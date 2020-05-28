Zack Ryder And Chris Jericho Discussed WWE Holding Down Superstars Who Get Themselves Over

Like many recent performers who’ve been released from WWE, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins appeared on Talk Is Jericho, where they talked frankly with Chris about their experiences in WWE. Hawkins and Ryder were two of the many Superstars WWE let go back in April, immediately before reporting record profits and little impact from the pandemic.

Zack Ryder has always been one of those WWE talents, like Rusev in more recent years, who fans claim WWE held down because Vince McMahon resented the fact that Ryder got over with fans on his own, rather than by following a WWE script. He was the first WWE Superstar to embrace YouTube, long before Xavier Woods came along, but his success there did not translate to success in the company. In fact it did seem to count against him in the company’s eyes.

On the podcast, Zack Ryder told the story of how he got himself over with his YouTube videos, and just when he thought Triple H was going to five him a rub for it, it went the other way.