‘Allen Gregory’ – ‘Pilot’: Little big man

Senior Television Writer
10.30.11 17 Comments

I posted my review of FOX’s “Allen Gregory” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Was Jonah Hill funny as an obnoxious 7-year-old? Were you distracted by his dad’s resemblance to “Community” Dean Pelton? And are you going to watch again?

Have at it.

