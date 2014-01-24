Adam Scott had himself a big night of television last night. He directed his first episode of “Parks and Recreation” (which I reviewed here), and at midnight, Adult Swim debuted the fourth and final installment of his pointlessly wonderful “Greatest Event In Television History” series, this time with Scott and Paul Rudd recreating the opening credits to “Bosom Buddies.”(*)
(*) Insert usual defense of “Bosom Buddies” as a show vastly better than its cross-dressing reputation, thanks to the dynamite chemistry between Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari, who were so good the producers were able to pretty much ditch the drag stuff for season 2.
This was the briefest “Greatest Event” (Scott told Vulture’s Denise Martin that they ran out of money), but it also featured the longest opening credit sequence (the original runs close to 2 minutes), featured several big cameos (which I won’t spoil here; the whole thing’s embedded below), and even righted an old wrong by using the actual Billy Joel recording of “My Life” rather than the soundalike theme the show used in the ’80s. And like the previous ones (I interviewed Scott about the second installment), it also functions as a parody of showbiz pretensions, here with Rudd getting way too much into character, and later disrupting Scott’s home life (with June Diane Raphael playing Scott’s wife).
I’m sad to see the series come to an end, especially given all the other ’80s possibilities (who wouldn’t want to see Scott wearing the red “Greatest American Hero” costume and a curly blonde wig, for instance?), but it’s an idea that probably shouldn’t be overdone, and this felt like a grand ending to the whole stupid experiment.
What did everybody else think?
The three biggest misses are Dukes of Hazzard, The A-Team, and Knight Rider.
Man… I would’ve given ANYTHING to see Adam Scott (Face), Craig Robinson (B.A.), Jon Hamm (Hannibal), and Jason Mantzoukas (Murdock) do The A-Team!
I was thinking similarly with the casting, but for Magnum PI…
Jon Hamm as Magnum
Adam Scott as Rick
Craig Robinson as TC
Ricky Gervais (maybe?) as Higgins
Heck, I’d watch a straight Magnum P.I. reboot with Gervais as Higgins.
Jon Hamm can’t be Magnum because Hamm died in the first GEITH–unless you make Magnum a ghost.
I wanted to see them try some huge ensemble show like St. Elsewhere or Hill Street, just to see if they could get something like 15 recognizable actors to participate for single shots.
Simon and Simon, hart to hart, bosom buddies. What was the other one?
Too Close for Comfort, with the very dangerous couch fall.
I loved the first one, liked the second one a lot. I never even heard of the third installment (and I think I know which show that was, but need to google to confirm).
OK, it was that awful Ted Knight show. I remember seeing that a couple times in the 80’s and thinking what a terrible step down it was from the Mary Tyler Moore show. I don’t see what was so great about the theme song or the show that would make someone want to re-create it.
I missed the too close for comfort one, was it good?
@Dougmac, it was pretty funny. The couch fall was incredibly dangerous! :-D
I still want to see Cagney and Lacey with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
If these were done judiciously, say once every 18 months or so, I’d love to see it continue.
I liked this one. Thought the Hart to Hart one was a major disappointment. Maybe the short budget on this one was for the best – forcing them to cut all but the best material.
On another note, with the appearance of Jason Mantzoukas on the Too Close episode and June Diane Raphael on this one, that means the entire cast of How Did This Get Made (and pretty much every frequent guest) has appeared.
Actually, Jimmy Carter was President in 1980. Reagan was elected in November 1980 and took office in 1981…
I believe Rudd said “in the 80’s”, which is pretty accurate because Reagan was president for the majority of the 80’s.
June Diane Raphael is smokin’.
And I’d watch Paul Rudd and Adam Scott in anything.
In the nicest way possible to put it, let’s just say I was surprised to find out she’s married to Paul Scheer the first time I looked it up. Funny guys can get the girl too!
and apparently, so can paul scheer
Ouch
This was absolutely spectacular, and I’d never even heard of Bosom Buddies before this post. It’s hilarious in and of itself that that show once existed (starring Hanks and Scolari no less), but this shot-for-shot remake of the theme song was just spot-on. Bravo.
Why couldn’t they still use Donna Dixon, Holland Taylor and Telma Hopkins? That would have made it funnier. And it really went downhill when Paul and Adam’s wife kept saying they F’d each other – did they HAVE to go there???? Bosom Buddies wasn’t that kind of show.
Oh, but having the Tom Hanks and Billy Joel cameos were priceless.
I thought this was the funniest one yet. The last couple didn’t really do it for me, but I was laughing quite a bit throughout. Sorry to see it go if this quality level could continue.
Adam Scott said when he appeared on Never Not Funny that he may actually be open to doing more eventually. He said this was the last in the interview because he had just finished and was so thoroughly burnt out at the time. Hard work these things!