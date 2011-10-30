‘Allen Gregory’ – ‘Pilot’: Little big man

I posted my review of FOX’s “Allen Gregory” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Was Jonah Hill funny as an obnoxious 7-year-old? Were you distracted by his dad’s resemblance to “Community” Dean Pelton? And are you going to watch again?
Have at it.
I wasn’t as bothered as you were, but I don’t need to watch another show about an obnoxious protagonist. The closest they came to a character who wasn’t treated callously was the elder black servant guy (not exactly an original move there).
I felt exactly as you felt. I spent half the episode wondering if I was supposed to sympathize with Allen before I decided that he was just so unlikable that it didn’t really matter.
The greatest sin was that he didn’t even resolve his situation. His dad simply used his position in the world to humiliate yet another person (even if that person took the hit willingly) in order to make Allen look better, so there was no sign of growth.
Seriously, Allen Gregory has to be on the most odious characters I’ve seen on TV.
I want “Bob’s Burgers” back.
This was terrible. And given how disappointing this year’s “Treehouse of Horror” was on “The Simpsons” (with fun concepts poorly done), I think I might be giving up on Fox’s animation bloc altogether.
The Allen Gregory Pilot was probably the worst 30 minutes of television I’ve ever seen, and I saw an episode of Cop Rock once.
I’ll give it another chance but I just felt it was to mean-spirited. My wife’s first observation was that was the cartoon version of the Dean from Community. I think JAMES is right, you waste half of the episode wondering if you are supposed to hate or pull for Allen Gregory. I hate to give up on a show after the first episode, but I don’t think I’ll miss it if it doesn’t come back.
Allen Gregory was not only unfunny, it was offensive to anyone who is gay, adopted, or works for a public school system. I understand its an animated show, but it has to be grounded in some sort of reality…. i don’t care how cultured you are, seven year olds don’t have a taste for wine, old women, and making fun of their adopted sister and parents.
There was an opportunity to have a funny story about a kid whose mind was way too old for elementary school, but instead we get the one-dimensional jokes about sex with old people and how gay people are obsessed with everything material.
Keep up the great work Alan, stop by and check out my review of Allen Gregory (plus many others) over at Processed Media! Thanks for the inspiration and the consistently great work!
After this show I hope direct tv doesn’t renew. With fox. This show was the worst thing I have ever watched. Just poor quality in every way. If I were a gay man that hated the world , I may have enjoy a few minutes of this crap. The entire Halloween Fox night sucked. No effort was taken to make anything entertaining this year. The Cleveland show was the only thing that came close to funny.
Full blownsies? Disgraceful and completely unfunny. I didn’t make it halfway. Epic Fail. Disaster. Flop. Take your pick. Second chance? Umm, no.
Lighten up people! The show was smart, irreverent, and HILARIOUS! comedys are not meant to be a beacon of politically correct characters…it’s meant to be funny…an intellectual 7 year old who addresses his teacher by her first name in utter frustration? LOVE IT! I loved this show..in all the ways that The Simpsons, Family Guy, and The Cleveland Show is not…it doesn’t just go for the easy jokes and gags…the show actually has a brain…i really hope the show is not dumbed down for the people that didn’t get it…
Thank you Quita! who are these people? who needs the show to tell you who to root for? who needs all comedy to be poltically correct, especially in this block that includes family guy as the anchor (sorry simpson fans, true)? the rest of tv has plenty of repetitive, poltically correct, unfunny, safe shows for you folks. I’ll take something like this. especially over bob’s burgers (??), geez, what was funny about that? a bunch of weird kids, weird wife (with super annoying voice & characteristics) plus the ‘everybody loves raymond’ as diner owner? no thanks
I didn’t expect to like this show, but I do. alan gregory is like a bugs bunny for adults; he’s obnoxious but cute, and he always wins in the end. plus I lOVE the principal and the fact that she’s the sex symbol of the show!!!
I was playing Angry Birds on my phone after the second commercial break. This is just Jonah Hill’s character from “Superbad” minus the out of control sex drive, plus douchiness. Like NBC needs to get rid of “Whitney” and bring back “30 Rock” (even if it’s just repeats), so too does Fox need to can this and bring back “Bob’s Burgers” a great example of controlled ridiculousness with enough warmth to make it interesting.
Everyone mentions Dean Pelton, but what about other characters?
A lot of them looked and behaved like real life actors. Christina Ricci as sister, Gabourey Sidibe as one of her friends, Tom Arnold as superintendent. Can’t put my finger on Jeremy, but he also looks familiar…
Smart comedy can work just dont put so much attention onAdam Gregory.Many ppl would feel sheldon in big bang makes the show ,but if it was focused as much on sheldon as adam gregory in this show big bang theory woudnt be so great. I think its a smart move for fox for getting away from cartoons for the lowest denonominator but they still screwed up on the execution
The promos had made me smile, so I decided to give the pilot a whirl, despite your bad review.
WOW, were you right. I turned it off before the first commercial break. The way the Peltony dad treated his partner was so appalling and so drastically unfunny that I gasped in places. I do not understand why people find that humorous.
But then I don’t understand why Jonah Hill has a career, either.
I honestly love these kinds of shows, like south park and family guy ect. My sense of humor is a bit immature you might say, but this show… I just didn’t see it, where was the funny parts? I was excited for this show because it was something new but every part that was even a little funny was on the commercials, which to be honest were not that funny. So overall rating based off the first episode, like a 2/10. I just hope they can pull it together before it gets canceled because I see a lot of potential.