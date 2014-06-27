Your Official With Leather WWE Money In The Bank 2014 Predictions

Here are your official, legally-binding predictions for Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank 2014 pay-per-view event, airing live on that WWE Network account you’re borrowing from your friend. The show is headlined by money, and the bank in which that money is kept. We’ll be here all weekend with live coverage, results and the followup Best And Worst Of column, but until then, here’s what we assume will happen.
Your full (announced) WWE Money in the Bank 2014 card is as follows.
1. Ladder match for the abeyant WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena defeats Randy Orton, Kane, Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, Bray Wyatt, Cesaro and Roman Reigns.
2. Money in the Bank ladder match, aka The One For The Briefcase: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jack Swagger vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Rob Van Dam
3. Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Naomi
4. Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Wyatt Family
A Big E vs. Rusev match is likely, but not confirmed on the hastily-updated Wikipedia page as of now, so we’ll leave it off. If you need a prediction for that one, it’s “Rusev urida, Rusev machka.”
Predictions:
Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Wyatt Family
What Should Happen: A title run of SOME kind would go a long way toward legitimizing the Wyatt Family. After a disastrous string of matches against Cena that simultaneously “made” Wyatt and established him as a hapless, pointless goober, Harper and Rowan crunching some dudes and winning championship gold could put the family in position for an entire new set of situations and stories. Bray as a weird manager/preacher/enforcer to these colossal hillbillies could pay forward his newly won legitimacy against folks like The Dust Brothers, and come on, tell me you don’t want Wyatt prophesying in the face of a gold starman. LET BRAY WYATT CUT PROMOS ABOUT INTERSTELLAR TRAVEL.
What Will Happen: I’m actually smelling a title change here. The Usos are fun and all well and good with their constancy of superkicks, but having them lose the straps and chase them for a while could make things interesting. They really haven’t had any character development beyond that one backstage promo where they acted crazy.
The other viable option is a DQ finish to build to some kind of stipulation at Battleground, which I’d be okay with. Of everything on the show, this is your guaranteed “good match.” Assuming you don’t think people awkwardly falling off ladders is catch-as-catch-can.
Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Naomi
What Should Happen: What’s the best story to tell here? Paige hasn’t yet gotten a story to justify her first title reign or tell Raw and Smackdown crowds what she’s about, so I don’t think she should lose. Cameron and Naomi are in the middle of a breakup story, with Cameron getting repeated title shots and tanking them all. I guess the best option would be to have Cameron cost Naomi the match, Paige tap out Naomi to the PTO and let the Funkadactyls explode on their own time.
What Will Happen: I’m always afraid of the Divas Championship becoming a prop on Total Divas, so my natural pessimistic prediction is that Naomi wins, Cameron jumps her after the match and we get a Funkadactyls title feud nobody asked for as the backbone of season 3.
Money in the Bank ladder match, aka The One For The Briefcase: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jack Swagger vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Rob Van Dam
What Should Happen: The Shield reuniting. Follow me here.
WWE’s title scene for the last year has been Hunter and Stephanie deciding who should be champ, who deserves it and who is physically beautiful enough to be the “face of the company.” The Shield worked with The Authority for like 85% of their time in WWE. They suddenly turn face because they don’t like how the Authority’s middle management is operating, and that bleeds into them directly feuding with Trips and Evolution. The Shield beats Evolution repeatedly, and then suddenly Seth Rollins turns on his friends to join the losing team. Why? He claims it’s to “evolve” and get better opportunities, but he’s in a secondary ladder match while Roman Reigns is in the main. Ambrose keeps jumping him, causing disqualifications (disqualification VICTORIES, mind you). Ambrose demands to be in the MITB match. Rollins tells the Authority that they HAVE to put Ambrose in the match so he can “watch him.”
Here’s what needs to happen: Rollins and Ambrose need to work together to win the MITB briefcase. Once that ruse is revealed, they can show up together in that no DQ main-event ladder match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and help Roman Reigns win it. Then, guess what? The Shield holds the top prize in the land AND the only plot device that allows The Authority to put jerks like Randy Orton in power on a whim. Game, set, match.
What Will Happen: Kofi Kingston will win and start an epic rise to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Just kidding. Give it to Ziggler, and have him realize he needs AJ Lee and Big E on his side if he’s gonna get back to where he was the last time he cashed in.
Ladder match for the abeyant WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena vs. Randy Orton vs. Kane vs. Sheamus vs. Alberto Del Rio vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns
What Should Happen: The Shield scenario I discussed above. Failing that, Kane’s an interesting choice. If you need to feed the championship back to Daniel Bryan, the easiest way to do so is to have Kane win the championship here in screwy, gimmicky fashion and run them into each other at Battleground when Bryan is better. Or hell, hold it off until SummerSlam if he isn’t.
What Will Happen: Money in the Bank going off the air with John Cena holding up two championship belts and looking really surprised about it.
What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments below. See you Sunday for the open discussion thread, and again on Monday for the lengthy column about how wrong all of this was.
The Miz returns and wins the briefcase, giving everyone the joy of a big twist, but the agony of the Miz.
And a great example of Pyrrhic victory!
I actually wrote a post about hoping this happens. I want Miz back as Mr. Money in the Bank and I want Alex Riley as his executive assistant again.
There are so many directions this show could go in, but I’m just steeling myself for the inevitable John Cena victory. If literally anything else happens, I will be pleasantly surprised.
pretty much the same for me. yeah.
Vince McMahon just lost like $400 million.
Vince McMahon is afraid of losing more and needs his comfort blanket.
Vince McMahon is still calling the shots.
John Cena wins.
This. Also, I won’t get all spoilery, but if you look around the web… this.
Kofi Kingston comes out in Ultimate Warrior facepaint, Gorilla Press Slams a ladder onto half the competition outside of the ring, springboards off the top rope, off an RVD crouched and red-faced on the top turnbuckle, off a streetlight, off an ambulance, off the backboard, nothing but net.
+1
2 belts hanging above the ring = 2 guys pulling down a belt a piece. 100%.
Yeah, I’ve sort of been assuming that. The only argument against it is they just unified them not long ago, why go through all that madness for nothing? The obvious rejoinder being: “all that madness for nothing” is repeatedly and consistently WWE’s modus operandi.
The question then is, who gets the belts? Cena and Wyatt, just to drive Brandon insane? Cesaro and Reigns, as evidence of a loving god? I lean toward Orton and Reigns, to continue the Shield vs Evolution story, but I have trouble believing Reigns with the belt.
Cesaro as WHC would almost make that belt look like its old self again.
I really want to see the Big Gold on Cesaro.
Cesaro had a lot of momentum in the Real Americans. but then, WWE broke them up, had only 2 forgettable matches between the two former friends and took Cesaro’s fun catchphrase, theme song and awesome signature move from him.
but they gave him Heyman instead! that’s good. that’s GREAT, isn’t it?! apparently, even with the rare glimpses of a funny or awesome introduction from Heyman to Cesaro, Cesaro’s been overshadowed by Heyman as his manager and it only got most of the crowd confused with how to react to the man (until he starts throwing uppercuts at Sheamus, who’s John Cena but without even half the John Cena support from half the crowd, and then the fans cheer Cesaro and boo Sheamus.)
Cesaro’s momentum haven’t seen any upswing since his Wrestlemania Andre The Giant’s Hulk Hogan prop prize battle royal. and it’s been really weird to me while witnessing that happen week by week. it’s like, as much of a slow burn acceptance by the audience Cesaro gets for being a super athlete and an all around awesome human being, the way he’s booked keeps working against it to fade off his hotness.
I’d like literally anything to turn that around. and Cesaro deservingly winning the world title would somewhat help in doing this. of course, though, I’m only not going all out on bashing all this ridiculousness because I’m assuming that we’re gonna someway, somehow get Cesaro and Lesnar as paul heyman guys interacting with each other to some extent. either facing each other, or teaming together momentarily to face Bryan and Cena, or Axel and Ryback (oh god, please, yes!) or whatever.
I didn’t catch much of Raw this week until the handicap match at the end, but you can always rely on the announce team to telegraph what’s going to happen with the major PPV matches. They seemed to be on the 2 belts thing a lot during that match, and if they were also doing it during the rest of the show, then 2 guys getting a belt is absolutely what will happen. Using WWE corporate mindset, it’s a good thing though. They can give one strap to Cena to hold indefinitely, keeping the WWE board (real one, not the one that sometimes has power and is sometimes useless) and their shareholders happy after that drop. The other strap will go to Kane or Orton or someone they can have feud with Bryan when he comes back to keep the WWE audience happy.
Yeah I think they’re fedinitely going to have 2 guys take it. Predicting Cena and Bray
I feel like if two people are pulling down belts, it’s gonna be Cena and Reigns.
Seth Rollins wins the contract at the open of the night. Then you have Seth feud with Ambrose through the summer, and Reigns defend the WHC against HHH at Summerslam. Cena drops the WWE title to Lesnar. Lesnar disappears. This leaves the WHC as the active world champion (which is why they might be splitting the belts again anyway; so that Brock can take one and not leave them without a world champion). Then Seth can cash in against Roman and win and be the biggest heel they have for a time, playing off their Shield history in the rematch, which Seth squeaks past. Eventually Bryan returns and faces off against Seth, beats him for the title. Then you can have Bryan vs. Brock to re-unify the titles. Bryan can drop the titles at some point to another heel, and you can have Roman, proven in a short-ish world title reign and main event matches since then, win the Rumble to face that heel at Mania 31.
If you believe the leaked SummerSlam poster, Cena’s winning the belts between now and then.
Cena doesn’t need to be Champion to main event a PPV, especially against that other guy in the poster (I don’t know how to spoiler tag).
I suppose the Other Guy in the Poster could cost Cena the title, setting up the SummerSlam main event. But if you think about what the Other Guy in the Poster was saying earlier this year, storyline-wise it’d only make sense if Cena was champ.
That other guy said similar stuff at the Royal Rumble about the title and went on to not compete for it at the Rumble and Wrestlemania because of personal feuds. I think they can hold him off for a few more months.
Can we continue calling him “Other Guy in the Poster” long after that event has happened? That sounds like a fun thing. Maybe his manager could play with that in promos.
Tag title match: Rowan/Harper. The Wyatts need this so badly right now.
Briefcase match: Flip a coin between Ambrose and Rollins. Ziggler otherwise, I guess…
Diva match: Naomi, because that Funkadoodle feud can’t function without the title belt. Looking forward to that as much as I’m looking forward to…
Title match: …John Cena. Come on. He has every odd imaginable to overcome. It’s in Boston. He’s not losing this. I will be slightly more ok with it if he gets it through somewhat questionable means…Ambrose heel turn on Reigns? I dunno…just something other than “Cena beats 7 guys fair and square and becomes champion”
Oh and as for the added matches:
Rybaxel/Dust Brothers: Going with the Dusties here. Keep them going and being fun, please and thank you!
Rusev/Big E.: Rusev….CRUSH!!! Stupid WWE Booking: Big E. wins via roll-up when Rusev gets distracted by a photoshopped picture of Putin on a pig. Awesome booking: before the match, the Russian National Anthem plays.
Laydango or Raedango: Two acceptable endings:
1. Fandango works his charm, says there’s plenty of him to go around, and we now have Laydango Rae.
2. Layla and Summer kick Fandango in the face, realize this is stupid, and become friends.
I’m gonna go with Summer winning, but slapping Fandango and leaving because she knows this whole thing is stupid. Wait, did I say because it’s stupid? I meant to say BECAUSE SHE DOESN’T NEED A MAN BECAUSE SHE’S AN INDEPENDENT WOMAN LIKE EVERY OTHER CLICHE FEMALE OUT THERE
nice Summer/Layla/~faaahn-daaaaaahn-gooooo~ ideas.
@Dave M J:
Best possible outcome for the Rae/Layla feud = Summer Rae brings in the BFF’s to back her up, they jump Layla, Michelle McCool returns to save Layla and we get a BFF’s vs. Laycool clique feud
I’m cool with that too, although it kinda clashes with the BFF thing going on right now in NXT…
Yeah. But I guess if they wanted to then it wouldn’t be too hard to have her say “look i’m sorry I’ve been an emotional wreck because of the Fandango thing, how would you girls like a chance to be on Raw?”
Cena’s teaming with Shield members, Triple H is teaming with Orton, Kane helped the Wyatts….in WWE all it takes is the writers saying “I’d rather this happen now” to turn things around haha
A Ziggler victory would be interesting if they build him up enough in the next few months that cashing in, winning, then immediately losing it to Rollins doesn’t look bad.
I’d have Ziggler wait a few months then cash in on like Randy Orton or Cesaro. He successfully defends then gets it shenanigans away-ed by Rollins, who then immediately drops it to Bryan who defends till he loses it to Lesnar at the Rumble. In the meantime Dolph manages to become IC champ off a sweet feud with BNB. Rollins, dejected at his loss of the WWE title and inability to win the rumble or chamber matches, comes looking to take the IC Title from his old stomping bag Dolph Ziggler. They steal the show at Wrestlemania and Extreme Rules where Dolph successfully retains both times. Dolph gets to have been a WWE Champion and becomes one of the forebearers of a revitalized IC Title division, Rollins is further made from a big long term story with his future looper self.
Oh, and obviously Ziggler is friends with Big E. and, if she’s back, AJ this whole time.
Oh shit I just had the best idea (for a wrestling fan on an internet message board)! Cesaro’s champ and a total tweerer. He’s a jerk, but he has great matches all the time and wins cleanly so the audience can’t totally hate him. He has some successful defenses and calls out the locker room during RAW. Ziggler answers and calls his cash in… on Main Event. He manages to win after a tough fight and celebrates like a maniac.
It draws a ton of eyes to the network since it’s a called in clean cash in title match that can only be seen there, it makes Dolph look like a super face for using the briefcase honorably, and he looks like a hero for winning cleanly. He can immediately lose it to Rollins cheaply because the winning it from Cesaro would be so much greater a moment than losing it quickly could derail, like Y2J becoming undisputed Champ.
Only if with a Cesaro win we get a Heyman promo on Monday. ” My client…. you crowd think your so smart, well as I was saying … My client CESARO won the championship at Money in the Bank. You crowds are so predictable.”
Then he has 2 my client speils he can drop on us. Heyman is AWESOME.
Hell yes! Make Heyman “My Client-ing” the whole post MITB Raw and it’ll be the best one of the year.
I’m reading this morning that the following have all been added:
Rybaxel vs. the Dust Brothers
Big E vs. Russev
Layla vs. Summer Rae (special ref Fandango)
That’s according to wrestlinginc. I guess that’s as reputable as any other copy/paste site, right? I don’t know if any of those are the pre-show match or not.
…Also, is Barrett officially out of the MITB match? I haven’t heard either way.
Sure, because Cody and Goldust haven’t seen enough of Rybaxl.
I’m sure it’s legit, but as I mentioned, they haven’t been made official on the Wiki page yet so I didn’t include them.
ugh.
UGH.
it’s nothing against any of the talents, but I’ve seen Wyatts/Usos about 20 times these past 3 months, Rybaxel/Rhodes brothers like 20 times this year, Big E/Rusev how many times now? 4-5? I skipped many of them, and even fresh stuff like Layla/Summer has to have this stupid storyline and stupid stipulations to prevent it from even coming close to its potential…
this situation with me feeling burnt out on WWE’s product currently (other than NXT, and very little of the main roster) is making me so pessimistic that I’m barely going to even enjoy Paige/Naomi (which is like one of the top 3 divas dream matches for me now, after Bayley/Sasha or Charlotte (because that’s handled and allowed to be performed in a way that makes it never get old) and Paige/AJ), and am only going to enjoy the MITB matches regardless of their results only because ladder matches are my favourite type of wrestling matches ever. (except if Cena wins and leads me to going crazy mad that I forget all about any awesome thing that happened prior to it.)
Holy. Crap. I never considered The Shield reuniting in such a fashion, and I really doubt it is even a possibility, but that would be AMAZING. Jesus Christ. Damn you, Brandon, for getting me so excited for this possibility when I know it is really a complete impossibility!
Therein lies the rub. Brandon’s plan is too logical to exist in the WWE Universe.
You forgot Rybaxel vs DustDust! Or Dust^2. Or whatever we’re calling it.
Team Gold Star
Well seeing as Cena has a 3/8th chance of winning compared to the other 5 (Kane, Wyatt, Cesaro, Orton & Del Rio.) Of course he’ll win.
“This Sunday, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, superstars will climb a ladder to retrieve the WWE World Heavyweight Championship”
God, I know wrestling has a short-term memory and everything but the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was created in a ladder match! Just 7 months ago!
I giggled at work reading about that Shield scenario. If only it could be true…Stroud, you flying anywhere?
Is it possible for Cena to AA all the other guys at once? Or maybe throw the 5,000# stairs at them all lined up single file? Is it possible in this loving world that Cena could not win the title match? Oh, if only these were hypothetical questions…….
RVD’s face in the promo pic. “I don’t think I’ll win, either”
Tag Titles: The Wyatts should win. Usos haven’t really showed anything outside the ring.
Divas: Have Paige win because no other Diva is ready. Paige NEEDS her equal but the talent in the division is seriously lacking without AJ.
MITB: Ziggler should win. Last time he won he clearly wasn’t ready to be a top tier player. But Rollins/Ambrose is probably to good to pass up for the WWE. Its “best for buisiness”
MITB Title: Cena probably wins by default. Ortons ran nowhere with the title. Bray, it seems to early to give it to him. Reigns is still too young and needs a fued before winning it all. Kanes bad and just a goon who just gets destroyed.
Maybes: Cesaro isn’t ready as far as mic skills but Heymans there so maybe. ADR is a pretty decent heel so he could have a legit chance to win it. Sheamus could win it because hes floating around from mid tier to super star levels and needs to have something done with him.
But in the end Cena will win. The only positive about this is that he actually doesnt have to be pinned to lose! Lol.
My only problem with Orton’s reign was he was made to look weak. And the story was more about Bryan v. Authority than Orton. I think that is why Orton went nowhere.
I just realized Bad News isn’t on this PPV? Or am I missing something?
@native: Separated shoulder :(
Thanks MSol
That sucks.
@native He injured his shoulder at this week’s Smackdown taping. He was supposed to get x-rays yesterday, but there’s been no update on how severe he’s beat up (as far as I know). Whether he makes it onto the show or not is anybody’s guess.
Uh, whoops. I meant to do that as a reply in the thread.
Apparently these things are happening as well.
Special Guest Referee: Fandango
Summer Rae vs. Layla
Curtis Axel & Ryback vs. Goldust & Stardust
Whoops, I missed the comment where a guy already mentioned it.
since I like to consider myself the leader of the “ALMOST NOTHING WITH ROLLINS TURNING MAKES SENSE IN ANY WAY POSSIBLE!” trope, I’d like to offer you the medal of gratitude on our behalf for this scenario that makes perfect sense that you offered.
My prediction: Rob Van Dam wins (no one expects him to) and so does Cena. Then while Cena’s celebrating, RVD announces that he’s cashing in at Battleground. But this time Cena wins. No one riots.
+ a very dark 1
I’m going to assume that the Dust Brothers vs Rybaxel match will happen. I’m also going to assume the Big E vs. Rusev will happen, and Bo Dallas will have a match. For each match I will give what I want to happen and what I think will happen.
Bo Dallas wins his match and continues to be the best Bo he can be.
The Dust Brothers beat Rybaxel in a fun match where Stardust gets to shine. I both want this to happen and believe it will.
Big E vs. Rusev: I want Big E to win and for someone finally to beat the unbeatable “Russian.” At the very least I want this not to be a squash match. I think it’ll be a slightly longer squash match with Rusev crushing.
MitB Contract Match: I want “Davis” Shoemaker’s idea for Cesaro to take the injured Barrett’s slot and win. As an alternative give it to Ziggler. I think Rollins will win.
Divas Championship: I want a good length and well fought title defense for Paige with the whole handshake/hug ending. Sadly, I think Paige will retain due to Naomi getting DQed when Cameron interferes. The idea is that Naomi hits her new finisher and is about to become champion when Cameron in a fit of jealous rage attacks her. Hopefully this happens after making both Paige and Naomi look like badasses, but they’ll likely make Paige look weak.
Tag Titles: I both want and think the Wyatts will win. This should be a very entertaining match.
The Big Match: I want anyone but Cena to win the match. Specifically I want Shoemaker’s idea about Brock returning and winning it. This could hopefully lead to Brock destroying someone at Battleground to retain before fighting a returning Daniel Bryan at Summerslam. What I think will happen is one of two scenarios:
1) They split the belts so they can unify them again at Battleground or Summerslam. In this scenario a face would win would belt and a heel the other. Some possible combos could be Reigns and Orton (most likely); Reigns and Wyatt (intriguing); Cena and Orton (please no); Cena and Wyatt (again please no); or Cena and Cesaro (may be good). I don’t think Reigns and Cesaro is a possibility although it could be a cool program.
2) Cena wins, lulz
Cena/anybody but Reigns would be the worst, since WWE would probably be doing it so that Cena could unify the belts at Battleground to make up for TLC and debut a new spinner version of the tin-wrapped chocolate belt.
Kane, Del Rio, Sheamus, and Cesaro aren’t going to win. Of the remaining guys anyone but Cena, even Orton, would be fine with me.
What are you, a future teller?
+1
I’m guessing that we’ll get a Harper and Rowan win, a Dean Ambrose getting the briefcase though not being in the match officially win (This sets up two epic matches for Seth and Dean with a winner take all at Summer Slam), Sadly a Naomi win because it’s all about that damn Divas tv show even though the show that follows it on the WWE Network is vastly superior, and I’m going to say that Bray Wyatt wins the title due to some help from Harper, Rowan, and an unknown member of the Wyatt Family that debuts at MITB. No reason to think that there is going to be a new member but if it’s a Louisiana cult, there has to be more than 3 members to the family right?
Naomi is so nice and underrated. It’s too bad being on Total Divas makes her “one of them”, because an NXT 3 alum deserves better.
I can see them splitting the belts, with Cena getting one and Kane/Orton getting the other. That would give Daniel Bryan a championship feud on his return, and thy could set up a unification match for later in the year.
Let’s look at this logically. Before Bryan got injured, it seemed like the game plan was for Bryan to beat Kane in a bunch of gimmick matches and then lose to Brock at Summerslam.
Now that Bryan’s injured, they have to adjust the plans but they don’t really need to adjust them too much. Just put the belt on another face who can then lose to Brock at Summerslam.
You could turn Cesaro face and have him face Brock but that doesn’t make sense if you want Brock to win and they haven’t built Cesaro up enough to headline Summerslam. They’re obviously building towards Del Rio-Cesaro.
Sheamus is in the same position Orton was a year ago where he’s a name guy but they haven’t really given him anything to do since he returned and isn’t really a main event guy right now.
Reigns is the red herring who we’re supposed to think will win the title but the game plan is for him to face HHH at Summerslam and it does Reigns no favors to lose to Brock at Summerslam. It makes more sense to have Reigns beat Brock at WrestleMania.
Which leaves Cena. As much as you all will hate it, Cena makes the most sense. It doesn’t hurt Cena at all to be a transitional champ and drop the belt to Brock at Summerslam and from a financial standpoint, Cena vs. Brock is the money match to headline Summerslam.
You can then save Brock-Bryan for down the road and you’ll have a hot segment when Bryan returns eventually and challenges Brock.
Since both Gold and Stars glitter, can we redub them “The Shiner Brothers?”
1. Will someone tell Jack Swagger that wrestling is fake! This is the 2nd wrestler on the Push of His Career that he’s maimed.
2. John Cena doesn’t when when Paul Heyman’s client BROCK LESNAR who CONQUORED the UNDERTAKER’S STREAK cost’s him the match. There! SummerSlam poster explained. SummerSlam saved. You’re welcome!
Who wins? Oh, lets say…Kane.
*win
Actually, that’s the third. Right at the same time he took out Ziggler he also concussed Fandango at the height of his popularity. If you count him killing his own push by getting caught with weed that’s four. He really is the “Push Killer”.
What if Cesaro wins and faces the other Paul Heyman guy, Brock, at Summerslam?
Brock and Cesaro wrestle that last Zayn Cesaro match, with Cesaro playing Zayn and Brock being a scumbag. (Or some other Austin/Hart WM13 variant) Brock wins the title, Cesaro becomes a huge face, and hosses hossity hoss hoss hoss.
I know it won’t happen, but Stroud mentioning the Wyatt’s getting the tag belts made me think how “legit” the whole family would be if Bray won the top prize while his minions held onto their new gold. Then Cena gets all “You can’t see me over all those belts, Jack!” or some shit and then BOOM! Chris Jericho.
Lesnar replaces BNB, destroys all to win the briefcase. Lesnar cashes in on Cena, Paul Heyman smiles.
I’m good with that.
4. Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Wyatt Family
What will happen: Wyatts win the belts.
3. Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) vs. Naomi
What will happen: Cameron will cost Naomi the belt.
2. Money in the Bank ladder match, aka The One For The Briefcase: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jack Swagger vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Rob Van Dam
What will happen: RVD wins his second MITB
1. Ladder match for the abeyant WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena defeats Randy Orton, Kane, Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, Bray Wyatt, Cesaro and Roman Reigns.
What Will Happen: Cesaro wins the belts after HHH costs Reigns the match. Cena becomes 1# contender and wins the belts at Battleground. Setting up Cena/Lesnar 3
Watch WWE MONEY IN THE BANK LIVE @ [bit.ly]