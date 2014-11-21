Your Official With Spandex WWE Survivor Series 2014 Predictions

Here’s your complete WWE Survivor Series 2014 card:
1. Survivor Series Match: Team Cena vs. Team Authority – if Team Authority loses, they’re not longer in charge. If Team Cena loses, they’re fired.
2. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose
3. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Nikki Bella
4. Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Goldust and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Miz and Damien Mizdow vs. Los Matadores
5. Survivor Series Match: Alicia Fox, Naomi, Natalya and Emma vs. Paige, Cameron, Layla and Summer Rae
And now, as always, our 100% correct and legally-binding staff predictions.
Survivor Series Match: Team Cena vs. Team Authority – if Team Authority loses, they're not longer in charge. If Team Cena loses, they're fired.
What Should Happen: I’ve gotten so tired of fantasy booking John Cena into interesting situations. It’s just not going to happen. You’d think a pay-per-view like this would be PERFECT for a career flashpoint, right? It’s a free show, so everyone should be watching it. He’s in the main event with “everything on the line,” facing the greatest, most insurmountable odds he’s faced this month. His team’s jobs are in his hands. WWE’s been creatively bankrupt since WrestleMania, so now would be the time to do something big and get everyone interested in the NEXT WrestleMania. Hitting Survivor Series hard makes everything after it feel more important. Plus, Cena’s got a title opportunity coming up against Brock Lesnar. All of this adds up to the words DO SOMETHING written in flashing letters across the sky.
I’m not asking for or expecting a Cena heel turn. I’d just like something to happen that mattered, and stuck. If Cena’s team loses and lose their jobs, Vince McMahon showing up on Raw and hiring them back shouldn’t be an option. Remember the last time Cena got “fired” at a Survivor Series? He showed up every week anyway until they gave him his job back. The status quo is the problem. The status quo doesn’t work. No matter what you do, having Cena changed permanently in even a small way going forward would feel like revolution.
What Will Happen: How funny is it that Cena doesn’t help out his team for a month, and now the stipulation is that if he loses a match HE made happen, his TEAM loses their jobs. That has to be on purpose, right? His team has to bail or turn on him, setting up the reveal of a BACKUP team that shows up and wins the match. Orton, Roman Reigns, maybe Daniel Bryan, maybe monkeys flying out of my butt.
The “lose and you’re fired” stuff makes a Team Cena victory look like an inevitability. It’d be nice if Team Authority won and the babyfaces encountered some kind of consequences, but that’s probably not gonna happen. I hope I’m wrong.
As a quick aside, WWE.com had Grumpy Cat predict the main, and she picked Team Authority.
Grumpy Cat is such a smark.
Staff Predictions:
Danielle Matheson – BOSSES NOT LOSSES, BRO. AUTHORITY FOREVER.
David D. – If Team Authority loses, they’re not longer in charge. If Team Cena loses, they’re fired. – What should happen is…man…I honestly don’t know what should happen because I have literally zero interest in this match. I recently re-watched the Scooby Doo WrestleMania movie and I was 10x more interested in those matches than this one, and those matches had Sin Cara. I think Cena is the last man standing after eliminating everyone on both teams, then Brock Lesnar’s music hits and he slaughters our hopes and dreams. Other than that, I got nothing. Who’s playing football Sunday night?
Austin Heiberg – John Cena eliminates all five members of Team Authority with five straight Adjustments of Attitude. Then he probably calls Triple H a turd or something.
Jessica Hudnall – I predict everyone on Team Cena except for John will somehow come down with a severe case of Polonium poisoning on Saturday night. Undaunted, John will still manage to eliminate Team Authority because c’mon, I’ve got a brain.
Nate Birch – Team Cena seems like a shoo-in to win this one, or at least they are as long as John Cena’s bumbling teammates don’t stymie his odds overcoming. Stephanie preggo rumors aside, The Authority losing makes sense — they just doesn’t serve much purpose any more. They aren’t a believable foil for John Cena, because everyone knows Cena’s the guy who runs the place, Brock Lesnar has a lock on the title, and there isn’t a super-sympathetic Daniel Bryan type around for them to screw with. They just don’t have much to do, so you’re not losing a lot by shuffling them out of the spotlight for a few months.
Ashley Burns – Team Cena wins. It’s more fun to think of the angle that the authority would lose its power and have to run around crying and complaining that they’re getting screwed over. It’ll last a week, sure, but it’s way better than firing a team of stars (even though that’s what will probably happen).
Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Nikki Bella
What Should Happen: AJ should show up dressed like Nikki, and Nikki should show up dressed like AJ. They realize that they’re not so different, shake hands and have an exciting, fairly-contested match. After the match they hug, and Brie Bella attacks both of them with a lead pipe. She’s the evil one.
What Will Happen: The rumors of AJ leaving after Survivor Series became so prevalent that denials of it became news, so who knows?
I think there’s a value to putting the belt on Nikki now. She’s hot in the ring, she and Brie are only Divas with stories right now beyond “women be crazy” and a title could inject life into the inevitable Bella explosion followup when Brie’s released from her assistant duties. You’d disprove the “people on Total Divas can’t be Divas Champion” thing, which would make us feel a lot better about Paige being on the show next season. AJ can go skip into the meadows with her comic book writing hockey enthusiast zombie-o-phile boyfriend, or she can skip back into the midcard and use her incredible talent base to build momentum and get the creative aspects of her character moving again. It’s a good decision no matter how you look at it.
Staff Predictions:
Danielle Matheson – I was talking to a friend about this match, and his pick went “Paige. Sorry, not Paige. Whatever Bella. Nikki?” So yeah, what he said.
David D. – And here we are with a sleeper for match of the night. Nikki has been on a tear and AJ is AJ. The always-true Internet believes this is AJ’s last match so she could lose and we can get our Nikki vs. Brie Iron Man Ladder match at TLC we always wanted.
Austin Heiberg – Slighty stumped on this one… all I can call with any certainty is that Brie is going to muddy up the finish somehow. There were all those rumors about AJ leaving soon, and then you still have to resolve the inter-Bella feud… I guess I’ll take Nikki here.
Jessica Hudnall – I have to be honest, I’m fine if AJ takes the loss and decides to hang up her Chuck Taylors. Granted, this is with the assumption that it would mean someone from NXT gets called up to take her spot. Whatever, I’m still going with the Queen Bella here.
Nate Birch – Nikki wins because AJ is totally, 100% leaving for real after Survivor Series and something interesting has to come out of this Brie being Nikki’s servant thing eventually, right?
Ashley Burns – Nikki Bella wins. I hate the idea because of who she is on Total Divas and how worthlessly vapid she is on that show. But she’s busted her ass to get a lot better, and she has starred in a great angle with her sister. I’ve been surprised at how well they’ve done it. I can’t wait to see how poorly that translates into their attitudes on Total Divas. Seriously, it’s going to be awful.
” AJ can go skip into the meadows with her comic book writing hockey enthusiast zombie-o-phile boyfriend…”
Who would that be? Her husband will be furious.
This PPV makes me sad that Team Authorty/Team Heyman Survivor Series match that we deserved isn’t happening.
We are nothing if not crying children.
Team Authority wins (Harper, Rusev) – everyone but Dolph bails because he’s stupidly loyal to the fans cheers at this point, Cena gets ganged up on and is out, Dolph fights back as hard as he can, but loses the match and is the only guy “fired”, big return pop at the Rumble
Brie causes a DQ – Brie has been humilated by Nikki, but AJ is the one who keeps beating her ass. Brie DQ’s when they’re down, Triple Threat at TLC, AJ wins, then loses when Steph makes her immediatily defend agains a dethroned Charlotte, kick off AJ vs Steph at Mania
Wyatts wins- and takes Ambrose back to his lair to try and turn him. Ambrose resists, rematch at TLC
Mizdow/Miz win- Ladder match against Dusts and Usos next month, lose it back to Dusts and start their break-up angle
Paige goes beast mode- loses her whole team in like 5 minutes, goes beast mode and mercs everyone else to be sole survivor, or at most only loses to Nattie so they can have a #1 contender’s match at TLC
Predictions and fantasy booking in pro wrestling are pretty much the same thing.
I still think the Wyatt/Ambrose match should have a “winner gets a brand new spooky backstage promo area.” We’d have the hardest fought match of the night. Just sayin’.
A Boiler Room match where the winner actually gets to live in the boiler room… I like it!
Or they can squash their beef like, “Hey, you’re mentally disturbed but you’re alright in my eyes.” Bray moves out of the Phantom Zone and into the Shield’s dilapidated boiler room with his spooky ghost lantern in tow. Dean forms a blood pact with Bray and becomes an honorary member of the Wyatt family as a way build a new force to combat Seth Rollins and the Authority.
Predicting a FUCKTON of Distraction Finishes. Probably a good time to debut The Ascension as Wyatt cronies, if that’s a true thing or not. “New Day” debuting as a heel team and clearing the ring in the tag match makes sense I guess, if only because I really really don’t want them to be gospel dancing goofs.
I was thinking the same thing.
Still seems like a glaring fuckup to not have an NXT match, unless that they’re just convinced that the actual show was good enough.
The Authority wins. No AJ hiatus.
William Regal leads a charge of NXT stars to destroy both teams and take over the company. Preferably on horseback and wielding a sabre. Nexus 3 rules with an iron first in a new golden age that will last thousands of years. Newly discovered exoplanets will be named after everyone from Sami Zayn to Bull Dempsey, and we will drink deeply of their wealth.
Good thing they protected the Undertaker’s Streak for so long by not having him face Cena.
Team Cena vs Team Authorithy: Originally I would have picked The Authority via heel turn by which ever Team Cena member who’s still in the match with Cena but (insert original prediction casket case closed gif) either Team Cena wins via CENASOLESURVIVORLOL or Randy Orton RKOOUTTANOWHERES everyone because Randy Orton.
AJ Lee vs Nikki Bella: Nikki Bella due to certain rumors of AJ leaving.
Dean Ambrose vs Bray Wyatt: Wyatt and Ambrose goes through the portal to the MKT Star Bridge because Bray’s partial to stars. Bray wins via knocking Ambrose off the bridge but BNB’SLIFTAPPEARSOUTTANOWHERE to save Ambrose’s life and Ambrose chases Wyatt through the portal to the Boiler Room.
Gold and Stardust vs The Usos vs Miz and Mizdow vs Los Matadores: Shao Kahn shouts FINISH THEM! Dusts, Usos and Matadores stand there confused and Miz and Mizdow uppercut their heads off to win the tag team titles via FATALITY!
Team Face Divas vs Team Heel Divas: Natalya and Paige end up being the last members of their team and Natalya wins because she’s the Sheamus of the Divas Division in other words she wins meaningless matches while not really doing anything.
Pre-show Fandango vs ?: During the match Fandango’s theme starts and Fandango and ? dances until ? collapse because he’s allergic to dancing and Fandango wins.
I can’t believe how little I care about a traditional Survivor Series elimination match feature Paige, Emma and Summer Rae. God damn it, WWE. You broke me.
1. Survivor Series Match: Team Cena vs. Team Authority – if Team Authority loses, they’re not longer in charge. If Team Cena loses, they’re fired.
– Orton/Brock interferes takes out both guys in the ring (Cena and Captain Crossfit) and Cena pins Authority member. Rusev puts the Accoloade on Cena, he passes out.
2. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose
-The Ascension debut as Bray’s new recruits and help him win.
3. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Nikki Bella
– Hoss Bella with help from her sister.
4. Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Goldust and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Miz and Damien Mizdow vs. Los Matadores
-Mizdow gets the gold.
5. Survivor Series Match: Alicia Fox, Naomi, Natalya and Emma vs. Paige, Cameron, Layla and Summer Rae
-Team Fox always
