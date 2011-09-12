A few thoughts on fall TV

The 2011-12 broadcast network TV season officially starts a week from today, but as usual, some of the networks are jumping the gun. NBC, CBS and the CW will be premiering a bunch of new and/or returning shows over the next week (in addition to the return of “It’s Always Sunny” and “Archer” to FX). Fienberg, Liane and I will be doing our best to cover as many of these shows as we can, at times offering multiple reviews when our schedules allow, but it’s a bear as usual. After the jump, I have a few thoughts on the season as a whole and on how I’m going to approach it…
First of all, on the surface this does not seem like an especially promising season for new network series. The only pilot I think I genuinely enjoyed from start to finish was FOX’s “New Girl,” and that may just be because I really like Zooey Deschanel. A few others have promise, but for the most part my reactions have fallen into one of three categories:
1)”This show is not very good, and given the subject matter, the execution and the people involved, I don’t imagine it getting any better.” (NOTE: Fienberg has put together a whole gallery of the pilots he figures fit into this category.)
2)”This show is not very good, but the people involved in front of and/or behind the camera give me enough faith that I will give it another shot.”
3)”There are interesting things here, but the pilot gives me little to no idea of what the series will be like.”
As I’ve said before, reviewing a new TV show is not like reviewing a movie or a book. Those are closed entities. This is as much prognostication as analysis: Will this thing I laughed at continue to be funny? Can they fix this thing that doesn’t work? Will I get tired of that gimmick by episode 5? And as a TV series pilot is often the least representative episode of a show(*), trying to make those predictions based off of a 20-40 minute sample is not easy. This year, it seems especially tough.
(*) This can be for a variety of reasons: Because it has to spend all its time establishing the premise, because there was a lot of cast/producer turnover after it was shot, because significantly more money was spent on the pilot than can be spent on a regular episode, because it took the showrunners a while to figure things out, etc., etc.
How, for instance, am I supposed to review NBC’s “Prime Suspect” off of its pilot, which devotes nearly all of its running time to Maria Bello’s character being dumped on by her sexist male colleagues, when showrunner Alexandra Cunningham has said repeatedly that this will not be a major source of conflict going forward? Or, to give another example, I strongly disliked the first 19 or so minutes of CBS’ “2 Broke Girls” (aside from Kat Dennings), yet the last minute or so – after the premise has been established and the two main characters are allowed to interact as people and not as caricatures – works fairly well; absent a second episode, do I assume that the bad 19 minutes are what we’ll get in the future, or the last 1? On occasion, networks will make additional episodes available (I’m told FOX is trying to do that for “New Girl,” which will replace Damon Wayans Jr. as one of the roommates in episode 2), but most of the time they either can’t (because of timing) or don’t want to (because it’ll only confirm opinions of the pilot) send out more.
I say this not to complain, but simply to illustrate why you should be prepared to take many of the reviews we write over the next few weeks with a large grain of salt. Some pilots will prove to be more or less in line with what comes later, but a lot of them won’t. A show I’m lukewarm on now could become one of my favorites in a few months time. (See “Parks and Recreation” or “Life” for examples of this.) I would say that a great pilot could be followed by a bad series (“The Nine” Effect), but there aren’t any pilots this year I would consider great.
So we’ll do our best, and then I’ll revisit things that interest me as time permits. Which brings me to the second issue: what will I be writing about every week?
Covering every show has never been possible, but even my pace of the last couple of years has been tough to maintain, with quality sometimes suffering in the name of quantity. So I’m going to try slightly tweaking my approach going into this season, helped by the fact that even the new shows I find promising (like “New Girl”) don’t necessarily feel well-suited for weekly analysis. In terms of shows I plan to cover, I’m going to divide things into two categories: The Rotation, and Everything Else.
The Rotation: These are the shows I either consider to be among the very best on television, ones I have a sentimental attachment to and/or ones I just think are interesting to write about every week. As of now, looking over the fall schedule those are, alphabetically, “Breaking Bad,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Chuck,” “Community,” “Doctor Who,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Sons of Anarchy” and maybe “The Walking Dead.” (We’ll see how I’m feeling after I see some season 2 screeners.)
Those are the shows I will do my best to write about every single week, posting reviews either the night they air (usually if I’ve seen them in advance) or the next morning (if I haven’t).
Everything Else: This includes some things I have written about fairly regularly in the past (“Parenthood,” “Modern Family”), others I’ve touched on less frequently (“Good Wife,” “Always Sunny”), a lot of the new shows, etc. Things will be much faster and looser here. In some cases, if I’ve seen an episode relatively close to when it first aired, I’ll put up a post with maybe a brief opinion and then an invitation for you fine people to discuss the episode. (“Parenthood” seems a good candidate for that.) In a lot of cases, I’ll just check in on occasion if an episode was particularly noteworthy, if I feel I have something to say about a recent run of episodes or a particular storyline, etc. The idea is to be able to touch on as many things as possible as often as possible while still keeping me sane and upright.
Please note that this division in coverage is NOT solely reflective of how I feel about different show’s quality, but about where my particular interests in writing and quirks in my schedule lie. “Modern Family” is a better overall comedy than “HIMYM” right now, for instance, but I find that I have a lot more to say about individual episodes of “HIMYM,” where my “Modern Family” reaction more often boils down to “I thought that episode was funny” or “I didn’t laugh much.” I like “Fringe,” but it airs on a night when I’m simply unable to write about any show I haven’t seen in advance (as opposed to “Chuck,” where I should still be getting screeners for the final season). I often like to marathon multiple “The Good Wife”s rather than watching it on a weekly basis, etc. That I haven’t written about a show in a while, or didn’t write about a particular episode doesn’t mean I hated it, or have turned against it; it just means I didn’t have time for it then, and/or didn’t have anything to say.(**)
(**) And, as always, I’ll ask you not to fill up the comments section about Show A demanding to know where the review for Show B is. The answer, as always, is that I’ll get to it when I do, or I won’t. If you want to request a review, lodge a complaint, etc., my e-mail remains very easy to remember: sepinwall@hitfix.com
As always, the plan is to be flexible. One of these new shows might be so brilliant by episode 4 that it’ll demand weekly analysis; ditto a veteran Everything Else show making an unexpected leap, or heading into an area where I want to keep discussing it. And at the same time, I might lose interest in a Rotation show after a while. (If, say, the James Spader era of “The Office” isn’t working after a couple of months.) There will also be cancellations, hiatuses, mid-season debuts, etc., to keep things in flux.
So buckle up, cuz tons of debuts and returns are coming, and there’s going to be a lot – good, bad and ugly – to discuss over the coming weeks.
Oh boy, I thought New Girl was dreadful (and I love Zooey Deschanel but I despised her by the end of the episode), so if it was the pilot you enjoyed the most then my suspensions are correct: this is one lousy batch of new shows this season.
Wait. You’re not quitting on HIMYM? Why not? Given how you, I, and everyone else felt about the show at the end of last season, how has it earned a rotation slot?
I might quit in a month. We’ll see. But I still find the things the show does interesting to write about – even if it’ll be more complaining than anything else.
I would not be counted in that everyone else group. Barney and Marshall had really strong arcs last season which will feed into this season and feed into stories for this season. While I felt that Ted is becoming a distraction in the show and feels pretty aimless so much else of the show is working that I really like this show up to its present incarnation and can not wait to see where it goes.
Most importantly the arcs that all of the characters are following are from core character issues that stem from the series beginning Barney and Daddy issues (he chased girls with them and now dealing with his own), Marshall environmental lawyer caring about the world while growing into a family man, Robin balancing strong career ambitions with finding companionship that suits her. This is why I love the show and continue to watch.
Let’s hope that getting rid of Zoe will open up the show more. She was dreadful last season. And Marshall and Lily pregnancy hijinks!
Thanks to “Chucks” presence last season, and the disappointed bordering on annoyed reviews of HIMYM season on the podcast, I’ve watched only about seven or eight episodes in reruns. I managed to skip the Zoey arc almost completely, so I feel pretty okay about the new season.
Alan, while I realise your list of ‘Everything Else’ isn’t all you’ll mention. Any word on how you’ll handle the return of Archer?
If it’s not in The Rotation, it’s Everything Else. Nice and simple.
I’ve seen this week’s episode and will likely do a post on that. Doubt I’ll have time to write about the other two parts of “Heart of Archness,” given the time o year.
That is a fairly simple distinction. Thanks for the clarification
That is a fairly simple distinction. Thanks for the clarification
Can’t argue with your rotational shows though I think you should add Parenthood as it’s one of the most entertaining, and best IMO, not on your list.
If the new shows are as bad as you say they are, my guess is you won’t have a writing backlog for long.
Actually, I’m surprised you have a backlog given all the high quality shows that have either ended (FNL) or been cancelled (Terriers) recently.
There’s always a backlog of some kind or other. Hell, having Breaking Bad and Boardwalk Empire on the same night for a few weeks is going to be extremely not-fun for my schedule, even as I’ll be glad to have both shows around.
I completely agree with Teklanika that Parenthood would be great to have on the regular rotation, as its one of the main shows I’ll be watching this Fall.
But I also COMPLETELY support Alan’s goal of maintaining his sanity, and warding off an overload. This is an intention I need to work on myself!
That said, on the weeks you don’t have a chance to write Alan, count me among the folks who’d love a chance/space to process the show with others, as you suggested as an option above…
Quote: Covering every show has never been possible, but even my pace of the last couple of years has been tough to maintain, with quality sometimes suffering in the name of quality.
I love that it was in this line that a typo was introduced.
See? I just proved my own point!
Too bad that Fringe’s timeslot put it in the “I won’t be reviewing this frequently” pile. I think I’m generally more favorable on the show than you are (especially after what I thought was a pretty great 3rd season), but I’ve still enjoyed your thoughts on the show. I hope it/when you get screeners or see a particularly memorable episode (for better or worse), you choose to write at least some brief comments.
I’m sure I’ll cover it from time to time, but the good news is that the very smart, Fringe-obsessed Ryan McGee will continue to analyze the show each week at our Monkeys As Critics blog. (And will also be adding Terra Nova to his stable, that also includes Glee and SNL.)
What about Awake with Isaacs? I’ve heard good things about it. Or did you not count it because it’s a mid-season replacement?
Only talking about shows debuting in the next couple of months.
Ah, hence no Justified or Mad Men.
Whither 30 Rock?
Mid-season. Tina’s pregnant.
I watched the pilot for “New Girl” on Cablevision’s On Demand and I was pretty unimpressed. I’ll watch a couple more episodes because I like Zooey, but I don’t have high hopes.
I really liked the clips from “Two Broke Girls”, but since CBS doesn’t put their shows on Hulu I’ll have to put it on the DVR if I want to sample it. Not sure it’s worth it.
Please watch Grimm. I’m hearing great things about it and it’s right after Chuck! Would love to know your thoughts on it.
Not interested in Fienberg’s thoughts. I’m a Sepinwall guy. And I’ve heard nothing but great things about Grimm except for that.
Not interested in Fienberg’s thoughts. I’m a Sepinwall guy. And I’ve heard nothing but great things about Grimm except for that.
My Grimm thoughts are roughly on par with Dan’s.
awww, really, Alan? that leaves me bummed. I trust your opinion and agree with you 95% of the time, and I’m really disappointed to hear you thought Grimm was poor. I was looking forward to it.
Well as Alan says, even though he doesn’t like the pilot it doesn’t mean the show is bad. I’m hearing great buzz for Grimm and looking forward to it. I too usually agree 95% with Alan so that’s why I’m just so curious about his thoughts.
I’m kinda glad the new crop of TV is so crappy, especially if Hell on Wheels turns out to be as mediocre as they say. I do not envy you the load of shows you must watch to keep up.
OK, since everyone is thinking it, I’ll go ahead and ask it: WHAT ABOUT HUNG?!
(OK, nobody was thinking it, I just hopeful I’d get a laugh out of Alan.)
I watch it. But it’s not Alan’s cup of tea apparently.
How about a free-for-all post once a week, where commenters can chime in on any show? If it gets too unwieldy, you can always axe it. May I suggest Fridays, since nothing much is happening, and all of us nerds are sitting home anyways.
I’ve made the suggestion of having an open thread several times in the past. I guess that Alan’s not interested in the idea.
It’s simply not practical, for a long list of reasons I won’t bore you with.
How about a free-for-all post once a week, where commenters can chime in on any show? If it gets too unwieldy, you can always axe it. May I suggest Fridays, since nothing much is happening, and all of us nerds are sitting home anyways. . .
I’ve never been less excited by a new fall TV season before. It’s seriously making me consider saving $50 per month by giving up cable and switching to Netflix.
I’ve never been less excited by a new fall TV season before. It’s seriously making me consider saving $50 per month by giving up cable and switching to Netflix.
Writing fewer weekly reviews seems like the only sensible thing to do. As much as I would like a weekly write-up of all my favourite shows, realistically it will only lead to shorter, less insightful reviews. I think writing only as many that you can give the full treatment is the way to go. Churning out reviews out of some misplaced sense of obligation won´t make anyone happy.
Alan: If you ever find time, check out MTV’s “Awkward.” It’s intelligent and human; shocking for MTV.
I’m sincerely curious about the new season of Hung. The promos actually look pretty funny. Did it get any better this season, Alan?
I’m sincerely curious about the new season of Hung. Did it get any better this season, Alan? The promos actually look pretty funny.
Also, how’s Boardwalk this year??
When the comment field keeps replying “PLEASE ENTER TEXT”, I wind up commenting 100 times. Forgive me.
awfully glad to see Community making it into the Rotation…
awfully glad to see Community sticking in the Rotation bucket…
Have you seen Homeland on Showtime? That show looks promising
I actually liked the Homeland pilot quite a bit – more than any network drama debuting over the next few weeks. So I can certainly see myself writing about that periodically at least.
That said, for a couple of weeks it’s going to be airing on the same night as both Breaking Bad and Boardwalk Empire, and there’s only so many dense Sunday cable dramas I can cover at once, so we’ll see what I actually have time for.
Damn, Sundays are nuts, and I got Dexter coming back soon. This is why God made dvr’s
Alan, Do you think you’ll be reviewing Hell on Wheels when it airs in November on a regular basis? Looks like it will be a nice palate cleanser for AMC to wash away the bad after taste of the Killing.
Looking forward to Boardwalk Empire on HBO.
Looking forward to Boardwalk Empire on HBO.
Looking forward to Boardwalk Empire on HBO.
Why not write a Fringe review on Monday? I know a few days will have passed but I’d still love to hear your thoughts on the episodes.
Alan, What is your take on Once Upon a Time? Is this on par with Fables? I really enjoyed the comic on your recommendation, and the premise appears close in storyline. Should I expect this to be similar, or something altogether different?
Meh. It’s not Fables, but you also can’t do Fables on ABC (which ABC eventually realized). Pilot didn’t wow me, but who knows?
Thanks for detailing the system. I’m surprised that the rotation is as small as it is that our intersection is really just 3 shows (Chuck, Boardwalk Empire and HIMYM). I will catch up with Doctor Who eventually but I’m way behind right now. Looking forward to the periodic coverage of Fringe and Modern Family. Would also like to see you consider reviewing: The Big Bang Theory, Supernatural, Castle and The Middle. I’m looking forward to Terra Nova, Person of Interest, 2 Broke Girls and Ringer. I’ll take a look at The New Girl. Down the road, looking forward to the return of Justified and the debut of Alcatraz. By the way, do you know when Cougar Town is scheduled to return and will it still be called Cougar Town?
Alan, did you ever try to get Simmons to watch Chuck? I know it’s too late to jump in, but I think he would have enjoyed it.
Any chance you do a weekly/monthly podcast for Grantland?
We’ve talked about it. It’s not his kinda show.
And I happen to do what I think is a pretty good weekly podcast right here on HitFix…