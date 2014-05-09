ABC reportedly cancels ‘Trophy Wife’ & ‘Mixology’

In the age of DVRs, On Demand, Hulu and other options for DIY TV scheduling, timeslots matter less than they used to, but they still matter. Enough people still watch TV passively, leaving the same channel on after their favorite, that a show no one cares about like “The Millers” can be renewed entirely because it's paired with a monster like “The Big Bang Theory,” while it's miraculous to see a new show succeed (or even survive) without a good lead-in.
That's why it was so maddening to watch ABC's scheduling decisions this season, and the way they have apparently led to the cancellations of both the very good “Trophy Wife” and the awful “Mixology.” (ABC isn't confirming anything yet, but actors from both shows tweeted about the cancellations last night.)
In the five seasons ABC has been lucky enough to have “Modern Family” as one of its hits, the network has struggled to find a compatible show to pair it with. “Happy Endings” and “Don't Trust the (Buffalo) in Apt. 23” had little in common with the adventures of Jay, Gloria and friends, “Cougar Town” and “Suburgatory” were both probably too weird despite their suburban family elements, and “How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)” just wasn't very good.
Last spring, ABC ordered a pair of new family comedies in “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” that seemed like more suitable “MF” companions. Instead, both were assigned to Tuesdays, as part of a foolhardy attempt to build a night of entirely new programming on the assumption that “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” would provide enormous coattails for the other rookies to ride, and the Wednesday 9:30 timeslot went to “Super Fun Night,” a lousy comedy with nothing in common with “Modern Family,” but which got the best position because Rebel Wilson is allegedly a star.
And after that show inevitably failed, while both “Goldbergs” and (especially) “Trophy Wife” were struggling after the underwhelming “SHIELD,” did ABC's Paul Lee think to try one or the other of them on Wednesdays? Or put both there, one after “The Middle” and one after “Modern Family”? Nope. Instead, Lee scheduled the hideous “Mixology,” whose only elements in common with “Modern Family” were that both are half-hour programs featuring carbon-based life forms. (This would again be a good time to revisit the Angry Dan review of “Mixology,” or to watch Dan's rant on this week's Firewall & Iceberg Show about the possibility of ABC renewing it.) “Mixology” was produced by Ryan Seacrest, and its creators helped write “The Hangover,” so it got the benefit of the doubt, and proceeded to squander as much of the “Modern Family” lead-in as all the other shows before it had.
Meanwhile, you had “Trophy Wife,” a show that was both very funny at times (particularly whenever the action involved either Albert Tsai as the relentlessly cheerful Bert or Ryan Lee as goofy Warren) and seemed to have been created in a lab as an experiment to make the most compatible show possible with “Modern Family,” and it was just dying on Tuesdays. There's no guarantee it would have done any better on Wednesdays than “Mixology” or the rest – the title was a big turn-off (the American TV-watching public isn't so wild about ironic titles), and at this point “Modern Family” may be one of those shows like “Lost” or “Breaking Bad” where the core audience only wants to watch it and has no interest in what comes after – but “Mixology” clearly wasn't working, and any reasonable thinker would have to take a shot on either that or “Goldbergs,” right?
Instead, both “Mixology” and “Trophy Wife” are allegedly dead, with more casualties to come later today. Most new TV shows fail. It's just the nature of the business. But this was a case (like “Enlisted” on FOX) of a show that was given absolutely no chance to succeed.
UPDATE: ABC has also apparently canceled "The Neighbors."
UPDATE: ABC has also apparently canceled “The Neighbors.”
I would argue that Happy Endings worked in that slot, it just went to Tuesday to die.
Solving two problems at once: Instead of “Trophy Wife,” they should have called it “Post-Modern Family.” Then the scheduling would have been impossible to screw up.
I love Trophy Wife. It is a great and funny show. Why are all the good shows getting canceled?
Maybe it’s another black mark against “The Comeback,” but I can’t see Malin Ackerman in anything but a villain’s role, so I wasn’t inclined to give Trophy Wife a chance. I watched the Halloween episode and never went back to it.
It’s perplexing how Lee managed to screw up Trophy Wife. That was by far their strongest new comedy and it would’ve worked wonders on Wednesdays. The fact there was no attempt at mid season to reboot on Wednesdays is maddening.
Agreed, Alan. I watched the “Trophy Wife” pilot because I think Bradley Whitford can be wickedly funny and was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed the show. Somewhere in the middle of the second or third episode I remember thinking, “Why doesn’t ABC put this on after Modern Family?” Had they done so, the network would have found itself with two thematically and tonally well-paired programs.
It’s a shame, but now I can’t help but wonder if Whitford will be reprising his role as Agent Flynn on the newly announced “Marvel’s Agent Carter.”
Two years in a row Paul Lee cancelled the best comedy on the network. He is a hack, plain and simple. I understand everyone has different tastes, and I get ratings obviously dictate renewals… but the guys LOVED Work It and apparently also really liked Mixology. I mean, ugh. So frustrating.
Yet somehow they renewed the AWFUL “Resurrection”. That is one of the worst shows on TV… even the commercials and promo for it are HORRIBLE!!!
Trophy Wife struck me as a genuinely sweet, funny show. The Millers, on the other hand is a pile of stale garbage, despite its ridiculously talented cast.
A surprisingly large number of the shows I watch are getting canceled. And I don’t watch crappy shows. (Okay, I watch a couple of crappy shows on the CW.)
Given what happened to EVERY show paired with Modern Family, how can anybody still consider it a desirable time slot?
You could put an actual MF spin-off in that time period and it would still lose half of its lead-in’ s ratings. It’s just cursed.
And I know there are Trophy Wife fans out there; but if the show couldn’t even retain The Goldberg’s modest numbers, how could it possibly pair well with MF?
Because it is tonally more like Modern Family than it is to The Goldbergs. I think it could have gotten very good ratings behind Modern Family. Dammit :(
I think “The Goldbergs” or “Trophy Wife” would’ve worked BETTER after “Modern Family,” but I also think at this point ABC has to realize “Modern Family” is a show that has a specific audience that comes to ABC //for// “Modern Family” and then leaves. Much like “Lost,” which also had a string a variably compatible shows scheduled after it, most of which failed, and that was at a time when timeslots mattered more. I honestly think “The Middle” is a better lead-in, and I’m hoping “The Goldbergs” goes after it next year.
As Alan has said before, these days there is too much (pretty) good TV to keep up with, and so I don’t really mind when a show like Trophy Wife — probably the definition of a “pretty good” show — gets canceled. Frees up some time to sample a different show.
Paul Lee needs to be fired. Now. And then never hired anywhere else again. Unbelievable.
Don’t Trust the (Buffalo) in Apt. 23 sounds like a hilarious show!
We’ve got to spend some time talking about how just like with Cougar Town, Happy Endings, and probably Don’t Trust The B, the name of the show was a huge, huge, huge problem preventing people from even trying it.
Terriers.
Wait. Is Cougar Town cancelled?!
In the words of Florida Evans, “Damn! Damn! Damn!”
(for Trophy Wife and The Neighbors, not Mixology)
Perhaps I need to reconsider what I find humorous, as my three funniest shows on broadcast network TV this season – “Trophy Wife,” “Enlisted” and “Surviving Jack” – have all been canceled. Maybe I’ll just give up and go to “TBBT” dark side. At least I’ll know it’ll always be there. Like a roach after the nuclear winter.
Damn. Trophy Wife was really funny. Bummed about that. The morons known as ABC executives paired Modern Family with a show about a fat girl making fat jokes and a show about a bunch of douche bags trying to get laid at a bar. I wonder why things didn’t work out?
Those same dumb execs had not one, but 2 perfect shows to pair with MF, but chose to “be different and try something new”. What a bunch of complete idiots. I’m gonna miss Trophy Wife and the hilarious Albert Tsai. It was one of the only shows on TV where the kids could carry scenes without the adults present.
RIP Trophy Wife
Yeah ABC should really stop handicapping their shows by giving them names like “Trophy Wife” and “Cougar Town.”
Just makes me more angry Happy Endings got cancelled.
IIRC, Happy Endings did, relatively speaking, well after Modern Family, but then was moved with xxxApartment23 to Tuesday where it died. Such a good show gone way too soon, and nothing they’ve tried after Modern Family since has come close to working.
Damn it. This was one of my favorite shows to watch this year. Such a fresh take on truly modern families, unlike the often trope-filled one that it could/should have been paired with. I’m on the edge of my seat about Community after this warning, but am already wondering what on earth I’ll have to watch next year besides P&R–which might be a short run.
I thought that Super Fun Night still had a lot of potential. It started slow but the cast is great and it got better and better as the season progressed, ending on a really strong note. Worse shows have been given more time.
This sucks, plain and simple. A show with a great cast — the breakout stars in the two boys, ensemble work that was giddy and fun. If all of that isn’t a recipe for a good sitcom well obviously none of us know what works nowadays in network TV decisionmaking-land.
Very sad about this. Trophy Wife was so enjoyable.
I’m not surprised about The Neighbors. That show was so odd, clever, and wonderful — the writing was on the wall it would be 86’d. But it also sucks just the same.
Maybe ABC should pick up Surviving Jack. It would fit right in. The Goldbergs-1980’s, Surviving Jack-1990’s, and Modern Family-2010’s! Just need to find something to fit in for the 2000’s.
This really sucks. I’ve grown to be quite fond of trophy wife, and it has a really excelletn cast who I’m going to miss a lot.
Damn, I enjoyed Trophy Wife so much!
Sad for “The Neighbors” but happy for the two full seasons we got when it was predicted to last two weeks. I hope Toks Olagundoye lands somewhere else quickly – she is a gem.
Thanks for link to the review of Mixology. What a hateful, hateful show.
Nooooo Trophy Wife is so good! *sob*
I’m so bummed that they cancelled “Trophy Wife” !!!! I loved that show!!
Mixology is actually a great show! It’s very witty and funny, but I can see why it’s not working in the “family” time slot after MF. It seems better suited for a Friday time slot, or on a cable channel like FX, Spike TV, or even HBO because all of my guy friends love this show!.