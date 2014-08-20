AMC renews ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ for season 2

Those summer cable drama renewals just keep on coming, folks. A day after Sundance ordered a third season of “Rectify” and FX ordered a second of “The Strain,” AMC belatedly announced a second season order for “Halt and Catch Fire.”
The drama set at the dawn of the personal computing era had drawn very low ratings, and mixed early reviews. But it got better as it went along, particularly after it started shifting the spotlight off of Lee Pace’s Don Draper clone Joe MacMillan and shining it on the central ensemble, and as it got more into the struggle to balance creativity and commerce in the computer field.
The season finale felt in many ways like creators Chris Cantwell and Chris Rogers knew the show was ending, but it did set up a promising new direction for this second season (which will debut next summer): frustrated coder Cameron (Mackenzie Davis) and frustrated hardware expert Donna (Kerry Bishé, the series’ MVP) team up on a company focusing on networked gaming and other interactive concepts in the primitive days of the Internet. It also sent Joe off to the desert in search of his mother after he childishly burned a truck filled with the first shipment of his company’s IBM clone laptops, leaving Donna’s husband Gordon (Scoot McNairy) in charge of the company, but the idea of the two spouses following the computer revolution in two very different directions could be a lot of fun.
Given AMC’s struggles to develop new hits and/or critical darlings to follow the early trinity of “Mad Men,” “The Walking Dead” and the departed “Breaking Bad,” plus the poor ratings for “Halt,” it seemed very unlikely to return. Instead, AMC is sticking with it, just like the channel did in its early days when few people were watching the fledgling adventures of Walt and Jesse.
The first season of “Halt” had many flaws, but if it turns out to be (to borrow one of Joe’s better lines) the thing that gets us to the thing, then AMC’s patience will have been well worth it.
I’m surprised but pleased. Now, if they could just start the next season with shot of a tortoise transporting Joe’s head (HOLA MICROSOFT) through the desert, and then spend 100% of the show focusing on the two women, the code monkeys, and Bosworth, season two will be tremendous.
Cameron is fantastic but Donba is kind of boring. Gordon, being far more flawed and unstable than his wife, is far more interesting. People are just desperate to take any chance to yell “important female character!!!!” In this overly PC society that they artificially prop up otherwise bland female characters like Donna. Give me a break with your nonsense.
Donna was the undersung mind that kept filling Joe and Gordon’s holes, so I don’t think anyone needs to yell anything to justify her place in the story. I love Cameron, but, despite having deep engagement with her feelings, most often behaves macho. So I dislike, obviously, the suggestion that to be feminine is to be bland. But I don’t really think of her in those terms anyway; what I think matters is the extent to which she compromises. Gordon can’t handle having abandoned computer-building, and I don’t think Donna can either but she sublimated it, sort of submitted to the traditional gender role rather than exemplify it. Her character is always trying to find balance, as opposed to everyone else (well, Cameron tries to even up her romance w/Joe), who all participate in the arc of obsession with the Giant, and to varying degrees act uncharacteristically or fly off the handle. Does it not make sense to have someone measured but creative on a show about computer science?!
They could bring back Rubicon.
Please, no. It wouldn’t be the same. I loved Rubicon, but it’d be, um, difficult to get the gang back together now.
The second should take place over the span of 45 days. Forty of those should have Joe in isolation in the desert.
Awesome! Count me as one who kept watching and enjoyed it as it got better near the end. I don’t have as many issues with Joe as others did. He actually had good ideas, but they painted him as a child that wouldn’t accept anything other than the way he wanted it. If they concentrate on his better qualities, then he can be redeemed.
“If they concentrate on his better qualities, then he can be redeemed. ”
Good idea. My above comment was too harsh. Having said that, having Joe wandering in the desert would be a good way to re-tool the character into something worth watching. He can disappear for a while and come back as more sympathetic.
I’m happy the show is coming back and I agree less Joe and Gordon the better. Donna and Cameron together would’ve much better for the series.
YES! What a nice surprise.
What an awful, awful decision. There is no way in the world this show is going to grow. It was their lowest-rated drama ever, viewership dropped as it went on, nobody talked about it, it isn’t going to be nominated for any significant awards, and the quality only marginally improved at the very end. Just baffling.
NBC kept renewing low-rated shows because it had nothing to replace them with. Could be the same deal with AMC. Back when Rubicon got canceled it still had more seasons of Breaking Bad + Mad Men in the works.
Oh, please, search Twitter; plenty of people all over the world were tweeting it yesterday, and of course, today, with the renewal. Given that it aired in the summer, it’s likely it’ll take longer for people to discover it. I myself only binge-watched a week ago.
Wow, that is a surprise – but given AMC’s terrible development track-record recently, not as shocking as it seems.
I wonder if they’re kicking themselves over the decision to pass on ‘The Divide’ (and hand it over to their subsidiary network, WE tv). It is, without a doubt, the best new show that has come out of the AMC ‘family’ in several years, and, IMO, one of the best new shows in general.
Just as a matter of fact, HACF is not AMC’s lowest rated drama ever. Low Winter Sun had worse ratings.
@Madmeme — You can of course prefer whatever you like, but I am going to disagree. I am watching The Divide. I like it well enough, but I rate it pretty far below either HACF or Turn. And I think AMC’s drama development is absolutely outstanding, taking into account projects that I know are only in development at AMC and have not been green-lighted to pilot or series (yet). Unlike HBO which frequently buys projects that immediately strike me as terrible ideas, AMC’s executives’ instincts seem to be in tune with what I want to see on TV, barring the misstep of Low Winter Sun.
@Moretears: I’m not sure where you’re getting your data from but according to the following article:
“The series ended with the lowest ratings in AMC’s original dramatic programming history.”
[uproxx.com]
@Moretears: Vehemently disagree: The Divide is miles above HACF in terms of writing and acting; the writing on HACF in particular was inconsistent, overly melodramatic, and often laughable. I suggest reading Dennis Perkins’ excellent dissections of the episodes at AV Club.
And this is my opinion even though I was truly hoping for the show to be excellent – being both a BIOS programmer in 1981 plus a fan of non-traditional stories – but I was sorely disappointed.
And AMC’s drama development? ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Hell on Wheels’, ‘Low Winter Sun’, and ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ (I can’t really speak about ‘Turn’ since I haven’t watched enough of it) are some of the motliest, ugliest children one could ever have the misfortune of being burdened with from the likes of ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Breaking Bad’.
@Madmeme — Low Winter Sun’s finale had 630,000 total live viewers while HACF had only 574,000, but it is only the 18-49 demo that matters to advertisers, and while HACF’s finale scored a 0.2 rating in that department, LWS’s finale was below 0.2 (I haven’t seen the number, but I can say I have seen someone claim it was below 0.1). Advertisers also take into account DVR ratings for three days after first broadcast, and when those numbers are taken into account HACF gained 67% in the 18-49 demo, which is apparently considered quite impressive.
And we really are very far away from each other in our respective assessments of HACF’s writing and acting. I thought Perkins’ reviews at AV Club were bad enough that I commented under one of his early reviews (I believe it was for episode 2) that he should be reassigned and someone else should take over the reviews. Our opinions about The Walking Dead and Hell On Wheels are also wildly divergent. That’s fine. We both like The Divide, so I’ll end this on a note of shared common ground (even if you like it more than I do:)).
@Moretears: Well, as far as the ratings for HACF go, I only go by what I read – so I’ll leave it to your expertise.
“And we really are very far away from each other in our respective assessments of HACF’s writing…”
That might be – but my opinion is much closer to the critical norm than yours – since many of HACF’s episodes (aside from the pilot and episode 8) were panned by many critics that continued to review it. In fact, compared to some critics, Perkins was lenient.
As the article I linked to pointed out: “…the series was mostly dismissed by critics from the beginning, and the few of us that stuck with it, were very harsh (while a couple of contrarians defended it for suspect reasons). In fact, Lee Pace’s character, Joe, was singled out as one of the worst kinds of characters on TV.”
OTOH, although I haven’t found (unfortunately) anyone doing weekly reviews of The Divide, the few reviews of the pilot that were published (including from some big names like Poniewozik) were both positive and optimistic about it.
@Madmeme — Are you familiar with Metacritic? Like Rotten Tomatoes, they give an aggregate score to new shows based on a selection of critics’ reviews. HACF got a 69 and The Divide got 72, although the former was based on 30 critics’ reviews and the latter was based on only 10. A three point difference is extremely negligible. And in the case of both Hitfix critics, Alan Sepinwall and Dan Feinberg, they say they think the show got better as it went along. Feinberg seems to like it even more than Sepinwall, and he said he would be sad when it was canceled (as he expected it to be canceled). Anyway, none of this really matters. Sometimes I am in agreement with critical consensus, and sometimes I think (and am not afraid to say) that consensus is wrong.
@Moretears – I have to point out the following:
Of the 30 HACF reviews that the Metacritic rating is based on, all but one (a 63 from Slant) were based solely on the pilot – which everyone (including myself) agreed was pretty good. And virtually every critic has also agreed that the reason AMC didn’t send out more then the pilot was because the next 2 or 3 episodes were simply terrible. I’m sorry, but there is no chance whatsoever that HACF would get a 69 Metascore for the actual full season – it just wouldn’t happen (as evidenced by the 63 from Slant).
Of the 10 reviews for The Divide, all but one were based on the first two episodes (sent together as the pilot) – and the other one (an 80 from Slate) was based on three episodes. I think it’s obvious to anyone watching the show that the writing has not only fulfilled the promise of the early episodes, but has done wonderful work with the characters.
BTW, personally, I’m glad HACF wasn’t cancelled. I loved the premise of the show – I just think the writing (and character development) was extremely erratic throughout, although definitely improving towards the end of the season. I’m hoping they creative team can pull it together for a more consistent 2nd season.
Anyone who cites an AV Club write-up of anything loses all credibility. The Divide is a decent show, but HACF has far more potential.
@Gerand26: “Anyone who cites an AV Club write-up of anything loses all credibility.”
What an inane thing to write. Don’t you mean, “Anyone who starts a sentence with ‘Anyone who..’ loses all credibility”?
“HACF has far more potential.”
The television graveyard is littered with shows that had great potential – that’s meaningless if you can’t deliver on it. So far, HACF has been unable to do that.
As of this moment in time, The Divide knows what it wants to do – and it’s doing it well. During it’s first season, HACF was schizophrenic about what it was trying to do much of the time.
Sorry, but The Divide is never going to be the show that HACF is. It’s a decent but middling show that is going nowhere and, frankly, the main characters aren’t nearly as compelling as HACF. The Divide may have started out better, but HACF’s second half of its first season just BURIES it.
And yeah, sorry, but AV Club write-ups are a joke. The reviewers are more concerned about trying to be cool and getting a majority of the commenters to agree with them rather than providing an objective analysis of the show they are reviewing.
Yes, I already understood what your opinion on the subjects were – I just don’t share them.
Many of my friends and I watched much of the season of HACF as a comedy (or perhaps farce?) – it was unintentionally hilarious throughout.
Remember this as an example that networks DO actually take chances and give shows opportunities to grow. Only season 2 will tell us if it will be an example of such a risk paying off or an example of why you should always cancel low rated shows.
YAAAAAAAAAY
I kinda understand why AMC would do this. They need something to keep the lights on on summer. As far as I know, their only new show for 2014 is Better Call Saul, so Halt and Catch Fire would be a nice bridge between Turn and Hell on Wheels.
Just a heads-up: “Better Call Saul” won’t be coming out until 2015.
As someone who doesn’t watch The Walking Dead (or any zombies), The Strain or True Blood (no vamps or other creepy, bloody things), I’m glad to see this renewal.
And please don’t flame me; that stuff visits me in my dreams so I don’t let it in. Bah.
Great news! A bit surprised considering the ratings, but I love the show! Sure it has its ups and downs (I consider Helly Up Aa its true s1 finale while 1984 was an epilogue) but what show doesn’t in their first season.
Anywho so glad to see more of Lee, Scoot, Kerry and Mackenzie next summer!
I’m happy about this with the caveat that the show really does need to get better next season for me to stick with it. Still, it’s got the bones of something that I like and I’m glad AMC is sticking with it. I enjoyed it more than “Turn,” and I feel like it has more upside than “Turn” if it figures itself out.
YES!
Nice. I really enjoyed this show. It dealt with subject matter that no other show has tackled and did so with style. While I didn’t like Joe in the finale, I really enjoyed his character throughout the season. Lee Pace really pulled off the weirdo, bisexual, marketing genius character. I also really liked Scoot McNairy as Gordon.
That being said, Mackenzie Davis and Kerry Bishe made it all work. Great acting by both women (and it also was a plus that both were smoking hot). I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bishe nominated for an Emmy next year. She really carried the second half of the season and broke the mold of the common “wet blanket wife” that plagues many tv shows.
Or, she was actually well-written and had a stake in the plots so she couldn’t be dismissed as a “wet-blanket” ;)
Scott McNairy acted Kerry Bishe off the screen every time they shared a scene together. Overinflating an actor’s performance just because she is a woman is sad.
Myself I’m not that into overinflating a performance because it involves instability or extremity or a lot of yelling and underrating a performance because it’s quieter. But I do love Scoot McNairy.
POW! REAL GOOD