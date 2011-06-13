AMC renews ‘The Killing’

AMC has ordered a second season of “The Killing.”Â
The murder mystery series, adapted from the Danish drama “Forbrydelsen,”Â debuted to strong reviews and AMC’s biggest non-zombie premiere ratings ever. The ratings have stayed solid, hovering around 2 million viewers.
The reviews?Â Not so much. Though the series still has some supporters, most fans and critics (including me) grew frustrated with the pacing, the endless series of blind alleys the plot went down, and the show’s struggles to humanize its characters.
So why did AMC – whose original series brand to date has largely been defined by quality (and/or zombies)Â – renew it, and keep showrunner Veena Sud in charge?Â First, TV is a business, and even a snooty boutique channel like AMC can’t just discard a show that pulls in good numbers. (Its ratings are higher, in general, than what “Breaking Bad”Â season 3 pulled, for instance.)Â
Second, these last couple of episodes have been much better – albeit hamstrung by their placement and our memories of what came before – and AMCÂ executives have seen the finale and likely heard Sud’s pitch for what season 2 will be like. It’s entirely possible that for all the early missteps, Sud sticks the landing next week, and/or that her season 2 pitch acknowledged some of those missteps and talked about how they’d be avoided in the future.
We’ll see. But “The Killing”Â lives on, under the same management.
Does this mean we will have to wait until Season 2 to find out who killed Rosie Larson?
That would be so awesome. I would laugh long, loud and hard.
Ugh – *that* would be cruel and unusual punishment indeed. I just don’t see that the viewers have sinned enough against AMC to deserve that.
I won’t be watching next season unless it’s a 4 episode season. It feels like that’s the amount of actual compelling television they had in this first story.
This show is awful and I wish it got cancelled to open up more room on AMC’s programming schedule. They can do better than this.
AMC doesn’t need to free up room on their schedule. They don’t even program two nights of original programming at the same time. I would agree with you that this show has been a disappointment.
Seems to me that the critics and many of the commenters are simply impatient. I’ve liked it throughout, though obviously there are greater episodes and storylines than others.
This show is on cable and is on AMC. This show received too much hype for its first couple of episodes and has since diminished AMC brand. As the show progressed it was filled with cliches you could find all the typical bland procedurals on Broadcast. Characters were barely fleshed out. Rubicon was true to the AMC brand quality but it was subtle for people to understand it complexity. If Veena Sud is kept as showrunner I never expect to see any true complexity on this show.
George – True, dat. Rubicon was superior to the Killing, in just about every way. However, it’s also true that even well-made political thrillers have always been a harder sell to most audiences then even feebly made whodunits. And The Killing certainly is feeble. But that explains the ratings difference. Rubicon would have had a better chance on HBO or PBS, but I also think its few weaknesses would have been dealt with before it aired had it been made for HBO or PBS as those networks seem to be more demanding in general.
I was hoping this show would be canceled. I want to forget that I ever watched it.
What he said. Squared.
Yep, it was just a bad, bad dream.
I like the idea of the show, but is it possible to run 13 episodes without all the Red Herrings? Wouldn’t it be better to have them solve the murder in say episode 7, then stumble onto an additional murder that would take the series home? That would also help to get rid of all these crappy cliffhangers that amount to nothing.
No you have them solve the murder in 7 episodes but still need more solid evidence. The last 6 episodes are a cat and mouse game with the killer.
This show could be successful if they got us to give a rat’s ass about Rosie being murdered in the first place. Right now it is no more than a showcase of negligent parenting.
Can we all agree that AMC is not, and never was, superior to HBO? No to Rubicon but yes to The Killing? And then they have two reality shows on the way, with a potential third one as being developed.
Exactly my thought. Unbelievable. And I started off really wanting to like this series, if only because of Mireille Enos.
I can safely say I won’t be wasting time on reruns of this And won’t buy any episodes, let alone the DVD. But I can always rewatch Rubicon whenever AMC gets tiresome again.
Veena Sud needs a reality-slap upside the head. They won’t get me to watch next year. Fool me twice, shame on *me!*
I don’t know, HBO has some pretty bad shows too and I would take AMC’s 2 great shows over anything on HBO.
The problem is that AMC has only had 2 great shows period. Channels like HBO and FX have produced such a large number of excellent shows that AMC can’t even compare.
Maybe this means the finale is really good and makes one forget about all the crappy middle of the season episodes… (ONE CAN HOPE)
Dreamer….they left too much until the end. I predict fiasco.
I’m not hating on the show as much as everyone else but I do think The Killing could have been MUCH better then it has been.
However, it just stinks that The Killing gets a second season after a weak season with good numbers while Rubicon gets the shaft after a good season and weak numbers.
I wonder if the ratings have remained high because of the format of the show – maybe viewers aren’t crazy about the show (similar to the critics), but have stayed with it just to see what the outcome is. And if that is true – specially if they don’t nail the ending – i wonder if that means there will be a significant drop-off in season 2’s ratings. I will stick with a mediocre show if i am at least invested enough to want to see how it ends. but will i come back for a second season? a lot of that will depend on how season 1 ends.
i hope this means more linden in running tights.
It seems to me that AMC has made a big logical error in assuming the strong ratings will carry over to a second season. I’d guess most people still watching want to see who killed Rosie because we’ve invested 12 hours of our lives and 12 weeks waiting to see what the answer is. In for a dime, in for a dollar, as they say.
But how many will care about next season’s mystery murder victim? Willing a brooding Linder and twitchy Holder hold sway and bumble through another investigation of a poorly fleshed out (sorry) victim, falling into every trap along the way?
Will next year’s Sonoma be Chicago as Jack struggles whether to reconnect to his father, causing myriad phone calls and discussions that ultimately lead him to decide that he wants to stay with his mother’s social worker?
Will we all grow to hate horribly written grieving parents/spouses/siblings/loved ones like we hate the Larsens?
Since Sud has the second season of the original to rely on, will her ingenious twist on the plot similarly telegraph who the killer is?
On this last point, I think we all missed the forest for the trees in debating what the point of the political angle was. Of course the killer had to come from the campaign, which was Sud’s addition to the original’s plot, otherwise nothing they could have done would have justified its existence. That it’s apparently the councilman makes it doubly obvious. If it turns out not to be him, making it the last in a succession of red herrings, then AMC’d development team needs to have their collective heads examined.
If the great mystery is simply due to the absurdity of plot contortions, then we’re just watching a writer flail about for three months only to declare: Aha! It’s that guy! I knew it all along!
It’s a good thing they played hardball with Weiner & Co. on Mad Men in order to make sure shows like this were preserved.
I’ll repeat here what I’ve said elsewhere: each season, particularly when it’s a premiere season, has to succeed or fail on its own. None of this ‘wait until next year’ bullsh*t. If this season is bloody awful (and it has been), the show doesn’t deserve a next year — no matter *how* high the ratings are/were.
That’s the rub. As Alan said on Twitter, this isn’t about the show deserving a second season based on its artistic merits, it’s about the perceived strength of the audience size.
I just don’t think the executives at AMC realize that the audience for this season is most likely a one-off situation, that the people won’t be there for round two.
I agree that ratings will most likely fall off a cliff for the second season.
I almost never give up a show but I’m not sure that I’m up for another season of The Killing.
I can’t see myself coming back for a second season. There’s just not enough there given the enormous plot holes, poor pacing, etc.
I’m not saying the show needs to be a season-long version of Law & Order, or even Murder One, but part of the joys of those shows is watching the investigators build a case, not just bumble around and dither over dead ends.
“That it’s apparently the councilman makes it doubly obvious. If it turns out not to be him, making it the last in a succession of red herrings, then AMC’d development team needs to have their collective heads examined.”
You better get in touch with their therapists then because I’m willing to bet every penny I can scrape together that it is not the councilman. He is just the smelliest herring in the net.
Have any of you considered the possibility that the show is being renewed because people liked it?
That’s really one of my biggest fears, that Sud has quintupled down on the red herrings, and that it’s not the councilman but someone else. If that’s the case, like I said above, the political story line was just like the Ahmed arc, a pointless distraction.
The only thing keeping me from fully buying into your theory is that they used Billy Campbell instead of a lesser-known actor for the role.
I do think that there are people out there who like the show, but I don’t believe the numbers reflect that audience’s actual preference. I liked Rubicon, but I realized that not enough people did to justify its renewal. The Killing’s numbers are inflated by the proportion of the audience who just want to see how this particular story ends, not by an overwhelming desire to keep watching the show.
The numbers are what they are. People were still paying to watch it on iTunes and Amazon during the weakest part of the season. ‘What You Have Left’ was the fourth bestselling download of a TV epsiode for Amazon for May. I’ve heard that iTunes numbers are just as high. If these viewers just wanted to see how it ends, why watch all of it? I can see tuning into a cable show that you don’t love just because there’s nothing else on, but not when it’s pay per view.
Season 2 might be fine. Linden & Holder are working as a team, Sonoma fiance is gone, Mitch & Stan will be gone, Richmond will be gone. Just get some better suspects and take on board all the criticism we have flung about grief porn and too much time on unrealistic suspects and I may watch. I really want the producers to say – we listened and changed it up.
Bad writers don’t get better, bad producers don’t make better choices. If they want me to watch a single second of season 2, they must can the producers and entire writing staff. The only reason I stuck with it at all was that there’s really nothing else on right now. Next season I won’t even bother.
Sud seems to be one of those TV creators who draws all her inspiration (or “inspiration”) from other TV shows. Once the show was past the pilot, everything– plot developments, red herrings, even character arcs– felt stale because it all reeked of TV shows we’ve already seen. Plot developments happened because they needed to, not due to character actions. The fiancee in Sonoma was groan-inducing; we’ve seen it so many time and I can’t remember a single time it’s been done well. Has Sud never read a book, or observed human behavior? Has she never asked “What would I do in this situation?” rather than “What would a TV detective do in this situation?” or, even worse, “What situation can I put this character in to justify the actions I want the character to take?” Rubicon may have had its weak moments, but I stayed with it because it felt like an attempt to do something original, not just another rote television procedural. For all the hype, The Killing has been just another show, and that’s its greatest weakness.
Agreed, The Killing has been really ordinary and if you were expecting better that’s a disappointment. If I had a choice, I would also rather had a second season of Rubicon than of The Killing.
Season 2 will be great. The writers will learn from their misfires in Season 1. Linden and Holder are a very compelling team. There is a lot to mine between those two… Season 1 went off the rails a bit, but I’ll watch another season. And I’m looking forward to the spinoff: Terri and Belko join the Seattle PD, become partners and take down the Polish mob. “Telko” show runners flirt with the two getting together… Will they? Won’t they? Stan rejoins the mob, Mitch implodes and they lose custody of the boys. Terri and Belko raise the boys as their own, with the help of their tough-as-nails nanny, Reggie. When are the Peobody Awards announced?
Since there’s a season two, does that mean the killer will end up being someone possessed by an evil spirit?
Seasonal high: Pilot + The Cage: 2.72 million
Low: Undertow: 1.69 million
Seasonal high: No Mas: 1.95 million
Low: Half Measures: 1.19 million
(Actually, Breaking Bad`s premiere and episode 8 are the only two which
got higher ratings than The Killing`s all-time low.)
Feeling nervous, Vince Gilligan?
Newsflash, total viewers are pretty much irrelevant. Networks, and advertisers, are primarily interested in 18-49 ratings. Breaking Bad has The Killing beat in those.
Also, you could have 10 people watching your show but as long as your star wins 3 Emmys in a row you’re not getting cancelled.
Yeah, I don’t see a show with as much critical support as Breaking Bad getting cancelled after the 4th season. And like ILikeSchmurtles said-Breaking Bad is beating The Killing in the demos which counts for something.
Demos don’t count for something, they count for (almost) everything.
Breaking Bad has superior ratings to The Killing in the only metric that matters. I love Alan’s blog, but every time he talks about the business side of the television industry I just shake my head.
Red! Red Medicine!! Izzat you?!
Having seen the original (which has been mutilated in the American version) I will suggest one thing to the creators of this show: please keep the 2 interesting characters of Linden and Holder and WRITE YOUR OWN STORIES!
Forget the Danish series.
And less rain.
I would watch it next season just to see if the writer’s learned, what not to do. I like the premise of the show. But the pace of story telling was just way off.
I did enjoy Mireille Enos. And I am learning to deal with that crack head partner of hers. :)
I like that the show was shot somewhere that is rainy. Exactly how many shows can you have located in Sunny California, New York or Miami?
And it was nice to see a female lead who manage to go the entry series without her t*ts hanging out.
Ohhh and I hated Rubicon(AMC).
But in my defense, I did love Terriers(FX).
How in hell could this show get better numbers than Breaking Bad, an astoundingly brilliant, unique smashingly great watch?
I’ll watch the last Killing episode, and then I’m done, and I’m expecting it to be both a total disappointment and a source of great amusement.
How could it get more viewers than Breaking Bad…how could it get more viewers than Terriers. These are truely frightening times, where idiot TV watchers who hold Neilson boxes gravitate towards singing competitions and tired cliched laugh-track comedies.
The average viewer may not care to be as nuanced as a lot of folks on TV blogs like this would prefer the masses to be.
My wife is a perfect example – highly intelligent and perceptive person, but she’s always multitasking – thus, she enjoys procedurals and reality TV b/c they’re good background noise and don’t require a ton of attention.
Believe it or not, these “idiot TV watchers” may not truly be idiots – they just might have different attention spans for weekly television shows than folks like me who probably take TV a little too seriously.
I get the impression that some commentors on blogs like Alan’s think that this sort of blog community constitutes the bulk of TV viewership, when in fact ratings and real data normally suggest the opposite – people who are more nuanced and well-informed are the outliers. Thus, shows that cater this crowd are probably more likely to be canceled or cut short b/c it’s just a smaller audience to cater to from the get-go.
Guesser, understood I just have an issue when I lose quality shows on TV, because it while it was utterly fantastic, it couldn’t get the masses (or a minor fraction of the masses) to tune in.
I have no problem with procedurals I find repeative getting 10+ million viewers and staying on the air, provided shows that are high quality also end up on TV.
Yeah, I’m with ya. I guess I’ve just grown cynical and expect out-of-the-box ideas to get a “Lone Star” type of fate, and consider viewers such as myself (and presumably other people who spend time commenting on blogs) fortunate when shows like “Breaking Bad” last multiple seasons.
Per the topic at hand, I don’t see what most people are so upset about with “The Killing” getting renewed. I mean, simply don’t watch S2 if you didn’t like S1. Perhaps a more intriguing issue is what’s to come in the AMC pipeline – if “The Killing” is getting a renewal with so-so ratings and tepid critical reaction, perhaps it implies that AMC executives aren’t hugely confident with their new developments? Impossible to judge from a fan’s perspective, but it makes a guy wonder anyway.
@XBROOKLYNGIRL: I’m with you in being dismayed at the thought that dreck like “The Killing” can draw more “eyeballs” (if the Nielsen #’s are to be believed) than the brilliant “Breaking Bad,” which is far and away the best show on television and light years better than “The Killing” on every possible level.
But here’s my theory about why that may be: AMC has done a terrible job promoting “Breaking Bad” as compared to its newer programs. Even though I thought “The Walking Dead” was awful, the fact is that the zombie-genre drew lots of viewers to AMC, many of whom presumably hadn’t really spent time watching other AMC original shows. And AMC promoted that show relentlessly, running “marathons” during the day, and countless commercials, etc. AMC has piggybacked off that with “The Killing,” running heavy promotion for it. “The Killing” probably benefited from some of the newer post-Zombie viewers, and had the benefit of people not needing to “catch up” since it’s the show’s first season. That being said, I — like you — suspect a significant portion of the audience is disappointed in the show and only hanging on for the “big reveal” and the opportunity to rubberneck at the trainwreck-level incompetence of the show’s writers. So I’d be surprised if those numbers hold up for the second season.
Here’s what I can’t for the life of me understand about AMC’s promotion of Breaking Bad. They realize it is a show that critics and its fans love — the quality is undeniable. Why doesn’t AMC take one night a week away from repeating old movies (especially those weeks where it’s “Can’t get enough _______” where they show the same movie for five consecutive nights during prime time) and devote its prime time hours one night a week to showcasing its original programming, with re-runs of Breaking Bad? The “encores” they ran this past Spring were at 12:30 am, DVR territory, so they really forced people to work to catch up if they were a casual viewer or new to the show. If AMC can run marathons of “The Walking Dead” on a Saturday during the day (as they have), they could certainly do the same with Breaking Bad.
Hopefully, Breaking Bad’s numbers will increase this year as a result of the same “bump” in visibility AMC got from that awful zombie show. But I’m concerned that the casual viewers who just may be discovering AMC in the post-zombie world won’t be as willing to enter a story already “in progress” in its 4th Season.
Guesser, agree with your thoughts. Basically The Killing is AMC’s first show that wasn’t up to the normal AMC expected quality.
I’m not upset that it was renewed, just more concerned that it could lead to AMC giving The Killing a place on its roster because its done well in the ratings, while not green-lighting another potentially AMC-expected level quality show.
@Saul Goodman- yeah, the promotion for Breaking Bad, especially during The Killing, is just confusing. They still have previews that say the show starts in July and not July 17th. Do they want the casual The Killing view to just guess what day in July itâ€™s on?
Now, itâ€™s great that they have been replaying the entire season pretty much consistently since December â€“but like you said, so late people have to work to check it out. But hey, AMC have kept the show on for 4 seasons, so I canâ€™t be too irritated with them.
Random: I love how visually stark and solemn the post looked prejump, with just one sentence –
“AMC has ordered a second season of “The Killing.”
– and then all that empty white space. Really captures Alan’s thoughts on the renewal without any words!
Blogs are a visual medium, yo.
I like the show, but it looks really cheap on tv. It almost looks like it isnt in HD.
Also, this really rubs salt in the Rubicon wound. That was a far better show, and I say that even as a fan of the Killing.
What astounds me is the American version is 13 episodes and the original was 22? How on earth did they string out 22 episodes and have a better show? I think I’d rather watch the original than an American season 2.
The Danish was 20 episodes and it was way better.
The American version butchered the original and added worthless touches in the story plus the compression didnt quite worked so far.
I guess the American Creators were afraid the audience wasnt ready for something like this, or the original was way too European, I dunno really, the first two episodes of the Killing that were almost copied from the original worked just fine for me.
As far as I love the original I think the American will find its way when it will get completely detached from it.
I usually contact networks to save a great show. This was the first time I e-mailed a network and argued for them to reverse a renewal decisiona and kill a show.
I think it’s hilarious that all of you are investing so much time and effort into a show you hate.
Posting on the internet doesn’t require much time and effort
Oh, you’re not just posting about a show you hate – that’s just icing on the cake. You’re watching a show you hate. What is it – 12 hours worth so far, or is it more?
That’s what’s so funny.
I’ve enjoyed every single episode and am thrilled that it’s been renewed for a second season. I understand what you don’t like about it but I just don’t feel the same at all. I must be their target audience.