I immediately thought of you once I read that “if Kane won, it’d be amazing and the internet would break LOL!”
If we get Heel Sheamus or “Oi’ll Foight Him!” Sheamus again, this PPV is a win for me.
Is Husky Harris the Joseph Park to Bray’s Abyss?
He’s the Leland Palmer to Bray’s BOB.
Throw in a backwards-talking Hornswoggle and let’s rock!
Honestly, this is how I want Kane Bryan to turn out
[i.imgur.com]