‘2 Broke Girls’ – ‘Pilot’: Horse play vs. word play

Senior Television Writer
09.19.11 51 Comments

I published my review of “2 Broke Girls” this morning. Now it’s your turn. Do you agree with the people who made this the highest-testing CBS pilot of all time? Are you with me and Fienberg that the last scene with the girls and the horse was significantly better than all that came before it? Either way, do you agree on the awesomness of Kat Dennings? Once this settles into the post-“HIMYM” timeslot next week, will you continue watching? 

Fire away, folks.

Around The Web

TAGS2 BROKE GIRLSBeth BehrsKAT DENNINGSMICHAEL PATRICK KINGWHITNEY CUMMINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP