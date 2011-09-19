‘2 Broke Girls’ – ‘Pilot’: Horse play vs. word play

I published my review of “2 Broke Girls” this morning. Now it’s your turn. Do you agree with the people who made this the highest-testing CBS pilot of all time? Are you with me and Fienberg that the last scene with the girls and the horse was significantly better than all that came before it? Either way, do you agree on the awesomness of Kat Dennings? Once this settles into the post-“HIMYM” timeslot next week, will you continue watching?
I found the pilot entertaining. The characters are engaging and I already feel invested in them. I pretty picky with the comedies I watch, but I will be keeping tabs on this show!
Wow. That was shockingly bad in so many ways. The ethnic stereotype characters (I mean, its almost as bad as Breakfast at Tiffany’s in that regard) were ridiculous and all of the punny sex and the city jokes (“she’s coming” and so on) were just painful. Hearing jokes like that made me realize how long SATC has been off the air. Those sorts of jokes have to be earned, and used sparingly in the right context.
Most of all, this show made me feel old–being forced to realize how outdated SATC, traditional sitcoms, and apparently even Paris Hilton, already are.
I did like some elements of the two main characters and that budding relationship. But the format (I haven’t watched a show with a laugh track not counting reruns of old faves in years) was grating. Even the end scene with the horse just seemed over the top and gimmicky to me. This show would have to be radically overhauled to work for me.
AMG – AMEN!!!
I tell you what, after reading the review this morning I was kind of pessimistic when it came to 2 Broke Girls but I really liked it. It has a lot of potential. Dennings is always good, and this was no exception. She has great comedic timing and she really plays the cool hipster who deep down is a softy and a big heart. The person who I was shocked by was Behrs. She did not seem like she would be as potentially good as she was in the show. I think her character is remarkably deep and leaves itself with a lot of room for growth and full of intrigue. I know you gave it a C+ but I give it a solid B and as a person who hasn’t like a series premiere since Community and before that Chuck, I think 2 Broke Girls has a shot to be good…real good.
It was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. Absolutely terrible.
I like Kat Dennings. But I find it offensive when men insult other men by calling them ladies. Hearing it from a woman makes it offensive and unbelievable.
Meh. I LOL’d a couple times, but otherwise it wasn’t too engaging. I’ll watch one more time just for Denning.
Better than what CBS usually sticks in the 8:30 slot.
I don’t know if I’ll watch regularly, but it has potential. I don’t see how they’ll be able to earn $250,000 in a year, even if things go well. Working 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year, they’d have to earn $30/hour, plus enough to cover rent food and taxes. Essentially they’d each need two jobs that earn $62,500 post-tax, or roughly $90,000 before tax. That’s crazy for two waitresses now, never mind in the 80’s which is obviously when the show takes place. (Wait, you mean Hollywood still thinks subways are covered in graffiti and Williamburg is dangerous?)
How did no reviewer I read mention Garrett Morris? Always good to see him.
Yeah – is this supposed to be NYC in the 80s? That’s some pretty bad fake graffiti
Its supposed to be set in the 80’s?? I guess I can see that re: the style of the uniforms, but what about the comment about Coldplay, and that “Paris Hilton is like a hundred years old?”
It’s supposed to be NYC today, but the understanding of Williamsburg is so dated that it might as well be set in the 80’s.
Did Starbucks exist in NYC (much less Williamsburg) in the ’80s?? And typical sit-com economics. Two waitresses, at least one of them working 2 jobs, looking to save up to a quarter million dollars in a year (of course it’s easy
!!! what’re you, nuts??) still buy Venti frappuccinos (some of the more expensive drinks on their menu!)
Uh, I meant the 80’s comment as a joke about how dated the NYC atmosphere felt.
It was a lot better then I thought it would be. It desperately needs to get rid of the three ethnic stereotypes they work with though. Their terrible one-liners felt like they were from a completely different, much worse show.
I thought there was some really good, clever writing sticking out around the edges.
I am trying desparately to remember what Alan said about judging a show on the pilot. This was very meh. I love watching Kat Dennings, so I’ll be around for a while based on that, but AMG is right about the tired sex jokes. You can see them coming and they feel terribly lazy. Giving us the counter at the end felt like just another HIMYM type play too. Just put there to keep us interested. Write interesting characters and I’ll be there. Don’t give me some artificial goal.
I thought this was pretty awful. In addition to the awful stereotypes and offensive jokes and lazy staging others have mentioned, the fact that they are waitresses and don’t have to put their hair back makes me nuts.
I was a bit meh on the pilot. I love Dennings so I will keep it on the dvr and see how things go. Brooklyn, a dangerous and scary place, really? It’s where all the hipster’s live now. I did like the end scene with horse. It was a sweet moment but a bit far-fetched. How could two girls gather $250,000 in one year with no true sustainable income? There is some potential but need to cut some of the fat as noted above.
I was pleasantly surprised by the pilot, there were the flaws that you pointed out in your review like the obvious racial stereotypes, but I can honestly say I laughed out loud a couple of times. I was mostly surprised the rich girl, Caroline Channing, wasn’t all good looks and blonde jokes. She isn’t exactly street smart but she has business savvy and knew how to use her experience to make money. I also like the bakery arc, however impossible I think it will give the story some momentum and continuity. I am definitely going to give it season pass.
P.S. This is the second pilot this fall we’ve seen, New Girl being the other, where the girl is forced to make a major life change because her boyfriend cheats on her. Is it not enough for a woman to take the step to kick out or move away from her no good boyfriend jut because he’s no good? Does he HAVE to cheat on her first? Does a women on TV have to be humiliated by walking in on her boyfriend having sex with another man before she leaves him?
I agree that there was much to like about the pilot. Great to see Garrett Morris. I loved the line that the NY “subway is cleaner than your couch.” Hopefully the creators will ditch the laugh track. Appealing leads, and I loved the bit with the rich woman with the twins: “Not that one…the other one is the good baby.”
I find it difficult to judge shows from the pilots. If you watched any of the season 1 episodes of “Seinfeld,” you know it took that show quite a while to find its rhythm.
They’re not going to ditch the laugh track. It’s a multi-camera TV show, shot in front of an audience. That’s the format. It will live or die with it.
At least in this pilot, unlike “New Girl” the “major life change” made sense. “New Girl’s” thinking was “Oh, just broke up with my boyfriend because he was cheating on me, and am now an emotional wreck, so I’ll move out from the place I’m sharing with my friend and move it with three strangers.” (It was a good pilot, but that part annoyed me.)
I liked both of the main characters. But the dialogue and jokes were just terrible.
The episode of “Two and a Half Men” that preceded proved, as usual, that sharp writing and real humor make up for crass situations.
I couldn’t make it through, though it got average reviews. Actually, since “The Comeback” so thoroughly dissected the multi-camera sitcom, I can’t really make it through any of these shows. Oh well.
It won’t ever be a favorite but based on the pilot and assuming incremental improvement it’s much better than Rules of Engagement or 2 and a Half. I spent half the pilot agape at seeing Garret Morris for the first time since the 80s. It’s decent, I’d call it good filler.
I’m somewhat shocked they declined to play up Kat Dennings’s considerable…assets. Her waitress uniform covers everything, and she wears it the entire episode.
It was cute and I thought pretty funny and certainly not a sit com for kids under 16. It’s not supposed to be set in the 80’s it’s a take off on the Bernie Madoff scandal.
please. that hash was old when polly holiday was slinging it.
Man, I’ve liked Kat Dennings ever since “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” … but this was awful. It’s pretty much every “Odd Couple” derivative you’ve ever seen. The “band” talking about how they listen to good music and then play it in their heads seemed to summarize the creative process behind this show.
I had maybe one chuckle, a couple of smiles, but no real laughs from this.
I may give it another shot next week because of Dennings, but I agree with Beth Behrs’ character: She does deserve better.
Mad Love was funnier than this… If this is supposed to be one of the best new shows this Fall, then wow, this is really going to be a terrible new slate.
Mad love was funny, great cast…. Issue was it had exact same formula as himym
I wet my pants at the train scene. I’ll be watching this again
The horse scene was much different. It felt a bit tacked-on, and I found myself wondering if it was done by a different writer than the rest of the pilot.
This was the second worst pilot I’ve ever seen. Only slightly less terrible than the Spartacus pilot. Whoever added the laugh track deserves a very special place in hell.
To me this pilot is substantially worse than the Outsourced pilot, and I’m surpriseded critics were so much more positive about this lazy, unfunny, racistst crap.
I thought Kat Dennings’ character was immediately unlikeable and that Beth Behrs’ at least started to come around as more interesting by the end of the episode. I could hear Whitney Cummings’ voice in the writing, but I guess that’s not really a good thing in my book. Overall, not a win, and besides Behrs (who I don’t think you even really liked) I didn’t even see much of the potential you spoke of.
I could also hear Whitney Cummings’ voice in the writing, but for me that’s actually a plus. When she’s more spontaneous and not trying so hard, I’ve actually found Cummings amusing. For what it’s worth, the 2 Broke Girls pilot was more satisfying to me than the HIMYM premiere.
I take that back. I’m let my frustrations color my memories of the HIMYM episodes.
I get that CBS wants to be “raunchy” nowadays, but rape joke, really? And they’d be a few thousand closer to their goal if they sold the horse. The actresses were fine, the material was awful.
God, I hate it. Where’s that one minute, Alan? Don’t tell me is that ridiculous scene where they’re on that horse, please. Though I also disliked “Whitney”, I found it way, way, waaaaay better than this garbage.
It has potential. I think I’d feel a lot warmer to it without the music and the laugh track, but the blond whose name I forget was less ditzy and funnier than I thought she’d be, and once the show progressed and Kat Dennings didn’t have to do so much expositional dialogue, I liked it better. The horse scene made it seem like they had an actual plan for the show, which I really appreciated. The trailers and promos made it look as though there were only one or two jokes of note, but once you got past the bits of obvious Sex and the City writing, it was charming in its own way. I can do without all the ethnic stereotypes in the diner, but hopefully they’ll move past that and develop them a little.
The writing isn’t THAT bad. There’s potential. They could clean it up pretty easily, especially if they give Garrett Morris better lines and tone down on the cook and owner stereotypes.
Kat Dennings is talented as hell. She’s written pretty well. Love her look. They could do a new school version of “Alice” and it would work. She could say “Kiss my grits” and it would be organic. And the end definitely works. The friendship makes sense as a friendship and as a long-term plot with the business angle. I love the running total. It’s one of those pilots that eventually gets where it needs to go after the crappy origin story. I’m putting it on the DVR. I feel like the next ep will be a lot better. That wasn’t true with Mad Love and I was right.
I thought it was great. The best new comedy since BBT premiered. I really like both main characters especially Max. Season pass set. (I could do without the cook character.)
Beth and Kat Si. Lose the rest of the supporting (lol!) case. Except for maybe the horse.
A few points worth mentioning. First, the producer’s background is evident in the writing, which is to say that this show really isn’t appropriate for the 8:30 timeslot.
In terms of substance, the show clearly does paint with the very broadest of strokes, and is batting for average rather than power in it’s humor, but of all the sitcom pilots available thus far it’s the one that most feels like it’s already found its rhythm. The jokes are rarely particularly good, but they do land even at the start, which bodes well for it’s chances of success.
As to the whole racism issue, I’m not sure the commentary fairly takes into account the suckitude of the players involved. Every single character that we saw was extremely one-dimensional; even Kat Dennings was playing “the Kat Dennings role” I’ve seen her play in no less than three movies before. More importantly, though, none of the supporting actors are known names (at least to me) or particularly talented, so who’s to say the writers aren’t trying to fairly – if superficially – depict an immigrant neighborhood in transition, only to have the hacks they’re stuck with unable to do a decent accent or show hints of nuance in their expression. In every comedy pilot there seems to be a dearth of talent in the supporting actor ranks.
Come seasons end, it will probably be the worst sitcom on CBS, but it will still be sticking around.
Garrett Morris (the black cashier) was one of the original castmembers of SNL. He doesn’t work much anymore, but he’s not a no-name.
How many people in the target demo remember Garrett Morris on SNL? If anything, they half-remember him from Martin. I’m 30 and I barely recognized/remembered him.
I’m not surprised that Garrett Morris has a resume, but I think he falls way far behind the pervy short-order cook or “Bryce” Lee on the offensive stereotype scale.
Holy crap that was embarrassing. They need to keep the two girls, and I actually like the plot, and ditch everything else. Most of the jokes felt like they would have been tired on Caroline in the City, and the sets were just terrible. Sad that they will try to tinker instead of reformat. I can’t believe this ever aired.
[Probably going to be a huge hit, sadly]
I liked the two main characters and appreciated that they made the rich girl smart and educated albeit spoiled.
What really cracked me up was Denning’s character’s 2nd job as the nanny. Those scenes had me laughing out loud….. “No, give me that one. The better one.”
I’ll watch this show at least 2 more times – nope, it was not a great pilot, but there were glimmers of hope.
I think the Temple Grandin reference was quite insensitive. Esp as a mother of 3 children with autism. Even if I didn’t have my children I would still think it in poor taste. They are that hard up for laughs they have to make fun of vulnerable handicapped people. Since when is this okay? Let’s just go ahead and make some references to the KKK and diss a few Jewish people while We’re at is CBS. Because this is no better. If they would not make fun of a person having a seizure, or a person who has no arm and can’t put on gloves, why would they make fun of a person with Autism. People with Autism can not control their urges to line things up! It is a disorder in their brains not something they do because they think it’s fun. I think It was definitely NOT funny and extremely offensive!———–Jamie K
Write a comment…IT also makes them look like dumbasses Temple Grandin never was one to line things up. She tore lines down,! Hello! She ripped up all straight lined cattle conveyor thingies and made them twirly> Who’s laughing now CBS!
I went into this bracing for the worst…but it actually wasn’t all that bad (that’s not to say there weren’t any flaws, but like someone upstream pointed out, it’s better than most of the 8:30 shows CBS has thrown at us these past few years). I don’t get the racial stereotype bashing, though. I’m assuming most of this issue is centered around the Asian restaurant owner. I saw him to be portrayed as a hard worker who’s a successful business owner, a nice guy, and while he may be somewhat naive he’s certainly no idiot. Look, I live in a mixed race neighborhood, I interact with guys like him, I’ve met many Asian men who adopt American names to fit in here (I thought the “Bryce Lee” bit was amusing), and some of them speak English with a very pronounced accent that’s way harder for my to understand than the accent Bryce speaks with. I honestly do not see what’s so insulting about this guy that would get people in such an uproar. I think people are actually afraid that if they don’t protest this then they’ll be labeled politically incorrect, or worse yet, a (*gulp*) “racist!” (pardon my sarcasm, but the internet community plays so fast and loose with that term that it’s true meaning has become hopelessly distorted…and no, I’m not one). I will admit, maybe, MAYBE Bryce could stand to be toned down just a little, but I don’t think he’s offensive. I was way more offended by some of the lame sex jokes (“she’s coming?…REALLY?!?). Lighten up, people.