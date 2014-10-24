Your Official With Spandex WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 Predictions

WWE’s most dangerous combat zone — Hell in a Cell — returns for a scorching double main event this Sunday. Don’t miss out when Dean Ambrose battles Seth Rollins and John Cena faces Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell, live on WWE Network starting at 8 ET/5PT.
Here’s your complete WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 card.
1. Hell in a Cell #1 Contender Match: John Cena defeats Randy Orton
2. Hell in a Cell Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
3. 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Cesaro
4. United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. The Miz
5. Loser becomes the winner’s assistant for a month match: Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella
6. Big Show vs. Rusev
7. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige
8. Tag Team Championship Match: Goldust and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos
And now, our staff predictions:
So wait is Tobogganing Bear not part of With Spandex? I feel quite cheated, who does he think will win? Clearly, this is racist towards Canadians, clearly.
As of this posting, Dan’s a special guest. And hey, Danielle’s Canadian.
Danielle is Canadian. It’s racist against Bears.
Damn that’s funny right before I read the column I said Cesaro should just win two straight , that match will be awesome – I really miss the fucking Wyatts anyway they can run out somewhere in the not ppv , maybe during Adam Roses random run in and turn out the light and turn all the Rose buds into rose madder demon people idk something
So am I. If anything With Spandex is appallingly pro-Canadian.
It’s most definitely anti-Western Canada though.
Congrats on no selling the Joke guys, I knew Danielle was Canadian, I was being sarcastic hence the two clearlys. Still thanks for answering the question though about how he’s a special guest and not a main credited dude.
I independantly thought of Angle a couple weeks ago (weeks after everyone else) and I marked out just at the thought of it. Literally the second thing I’ve been excited about in pro wrestling since the pipe bomb (I would have said first thing since Lesnar squashed Cena but, that was two months ago)
A return by Angle would be glorious!
And fuck yeah I miss Kurt “wonderful cowboy hat American Hero destroyer of everyone ” so damn much
The thought of his music hitting excites me. Excuse me while I change my ringtone.
It’s not going to happen, but in my mind, I’d love to see Rusev beat Big Show, not let go of the Accolade, drawing out Henry for the save. Rusev lets go and cuts down Henry’s run-in, locking him in the Accolade after a kick to the face. Rusev refuses to let go of the Accolade, THEN Angle’s music hits and he stands at the top of the stage, and Rusev lets go and stands up to stare at Angle from the ring. Imagine that pop.
Brandon needs to run the PPV’s for WWE. I would mark out so goddamn hard for the Show Rusev match if it went down just like that.
it just felt like such a super awesome cartoon-like fight! it’s the best one.
The most important unanswered question is,
“What will Lana be wearing?”
Something from Baby Gap.
So many fresh matches. What a time to be alive.
That time? July 2014.
It’s kinda weird that you guys think Damien Sandow will matter once they eliminate the very gimmick that makes him so popular right now. That’s like having Stardust go back to being just Cody. Or asking Ambrose to act normal/sane.
Breaking up with Miz is the worst thing for him and when it does happen, he will fade back into obscurity.
On the flip side of that coin too, is Miz. He has always worked best having someone else to work off of. Morrison and the dirt sheet era. Riley and his world title run. Flair and… okay, maybe not old ass Flair.
But you get the point… no Mizdow… no Miz.
Is a separation inevitable? Sure, all good things come to an end. But I’d delay it for as long as humanly possible.
Sandow was getting over before he won MITB. Then he jobbed to everyone for 8 months and than lost to Cena. He’s finally getting over that. I think he can make it.
great point about the Miz you make there. I’d also add Miz/Bryan, Miz/Show (who I might be the only one in the world that liked them) and Miz/Truth (which I can NOT believe you forgot! not sure if it would be better or worse if you didn’t know about it, because EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT IT AS IT WAS THE BESSSSST!)
I second myself as the other guy who liked ShowMiz and Awesome Truth was THE SHIT.
Brock will be absent in 2 ppv’s, but will possibly appear on tv.
Cenorton said “this ends NOW”, this being a years long rivalry and NOW being a match hastily booked out of someone’s ass.
It’s DQ and Non-Finish season baby!
All the way up until f–cking Mania.
(see: Bryan-Orton)
Skipping an arbitrary amount of this show to drive down to Richmond for Moonraker.
The best decision.
I know everyone is tired of seeing Cena in the main event, myself included, but slow down a little on all the love for an Orton/Lesnar match. According to the latest reports, Lesnar is not wrestling on PPV again until the Royal Rumble. Do you really want three months of Orton promos kicking off RAW leading up to that match? And don’t say it’s better than having Cena promos, because your still going to have those too, probably interupting the Orton promos. Damn, this is gonna be a long autumn.
Actually, I do. I’d much rather see a cocky Randy Orton bragging about how he’s going to be the next WWE Champion, only to get verbally assaulted by Heyman, only for Heyman to be RKO-ed. I would have no problem repeating that type of formula every week, until Lesnar inevitably shows back up to defend Heyman, even if it’s not until the Slammys or whatever.
Ideally, I’d like to see Lesnar vs. Orton at Survivor Series, but I guess we “know” that’s not happening.
Orton/Lesnar sounds like a great match but wouldn’t Orton have to turn face for it to happen? I really don’t want disinterested, going through the motions, face Orton again.
I should be stupidly excited for Ambrose/Rollins but we’ve been fed so much shit recently it just seems inevitable that it will be ruined somehow. Kane probably.
I didn’t think it was that bad until I saw it all laid out. Good grief this card is shit.
Ambrose-Rollins is the only thing I have any interest in seeing.
Same here. There’s other matches I want to watch (both divas, Ziggler/Cesaro), but Ambrose/Rollins is the only one I care about.
I’m hoping it comes on at 10 so I dont have to flip on walking dead comm. breaks
Pretty sure Dean has already wrestled in the most dangerous Combat Zone, WWE.
He was on American Gladiators!?
Cena/Orton I sneak inside the cell and ice shatter them both to pieces jk I would like to see Orton win since Orton/Lesnar is a FRESH MATCH you know especially since they last faced each other back in 2002 when Orton was a midcarder but I have a feeling Cena will overcome the odds again SUPERMAN STYLE so I predict Cena.
Ambrose/Rollins Corporate Kane the politicians called and they want you to do some work for them. While Kane is away Ambrose gets sweet bitter revenge and plants Rollins with a double arm DDT to hell for the win.
Brie/Nikki Nikki wins because the bitch stipulations are tailor made for heels to win plus we don’t have to hear BRIE MODE smh in the process.
Rusev/Show Henry interferes and costs Show the match against Rusev. BOOM HEEL TURN!
Sheamus/Miz w Mizdow Sheamus gets the win and moves onto Rusev because RUSSIA!
Ziggler/Cesaro Ziggler and Cesaro exchange the first two falls and Ziggler wins the third.
Gold and Stardust/Usos The Dusts retain because they’re more entertaining.
AJ/Paige I don’t have a clue who will win this one but I’ll pick AJ for now.
Could they change their minds and put AJ and Paige in a cage or is it too late?
Until the bell rings, this is a thing that could happen. Will it? Nah. Should it? Yeah, not like the cell really does much now anyway.
Dusts/Usos: Yeah, Goldust and Stardust should retain. Better idea: they both lay down, get pinned, then jump up and laugh all “HA! SUCKERS! ENJOY ABOUT NINE THOUSAND NON-TITLE LOSSES, DUMMIES!”
Rusev/Show: Anything other than Rusev…CRUSH! is unacceptable. I know it’s all they do, but it at least keeps Rusev believable as a legit monster and not some goof who wins wrestling matches by chance. It’s easier to boo a guy who wins fair and square and having his gorgeous, yeah-I’m-with-that valet bragging about it. Let Mark Henry turn after the match, if you’re going to do that.
AJ/Paige: Also known as the “Drop the Ball More” match. It legit makes me mad that I’m ready for this feud to end because it was practically impossible to screw up, yet somehow WWE did that with the whole CRAZY CHICKS, AM I RIGHT? thing. AJ probably retains, but I feel Paige should get it. Maybe we can move AJ to helping make Layla, Summer Rae, and Emma important again while Paige twists the face Total Divas into pretzels. If it wasn’t for Foxy joining Paige on Total Divas, I’d hope for a double turn where Foxy betrays Paige and helps AJ retain.
Sheamus/Miz: Sheamus should win this, then be fed off to Rusev where he becomes the Russian National Champion and the heavens sound their trumpets. Per usual, Mizdow will be the star though.
Ziggler/Cesaro: Cesaro SHOULD win. Ziggler will. This will be the best match of the night, more than likely.
Brie/Nikki: Nikki Racks her so hard that Brie snaps in half and thus she can’t have Brie as her personal assistant. Seriously though, Nikki, definitively, because Brie might be one of the worst parts of TV, and watching her order Nikki to buy organic food, then slap her when she doesn’t would be the worst thing ever.
Ambrose/Rollins: This is where the feud should end. They’ve done a nice job with it, but Hell in a Cell should be the closing chapter to this, and Ambrose should win. Rollins can take a loss here without having MitB lose its luster, but Dean NEEDS this. Otherwise, what else do you do with the guy?
Orton/Cena: It SHOULD be Randy Orton. It’s a fresh match with Lesnar (the only other time I think they had a match was when Orton was a jobber), he’s doing the best work of his career, he doesn’t have to be a full babyface for it to happen, and I am SUPER EXCITED to see an RKO counter to the F-5. Unfortunately, as is always the case, WWE is petrified of people forgetting that John Cena is the most important thing in WWE history and that if he’s not the main guy, the world will explode. So, yeah, BOM BADA BAAAAAAAAAAA. Also, he beats up Kane, Rollins, the Stooges, and Triple H before kicking out of an RKO from the top rope and winning with his AA being totally and completely fine because JOHN CENA IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING GODDAMMIT
That tag team finish is the best possible outcome for any match in 2014 WWE
Funny thing is when Brandon said “Hernia Man,” I first thought he was talking about The Rock.
Meshach Taylor died before he could dress up as Hollywood and accompany Ambrose to ringside
Thanks for making me want something I can never have, jerk.
“Oh, Nikki, send this postcard to your prom date oh wait you can’t I killed him.”
–Baller
And secondofly, I know you’re the big marriage expert. Oh, I’m sorry, I forgot–your wife is dead…
Serious question : is there any chance they are going to let the hell in a cell matches actually be violent and interesting ?
nope
I am hoping Big Show hits Rusev with a desperation K.O. Punch after a hard fought 10 minute match where Rusev is dominating near the end, Big Show gets the delayed cover, 1-2-KICKOUT. Rusev being the guy to kill that dumb finish once and for all, popping up and kicking Show in the face then locking in the Accolade is the only way that match should end.
2 of 3 falls sounds pretty sweet. No way they can botch that right? Right??
“More like Blandy Boreton vs GO F*CK YOURSELF, am i rite?”
Lmao its funny because its true
Considering Ambrose got the rub from Foley, I’m going to say he’ll lose every important hardcore match he’s in for the rest of his career.
After last week’s Raw, the only thing I want to see is Rusev MDKìng Big Show.
If they really want to get fans interested, they should have the Authority cheat to help John Cena win and groom him as their favorite without John Cena knowing ahead of time. They can then follow with the Authority doing their best to make John Cena their choice for the Face of the WWE in a heel way while John Cena resists and insists on being the Face of the WWE the right way (face).
Its perfect. We can get the closet version to a John Cena heel turn and they can make this story last until at least the Royal Rumble, maybe even WrestleMania.
On the other hand, they should do the regular Cena-Orton match they always do but it ends with the fans rushing the ring in a full scale riot.
You know given WWEs shitty reasons for ending matches in dqs/draws/fuck it no endings for anyone as of late why are we not talking about the possibility of Cena Orton ending just that way? Brock isn’t back for a while so I feel like to them acting like Cena’s and Orton’s shitty attempts at brutalizing each other are good enough reason to end the match in a no contest and have them main event the next ppv in another one number one contender match.
Cena lost to Orton five years and 22days ago at Hell In A Cell, in a Hell in a Cell match. No way he’s losing twice to Orton. That’s why a returning Wade Barrett reunites the Nexus and beats down Orton and Cena, tears down the cell, and chokes out a returning Justin Roberts to end the PPV.
Here are my guesses:
LOL Cena wins. . .Though, something tells me Orton wins via screw job and Cena takes the #1 spot at Survivor series.
Rollins wins
Ziggler wins
The Miz wins
AJ wins
Brie Bella wins
Gold & Star Dust wins
Rusev better win
God, half this sounds both pretty realistic and ultra depressing to me. I barely actually seriously like more than one of those winners by now, because of WWE’s booking lately.
@themosayat: I’m with you. Thank god for NXT. I got all but one right. That’s not good.