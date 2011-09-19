‘2 Broke Girls’ – ‘Pilot’: Horse play vs. word play

I published my review of “2 Broke Girls” this morning. Now it’s your turn. Do you agree with the people who made this the highest-testing CBS pilot of all time? Are you with me and Fienberg that the last scene with the girls and the horse was significantly better than all that came before it? Either way, do you agree on the awesomness of Kat Dennings? Once this settles into the post-“HIMYM” timeslot next week, will you continue watching?

Fire away, folks.