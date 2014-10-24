Your Official With Spandex WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 Predictions

We’ll let YouTube shill it:

WWE’s most dangerous combat zone — Hell in a Cell — returns for a scorching double main event this Sunday. Don’t miss out when Dean Ambrose battles Seth Rollins and John Cena faces Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell, live on WWE Network starting at 8 ET/5PT.

Here’s your complete WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 card.

1. Hell in a Cell #1 Contender Match: John Cena defeats Randy Orton

2. Hell in a Cell Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

3. 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Cesaro

4. United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. The Miz

5. Loser becomes the winner’s assistant for a month match: Brie Bella vs. Nikki Bella

6. Big Show vs. Rusev

7. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige

8. Tag Team Championship Match: Goldust and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos

And now, our staff predictions:

