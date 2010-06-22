’30 for 30′ – ‘The Two Escobars’: Their own tragedy

Last week, I reviewed tonight’s outstanding “30 for 30” film on the intertwined lives of Pablo and Andres Escobar, and I’m hoping some of you were willing to sit down for the two hours (and for the subtitles) to check it out. If so, what did you think?
I remember watching the game just as a kindergartner with my dad and cheering for the US. The film made me feel bad that I was rooting against Columbia with everything they were going through, though I had no way of knowing that at the time.
The article Andres Escobar wrote after his own goal that they read at the end of the film was both moving and tragically ironic. What a shame.
Just to add one minor quibble: the film sort of made it seem like Columbia hadn’t qualified for the World Cup before 1994 and I thought it said they hadn’t qualified since. However, Columbia played in both the 1990 and 1998 World Cups.
It was a truely amazing film. The pain still evident on the faces of his teammates was hard to sit through. I remember being caught up in the ’94 WC, as I had just started watching the Premier League from England because the local cable sports station (Sportschannel?) started showing it. Like others that will comment, looking back on it almost makes me ashamed that I was so happy about that own goal and how it sent the U.S. to the knockout round.
What impressed me the most about this film was the ending. Where other filmmakers would have let it end with the tantilizing thought of if Pablo had been left alone, Andres would have lived, the filmmakers allowed the people affected to tell of the impact and instead make a point to show that his death was a turning point and forced the society to look at itself and decide what it wants to be.
I hope by being shown at Cannes, that this makes it eligible for the Oscars. This film deserves that kind of recognition.
Awesome documentary that showed how scary life in Colombia was at the time. Such a shame that they murdered Andres and the goalie’s brother for losing a game, but such was life there. As one guy said in the film, all things that have drug money backing them end tragically. Arguably best 30 for 30 yet.
I loved the documentary! Completely changed my perception of the situation in Colombia and the Escobar’s drug cartel’s influence. Great work, and I would recommend anyone to see it.
@wheat i have been trying to find that article do you know where i can find it ?
I thought it was fan-freakin-tastic. What an amazing job of weaving the story in and out of the social aspect to the soccer world… tying them all back together.
And some of that footage! And the soccer skills on top of it!
Just a phenomenal film all around.
Feel good documentary of the year.
I’ve watched every film in the series so far, and I’ve really got to hand it to ESPN for this. Amazing stuff, really. (Although I wouldn’t call it “feel good”…)
Kind of made me think back to that English goalie that let the U.S. score a goal. I celebrated like crazy after we scored that goal and notched a point, as rightly I should. But to think that if Green had made that kind of a mistake in ’94 and was the Columbia goalkeeper… it’s frightening. Thankful for the freedom and peace we are afforded here.
I mean Colombia, not the Ivy League school… yea…
Here in NZ, the local film festival released its programme just last week, and The Two Escobars was listed. I probably would never have been interested in the film, but having listened to Alan praise it on the podcast on the same day, I added it to my list. So I’ll be seeing it on the big screen in a few weeks, and I’m looking forward to it.
Great movie. One of my favorites. I wish it had a tad more order chronologically but it kept me watching and wanting more throughout. Easily four stars.
this was a powerful and moving documentary and the best of the series so far. gotta admit it got a little dusty last night when they read his column from the columbian newspaper.
I completley look at the country of columbia differently. this was a top 2 hours of TV regardless that could stand up to anything else on TV
Being Colombian and growing up during that awful time soccer was truly a breath of fresh air, I had no idea that soccer and the cartels were so intertwined. This documentary earthed so many emotions of sadness, it was difficult and I wonder would Colombian soccer ever come back to that level?
Excellent documentary the best 30 30 yet!
Great film ! I remember cheering for Colombia with my uncles but because I was so small I didn’t know exactly what was going on in my country. Thankyou for showing me.
Amazing, well done ESPN!!!â€¦.I have to admit I was kind of upset when I saw the Sunday commercial about this documentary coming up this week so I recorded the program. As Colombian we get really upset when companies made movies or documentaries that only showing the negative side of our country. But this documentary was very well done, they had some mistake about information about being in the Word Cupâ€¦however I love the fact they stayed focus on the effects and societyâ€¦. Just would like to say Colombia is a beautiful country, very different from the images that everybody saw. Please check this website if you are interested to learn more about my county.
Colombia: The only risk is wanting to stay.
Testimonies of people who took the risk of discovering the beauty of Colombia and found that the only risk was that they fell in love with her.
I’m an obsessive US soccer fan and I remember watching that game as a kid. I was just so happy the US won. I was too young to really understand anything about Columbia or the murder. This movie was an incredible education on the context of soccer in Colombia.
Later, I was a big fan of Carlos Valderamma when he moved to Tampa. It was sad to see in this movie how his World Cup dreams crumbled and his soccer career was based on drug money before he came to the US.
It was odd that they made it seem like the Colombians never played soccer again. I suspect that they meant that they never played again for the National Team. Because at least Valderamma certainly played professionally in the US for a long time after that tragic World Cup.
You’re right about Valderamma. They made it seem like he retired from soccer altogether or at least international soccer after Andres Escobar’s murder. But in fact, Valderamma remained with the national team and captained them at the 1998 World Cup.
While fictional, I thought the Vincent Chase movie was a better treatment.
First 30 for 30 I felt compelled to watch again on the DVR. Crazy to find out my dad’s favorite club was owned by Pablo.
Probably will be my favorite documentary movie ever, may be I’m over-excited but this was a brilliant fantastic piece of work.
I remember well the Colombian campaign in 1994, one of the most false promises of world cup history, but I had no details about who Andres Escobar was and how a great figure and team captain he’d been, makes me feel ashamed of how many of football fans dealt lightly with the murder. The Alan Hanson quote later on BBC was nothing but disgraceful and he should’ve been banned from TV analysis forever.
Wonderful storytelling from the film creators, the footage was unbelievable specially the Pablo Escobar’s scenes and all the assassination and bombing stuff.
Loved it…my only disappointment is that Alan didnt give me his detailed blow by blow of this amazing documentary. Truly riveting and absolutely tragic. This 30 for 30 is definitely one of the best of the series. Fantastic job by the directors
Amazing excellent documentary..I’ve already heard that Pablo Escobar was a modern day Robin Hood but to see it documented, as Sasha Mirzoyan stated below, I loved the documentary! Completely changed my perception of the situation in Colombia and the Escobar’s drug cartel’s influence…totally